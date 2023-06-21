Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in 17-year project

It’s a project which required Gordon Hay to show the patience of Job.

But, finally, the retired Peterhead solicitor with a passion for north-east language, has translated the Old Testament into Doric and will unveil his work later this month.

The project began in 2006 with Mr Hay’s interest piqued when he undertook the translation of two passages of the Bible for a Doric service which was being held by the Buchan Heritage Society.

Having enjoyed the experience, he started to dabble in further literary ventures and, six years later in 2012, had finished the whole of the New Testament.

However, the Old or “Aul” Testament provided a much greater challenge with more than 570,000 words and, at three times the length, the completed work extends to 758 pages.

Yet, while it has been a painstaking exercise, Mr Hay has poured himself into the venture with the same enthusiasm he has shown in a wide range of Doric initiatives.

This was a real labour of love

He said: “I was asked by the Elphinstone Institute [at Aberdeen University] to translate Handel’s Messiah into Doric and excerpts were performed in 2018 in St Machar’s Cathedral under the direction of [Royal composer] Paul Mealor.

“Earlier this year, I was commissioned to translate the text of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf into Doric for a performance by the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra at the Aberdeen Jazz Festival [which was narrated by River City actress Joyce Falconer].

“I started the New Testament in 2006 and, following its publication, began to tackle the Old Testament, so it has taken 17 years to complete when the fancy took me.

“Regular requests for translation [of material] into Doric come to me, via the Doric Board and the latest of these is to translate a menu into Doric for a sumptuous private dinner which is being held for foreign guests.”

Doric driving force

It’s a measure of Mr Hay’s versatility that he has managed to combine his long-running Bible exertions with creating an award-winning children’s book.

Indeed, in 2022, his Doric Nursery Rhymes for Loons & Quines was triumphant in the Scots Language Award’s Bairns Beuk o the Year category.

Born and bred in a Doric-speaking family, Mr Hay has been a church member since childhood and grew up worshipping at Inverkeithny Parish Church. He has recently been awarded a long service award marking 30 years as an elder.

Speaking about why Doric sounds so distinctive, he explained that it has elements from other European languages – including French and German.

And, although his love of Doric literature was kindled at the age of eight when he learned Charles Murray’s poem It wisna his Wyte for a school concert, he has been one of the driving forces in ensuring the language from his youth survives and thrives.

First Scots translation of whole Bible

This will be the first time that the whole Bible has been translated into any dialect of the Scots language and, understandably, Mr Hay is relishing its publication.

The Aul Testament in Doric will be launched in Longside Parish Church on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm with music by the internationally-renowned fiddler, Paul Anderson and songs by Dyce Music School pupil Jodie Beaton.

Copies of the book will be available following the launch from local bookshops or direct from the author on gordonmhay@outlook.com