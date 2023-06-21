Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle

Ross County hope to finalise a deal to sign out of contract Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner.

The Staggies are holding talks with Turner, who confirmed last week he will move on from the Jags after two years at Firhill.

Turner played in both legs of Thistle’s dramatic Premiership play-off tie against County, in which the Staggies mounted a dramatic comeback to deny Partick promotion to the top flight.

Malky Mackay’s men recovered a three-goal deficit to triumph on penalties, to secure their Premiership status for a fifth successive season.

My time at this great club has came to an end. I’ve had an amazing 2 years at @PartickThistle From the fans to everyone in and around the club I want to thank you all on how welcome you made me feel. I appreciate everything and I wish you all the best for future ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/abvq3jDmVz — kyleturner (@kyleturner628) June 19, 2023

The 25-year-old caught the eye of the Staggies boss, who has now made his move to bring him to Dingwall.

Turner made 90 appearances and netted nine goals for the Jags, after joining from Dunfermline in 2021.

He had come through Partick’s youth system but did not make the breakthrough, before joining Stranraer in 2015, and earning his full-time opportunity with the Pars four years later.

County have made one summer signing so far, having brought in Scott Allardice from rivals Caley Thistle on a two-year deal.