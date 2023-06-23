5 things to do this weekend: Get Set for Summer, European Pipe Band Championships and Refugee Festival Scotland

The solstice earlier this week means we are now officially in summer.

Not that we hadn’t been feeling like we were already due to the hot weather and slightly dramatic storms we have been experiencing these last few weeks.

To get you properly into the summer spirit, we have compiled our top picks of the events and activities happening across the north and north-east this weekend.

Get Set for Summer

Families are going to want to get themselves to the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness this Saturday.

High Life Highland is hosting Get Set for Summer, a free event that hopes to help families have a fun day out without worrying about the cost of living crisis.

The event, taking place between 11am and 5pm promises live entertainment, sporting activities, charity challenges and games.

You can support local charities including Mikeysline, Highland Hospice and Highland Pride.

Storyland Sessions Ceilidh

If you are in the mood to celebrate Highland heritage while having a boogie, the Storylands Sessions Ceilidh Concert is the place to be this weekend.

Hosted by Badenoch Heritage in Newtonmore Village Hall on Saturday night, the event invites people to enjoy the best of traditional music, dance and storytelling with an upbeat, contemporary twist.

Author Merryn Glover will be a storyteller and co-host on the night.

Tickets for the event, which kicks off at 7pm, can be bought at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

European Pipe Band Championships

Pipe bands from across the world will be marching into Aberdeen this weekend for the highly prestigious European Pipe Band Championships.

This year’s event will be held in Duthie Park from 9.30am to 6.30pm after taking place in the Highland capital of Inverness last year.

As well as listening to the 101 bands and 25 drum majors that are expected to attend, there is lot of fun to be had including theatre performers, canoeing and a Dinoworld QR trail.

Tickets are available at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk.

Scottish Mental Health First Aid Workshop

West Highland College UHI is hosting a free two-day mental health first aid workshop this weekend.

It is open to 16 to 22-year-olds and will cover attitudes to mental health issues, drugs and alcohol, suicide prevention, listening skills and more.

At the end of the workshop, participants will be recognised Mental Health First Aiders, with qualifications are provided by Public Health Scotland.

Reserve a spot at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Refugee Festival

Refugee Festival Scotland is coming to Aberdeen this weekend, with Aberdeen Interfaith Group hosting an event called You, Me and a Cup of Tea.

Taking place at St Andrew’s Cathedral on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm, the event will be a family-friendly, multi-cultural afternoon of crafts, conversation, music and food from Scotland, Syria and Ukraine.

There will also be people who came to Aberdeen seeking refugee protection and representatives from the communities that welcomed them speaking at the event.