Home Lifestyle

12 Instagrammable spots across the north-east and Highlands and Islands – from Loch Muick to Portree Harbour

From beauty spots, to historic landmarks and stylish bars and eateries there's a wealth of places to capture on camera and share with the rest of the world

By Jenna Scott
The north and north-east is an ideal place for Instagram users. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The north and north-east is an ideal place for Instagram users. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There’s a wealth of Instagrammable places around the north-east and the Highlands and Islands.

The areas are  home to a number of beautiful landmarks and locations. Sometimes it’s absolutely necessary to capture a reminder of the wonderful gems across, and these spots are calling for you to get the camera out.

Johnston Gardens

Fit for a wedding. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s idyllic hidden gem has served as a popular backdrop to many wedding photos throughout the years. It is a photographer’s dream, especially during the spring and summer months as heathers, alpines, and more begin to blossom, and the ponds are filled with aquatic plants and ducks.

Johnston Gardens are tucked away from the rest of civilisation, so snap away to your heart’s content without worrying about cropping out unwanted photobombers.

The River Ness

A lengthy stroll is a must in this weather. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Whether the rain is pouring down or the sun is shining, taking a walk along the River Ness can provide endless opportunities to whip the phone out and document your travels for social media.

With historical buildings on the riverside and Inverness Castle atop a hill, photographers – beginners and professionals – will have a field day capturing the scenery and setting up the perfect aesthetic that would easily make others envious.

Dunvegan Castle

On the shores on Loch Dunvegan, this stunning castle on the Isle of Skye is the ancestral home of the chiefs of clan MacLeod.

There are plenty of dramatic views to photograph and the castle and gardens are open to visitors from April to October.

Dunvegan Castle and harbour on the Island of Skye, Scotland

Suma Cafe

Browse through the delicious menu. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

This cosy  establishment in Guild Street, Aberdeen, is a great place to catch up with pals and even grab a bite on your lunchbreak if you’d rather fly solo. Suma Cafe is a family-owned business with friendly staff ready to greet you and advise on the finest delicacies.

The cafe offers a huge variety of food from classic beef burgers to pancakes and delicious sweet treats and ice creams to indulge that sweet tooth. Of course, we wouldn’t blame you for snapping a reminder of your trip here, especially when your meal arrives on a platter and presented in a way that will leave your mouth watering.

Inverness Botanic Gardens

Quick and easy to explore. Image: Lauren Robertson/DCT Media.

Disappear from the city’s hustle and bustle at the Inverness Botanic Gardens. The charity offers free entry to explore the grounds which features gardens, ponds, a tropical house, cactus house, wild flower meadow and many more gems.

Urquhart Castle

Urquhart castle
A historian’s paradise. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The iconic Urquhart Castle is treasure trove for historians. Explore the castle itself and uncover centuries of history and medieval life complete with trinkets, artefacts and replicas. The Grant Tower offers great views over Loch Ness – and a prime opportunity to start snapping away and capture the sights across the loch and hills of the Great Glen from the cafe.

Burn O’Vat

Burn O'Vat was also known as the Queen's Well.
Straight from a fantasy tale. Image: Shutterstock.

Deeside is arguably one of the north-east’s most photogenic areas with a number of gems to explore, including Burn O’Vat. Families can happily venture through the woodlands, picnic in tow, to connect with nature and the surrounding wildlife.

The Esslemont

Fine dining at its best. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Enjoy a sophisticated dining experience at Union Street’s The Esslemont. The frequently changing menu should ideally have something for everyone to try with high quality versatile dishes ready to go. And why not let your friends across social media know just how much you loved your time at the restaurant with a cheeky pic?

Aberdeen Beach

Grab an ice cream while you’re here. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Sometimes the best places to be during the summer are right on your doorstep. Stroll along the sandy shores of Aberdeen beach to search for the perfect spot to set up the camera (or your phone), maybe go for a splash as the waves come crashing down at your feet and let the dog join in on the fun too – permitting they are allowed in the area.

The Aberdeen sign

Giant letters spelling out Aberdeen popped up in the city’s Castlegate in May. Inspired by similar signs across the world in places such as  Edinburgh, Toronto and Amsterdam, the selfie friendly  6.5ft high letters are illuminated by lightbulbs.

With the city’s historic Granite Mile as a backdrop, it’s the perfect spot for a photo opportunity.

The giant Aberdeen letters  at the city’s Castlegate. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

 

Portree Harbour

Doesn’t this look delightful? Image: Shutterstock.

Where a line of colourful houses sit, a photo opportunity awaits. The town of Portree is a fabulous destination for a day trip with the family. It’s peaceful enough to wander idly and visitors are unlikely to have any disruptions to their explorations, so get the camera in the bag and get out there.

Loch Muick

Snap the wildlife roaming around. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Off the Balmoral estate is the stunning Loch Muick. While admiring the breathtaking scenery, visitors may be lucky enough to see some wildlife nearby, including grouse and deer, all waiting to have their photo taken.

