19-year-old Caitlyn from New Pitsligo balances baking business with two other jobs

It was an acquaintance that suggested Caitlyn Alison McKenzie start whipping up tasty home bakes in the summer of 2020 – and doing so proved a piece of cake for the now 19-year-old.

Caitlyn had always been an avid lover of baking, after all. She recalls thoroughly enjoying the craft as a child on days off from school.

Now, when not working her two jobs, the New Pitsligo local’s free time consists mainly of baking and “aiming to fulfil as many orders as possible.”

Her business, Caitlyn’s Cakes, offers cupcakes, cakes and tray bakes. They range from cookie sandwiches and cookie dough bites to shortbread squares, flapjacks, brownies and blondies.

Juggling three jobs – and thriving

Caitlyn prepares, bakes, decorates and pack orders in her home kitchen.

They include roughly three to four cakes per week as well as five sets of either six or 12 cupcakes, among other things. This takes an average of 15 hours.

“I try to keep the number of orders low as I’m quite busy between all my jobs,” says the young talent, who also works at a local supermarket and in the kitchen of a nursing home.

“I’ve been baking pretty much my whole life but started selling my bakes around three years ago.

“It was actually someone I knew that suggested it [launching a cake business] whilst I was still in school.

“I love to bake so thought why not do something that I love and find enjoyment in whilst making a little money on the side from it?”

“I have a spacious kitchen so there’s plenty of room for each step in the process.”

Sweet success

Bakes offered by Caitlyn’s Cakes include chocolate fudge shortbread squares, white chocolate fudge blondies, honeycomb flapjacks and Oreo fudge squares.

Chocolate, vanilla and red velvet are among the cake flavours, to name a few.

In terms of her inspiration, the New Pitsligo baker said: “I watch lots of different baking shows. The Great British Bake Off is my favourite.

“Pinterest also gives me some inspiration on designs as well watching bakers online, such as Cupcakes Jemma.”

To date, she is most proud of the two-tiered wedding cake she created last October.

“It took a lot of work, patience and time,” adds Caitlyn. “I also shed a few tears over it.

“But in the end it came out exactly how my customers wanted it and they were so happy. It was a privilege to be trusted with a part of their wedding day.”

Next steps

The 19-year-old revealed she adores her jobs and baking for new and regular customers. However, some change is to come as Caitlyn prepares to relocate to central Scotland for her next chapter.

“I love them both,” the baker said when discussing her supermarket and nursing home roles.

“However, I’ll be giving them up in late August when I move to Perth to study Home Economics at Perth College UHI.

“As for Caitlyn’s Cakes, I aim to grow it some more but never make it a full-time thing. It’s not something I ever want to feel stressed by or fall out of love with.”

For orders email mckenziecaitlyn94@gmail.com, call 07495 708803 or message the Caitlyn’s Cakes Facebook page.