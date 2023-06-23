19-year-old Caitlyn from New Pitsligo balances baking business with two other jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old Caitlyn from New Pitsligo balances baking business with two other jobs

Caitlyn Alison McKenzie started her home baking business Caitlyn's Cakes in July 2020, she tells Karla Sinclair.

Caitlyn Alison McKenzie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Caitlyn Alison McKenzie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It was an acquaintance that suggested Caitlyn Alison McKenzie start whipping up tasty home bakes in the summer of 2020 – and doing so proved a piece of cake for the now 19-year-old.

Caitlyn had always been an avid lover of baking, after all. She recalls thoroughly enjoying the craft as a child on days off from school.

Kinder cookie sandwiches.
Kinder cookie sandwiches. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Now, when not working her two jobs, the New Pitsligo local’s free time consists mainly of baking and “aiming to fulfil as many orders as possible.”

Her business, Caitlyn’s Cakes, offers cupcakes, cakes and tray bakes. They range from cookie sandwiches and cookie dough bites to shortbread squares, flapjacks, brownies and blondies.

Juggling three jobs – and thriving

Caitlyn prepares, bakes, decorates and pack orders in her home kitchen.

They include roughly three to four cakes per week as well as five sets of either six or 12 cupcakes, among other things. This takes an average of 15 hours.

“I try to keep the number of orders low as I’m quite busy between all my jobs,” says the young talent, who also works at a local supermarket and in the kitchen of a nursing home.

The New Pitsligo baker icing some cupcakes
The New Pitsligo baker launched Caitlyn’s Cakes in 2020. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’ve been baking pretty much my whole life but started selling my bakes around three years ago.

“It was actually someone I knew that suggested it [launching a cake business] whilst I was still in school.

“I love to bake so thought why not do something that I love and find enjoyment in whilst making a little money on the side from it?”

Jammie Dodger cupcakes from the New Pitsligo baker Caitlyn's cakes
Jammie Dodger cupcakes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I have a spacious kitchen so there’s plenty of room for each step in the process.”

Sweet success

Bakes offered by Caitlyn’s Cakes include chocolate fudge shortbread squares, white chocolate fudge blondies, honeycomb flapjacks and Oreo fudge squares.

Chocolate, vanilla and red velvet are among the cake flavours, to name a few.

In terms of her inspiration, the New Pitsligo baker said: “I watch lots of different baking shows. The Great British Bake Off is my favourite.

Caitlyn from Caitlyn's cakes with a serving board of baking goods
Caitlyn spends roughly 15 hours baking per week alongside her two jobs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Pinterest also gives me some inspiration on designs as well watching bakers online, such as Cupcakes Jemma.”

To date, she is most proud of the two-tiered wedding cake she created last October.

“It took a lot of work, patience and time,” adds Caitlyn. “I also shed a few tears over it.

“But in the end it came out exactly how my customers wanted it and they were so happy. It was a privilege to be trusted with a part of their wedding day.”

Next steps

The 19-year-old revealed she adores her jobs and baking for new and regular customers. However, some change is to come as Caitlyn prepares to relocate to central Scotland for her next chapter.

“I love them both,” the baker said when discussing her supermarket and nursing home roles.

A vanilla cupcake getting iced with buttercream icing
Vanilla cupcakes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“However, I’ll be giving them up in late August when I move to Perth to study Home Economics at Perth College UHI.

“As for Caitlyn’s Cakes, I aim to grow it some more but never make it a full-time thing. It’s not something I ever want to feel stressed by or fall out of love with.”

For orders email mckenziecaitlyn94@gmail.com, call 07495 708803 or message the Caitlyn’s Cakes Facebook page.

