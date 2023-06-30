What are you waiting for? Pick up the new-look Isuzu D-Max now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are you waiting for? Pick up the new-look Isuzu D-Max now

Stock available for immediate delivery at Morrison Motors Turriff.

In partnership with Morrison Motors
Showroom of Morrison Motors, displaying izsu trucks
Showroom of Morrison Motors

Those in the market for a new vehicle with a 23 or 73-plate have previously been told to wait at least a year before receiving their new vehicle.

However, thanks to a longstanding relationship with Isuzu, a north-east dealer is now able to get their customers a pickup without the hold-up. If customers order right now from Morrison Motors there is much faster delivery times.

However, all stock is in great demand, so customers are encouraged to visit early to take advantage of this improved availability.

Morrison Motors is delighted to be able to satisfy customers time and time again by handing them the keys to their brand new Isuzu D-Max with lead times improving massively over the course of 2023.

The dealership in Turriff has been the main Isuzu pickup trucks dealer for the north-east since 2017. Since then, it has seen the pickup truck brand evolve during that time and win countless awards becoming Pickup of the Year 2023.

The number one pickup for farming… and leisure

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max caters for every need and is available in single, extended, or double cab body styles, further building on the appeal and flexibility of the range.

The D-Max ticks all the boxes with its impressive capability, durability and reliability and says it is “the smartest, strongest, and safest Isuzu D-Max of all time.”

Connor Shepherd, dealer principal for Isuzu at Morrison Motors, said: “Lead times have significantly improved throughout 2023 and stock is expected to continue to filter through over the next few months. We encourage anyone who is thinking on changing their truck to get in touch to discuss their requirements and they may be driving away in a new Isuzu quicker than they may expect.”

Isuzu-MY23-V-Cross-Double-Cab
The V-Cross from the Isuzu pickup truck’s D-Max range.

The Isuzu specs

In the Isuzu D-Max range there are four models, the Utility, DL20, DL40 and V-Cross. Every Isuzu D-Max features forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, manual and intelligent speed limiter, along with lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking. The D-Max also comes with a five-year/125,000-mile warranty and five-year roadside assistance.

Listed below are the specs that make them so much more than a farming pickup:

  • Utility: The Utility specification vehicles feature wipe-clean vinyl floor covering, hard-wearing cloth upholstery and automatic headlights and windscreen wipers.
  • DL20: As well as the above, the DL20 has heated front seats, rear parking sensors and 18-inch silver alloy wheels.
  • DL40: The DL40 features more SUV-like levels of specification such as a keyless entry & push-button start system, dual-zone climate control, chrome styling and a reversing camera.
  • V-Cross: At the top end of the range, the V-Cross adds a nine-inch multimedia system including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with an eight-speaker sound system and gun-metal grey exterior styling elements.
Isuzu-MY23-DL40-Double-Cab_23MY-DL40-Double-Cab-Splash-White-Qua
The DL40 from the Isuzu pickup trucks D-Max range.

What are Isuzu pickup trucks really like to drive?

Why not head down to Morrison Motors at Greengates on Banff Road to book a test drive? And you too can experience this new generation of pick-up.

To begin your journey to becoming an Isuzu driver, find out more about the brand on Morrison Motors’ website or call into the dealership at Greengates, Banff Road, Turriff.

Celebrating four decades of deals

The year 2023 marks the sixth anniversary of the Isuzu partnership for Morrison Motors. However, this is not the only milestone for the Aberdeenshire car dealer, for the family-run business also celebrates 40 years of trading this year!

Morrison Motors was founded in 1983 at the very same site by Brian and Eddie Morrison. Ever since then its goal has been to provide motorists across the north-east (and beyond) with an excellent level of customer service.

Morrison Motors works hard to make your car buying experience to be the best possible. Staff go out their way to make sure that there is always an excellent choice of new, nearly new and used cars available to you.

Thanks to the range of services at Morrison Motors, from vehicle sales, finance to servicing, they give you everything you need to get behind the wheel of your quality new or used car.

Find out more about Morrison Motors or the Isuzu range or pop into Morrison Motors at Greengates, Banff Road, Turriff. 

 

