Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Mountain bike trails, Seafood and Beer Festival and Inverness Highland Games

Prepare for another weekend of summer fun.

By Lauren Robertson
The Stoltman brothers are returning to Inverness Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
The Stoltman brothers are returning to Inverness Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Are you ready for our weekly round-up of the best events taking place across the north and north-east this weekend?

Whether you like the sound of an action-packed trip to Crathes Castle with the whole family or a solo trip to a relaxing Zen Festival, we’ve got you covered.

Crathes Family Fun Weekend

Crathes Castle in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The grounds of Crathes Castle is the place to be if you’ve got kids to entertain this weekend.

Family Fun Weekend kicks off on Friday at 10am and wraps up on Sunday at 4pm, welcoming the masses throughout.

You can expect bouncy castles, fun runs and, the main event, hungry hippos inflatables.

Wristbands, which are £2 for adults and £4 for children, can be bought at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Inverness Highland Games

Nelly Elliott competing in Inverness Highland Games last year. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Inverness Highland Games is one of the highlights of the city’s events calendar.

Taking place in Bught Park on Saturday, competitors from across the country will gather for events the games are known for, including tossing the caber and Highland dancing.

Visitors will also be able to meet the legendary Stoltman brothers and enjoy food from local vendors.

Gates open to spectators at 11am with the official opening ceremony at midday and tickets are available at www.invernesshighlandgames.com.

Zen Festival

Zen out at this weekend’s festival. Image: Shutterstock

Zen Festival Moray will be held at Altyre Estate in Forres on Saturday.

A host of family-friendly events will be held between 11am and 4pm, all with a focus on calm and wellness.

They include yoga classes, Pilates, sound healing, breathwork, meditation and more. Festivalgoers can also enjoy stalls selling crystals from Mandalamoon, angel card readings, Solsta Skincare from Aberdeen and more.

There will be fresh pizza by Auld Smokey, coffee by The Highland Coffee Pod and kombucha by Hannah from GutFeelings Kombucha.

All classes are included in the ticket price, and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Seafood and Beer Festival

Uile-bheist is the guest brewery at this weekend’s festival. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The Boat Country Inn in Boat of Garten is hosting its annual Beer and Seafood Festival this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, you can enjoy a jam-packed programme celebrating two of Scotland’s favourite things.

Highlights of the festival include treasure hunts, live music and a whisky tasting and quiz – if beer wasn’t enough for you.

Beer will be coming from Uile-bheist and seafood, including oysters, langoustine, scallops and more, straight from the sea.

Find the full programme at www.boathotel.co.uk. 

New mountain bike trails at Cairngorm Mountain

Mountain biker on his bike down the bike trail.
Mikey Jachacy trys out the twists and turns down the new slopes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The long-awaited mountain bike trails opened at Cairngorm Mountain this week.

Be one of the first to try out the new trails, nine of which twist down the mountainside and are suitable for both families and advanced bikers.

The trails are the result of a £700,000 project and are inspired by bike parks in Europe.

Buy tickets to try out the resort’s newest feature at www.cairngormmountain.co.uk.

