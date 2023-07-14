Cricket: Ewan Davidson eyes end to Stoneywood-Dyce’s batting woes

Stand-in skipper Ewan Davidson says Stoneywood-Dyce need to deliver with the bat as they fight for Eastern Premier League survival.

The Aberdeen outfit have won just once in the league this summer and sit ninth in the table, just above Meigle.

Batting has been Stoneywood-Dyce’s Achilles heel, with the team having only passed 150 five times in 11 games ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith.

With Lennard Bester unavailable, Davidson is set to assume captaincy duties again, and he said: “We’ve really struggled with the bat this year.

“We all sound like broken records talking about it every week.

“We just need a couple of us to pull us out of it with the bat, our bowling and fielding has been fine, it’s just batting.

“Hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.

“We’ve had inconsistency with the teams we’ve had available, we’ve had injuries and we didn’t have a second overseas amateur at the start of the season.

“When you’re playing against big clubs with pros and things like that and we’re a small community club it makes a difference when you don’t have your second overseas player.

“But they’re all excuses really and whatever XI we put out you need to step up.”

Reid’s hunt for runs

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship, Kenny Reid is looking for a change in fortune as Aberdeenshire try to take the scalp of unbeaten leaders Arbroath United.

It’s been a frustrating season for both Shire, who are fourth in the table, and former captain and opening batter Reid, who is averaging 23.38 and has only passed 50 once in the league.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Mannofield encounter, Reid said: “I feel I’m hitting the ball well, but I haven’t made big scores and keep finding ways to get out.

“I’m trying not to overthink things, I’ll keep going and won’t put too much pressure on myself.

“Cricket is a very results- and score-driven sport, but at times you’ve got to forget about that and trust that you’re hitting enough balls during the week and doing enough and that it will turn and the scores will come.

“I’m old enough to know you have spells like this. Although I haven’t scored as many as I would like, I’m still doing the right things and hopefully the big score is around the corner.”

Elsewhere, second-placed Huntly take on bottom side Falkland 2nds at Scroggie Park and seventh-placed Gordonians welcome Kinloch, who are ninth, to Countesswells.

Grades top two in charge

Meanwhile, the consistently good form of Grade One pacesetters Bon Accord and Master Blasters Aberdeen is turning the title race into a two-horse race.

Leaders Bon Accord are at the Allan Park, where Cults are not likely to upset the form book.

Home advantage is not forecast to help bottom side AberGreen’s cause against Master Blasters Aberdeen, who have become the shock troops of the division.

Third-placed Gordonians can keep their slim hopes alive at Countesswells, where they meet Grampian, whereas fourth-placed Mannofield will have a much tougher game on their hands at the Links against greatly-improved Crescent.

In Grade Two, Aberdeen Grammar will look to bounce back to form after their shock first defeat of the season to Portcullis last week.

An away game to bottom side 2nd Grampian would seem an ideal opportunity to restore the push to return to the top-flight.

Fraserburgh are at Ellon, where, if the prolific Jon Barrret is in form, the visitors’ second place could be under threat to Banchory, who have a tricky test of their own against 2nd Knight Riders, the side just beneath them.

In Grade Three, leaders 2nd Master Blasters would expect to have things all their way at Lairds, where 2nd Methlick – like their first team – are not enjoying a good run.