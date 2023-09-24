‘We really are proud of the band we are in’: Elgin City Band wants to encourage new generation to join one of Scotland’s oldest band ‘families’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We really are proud of the band we are in’: Elgin City Band wants to encourage new generation to join one of Scotland’s oldest band ‘families’

All members, old and new, are welcomed with open arms.

By Lauren Robertson
Fun at rehearsals with Elgin City Band. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Fun at rehearsals with Elgin City Band. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Elgin City Band has been melting Moray hearts with music since the 1850s.

It was taken over by the council in 1901 before becoming independent in 1975, as it has been ever since. Though numbers have soared and dwindled through the years, it has kept a brass foot stuck in the history of the region.

Heather Park has played in the band since she was 12.

“I got involved because my piano teacher wanted a trumpet in her orchestra,” she said.

“She sent me to see the then band master and I’ve been with the band ever since.”

Elgin City Band in June 1902. Image: Submitted

Lisa Morrison is a newer member, but her passion is demonstrated in the fact she balances being the band’s chairwoman with raising her four kids and working full-time.

She said: “Bands need committees to function, that’s a legal requirement, so it’s kind of a job that nobody wants to do but everyone wants to play the music.

“Me taking on the role means we can open up new opportunities. We are working with local schools as well, with fresh ideas for the new generation.”

Loyal members

It’s difficult to pin down how many people are considered members of Elgin City Band because its welcoming nature means they can come and go as they please.

“We have people contacting us who were in the band when they were younger, their lives have evolved and they’ve now got time to come back,” said Lisa.

“We have one member who has been with the band for over 70 years. He’s not able to play regularly with us but at our recent concert he was warmly welcomed, he just slotted back into the folds.

“Because of the lifestyle of a lot of people up here, coming and going with their jobs, we are a very welcoming and open environment.”

Members of Elgin City band. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Heather added: “If people can only come a couple of times a year then they can do that, as long as they enjoy themselves, that’s what we are all about.

“We physically welcome people as they come in the door, we get up and go over and say how nice it is to see them again.”

Reaching the younger generation

That being said, the group does struggle to get the younger generation enthusiastic about playing brass music.

Lisa with her son, Ruari. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

“I’ve been in the band less than 10 years and we have had older secondary school age people, but since they have gone to university and since Covid we’ve got no young people coming in,” said Lisa.

“At the moment, the youngest person we’ve got is late 20s or early 30s. It doesn’t seem to be attracting younger people. There are new things like jazz bands and swing bands so the brass doesn’t get a lot of focus.”

The band is working with schools and local groups to try and ensure young people know the opportunity to join is there if they want to grasp it.

All ages are welcome at Elgin City Band. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

‘The sound is to die for’

For those who do, the positive impact it has on their lives isn’t hard to see.

“It gets in your blood, brass banding,” said Heather. “Once it starts, it’s there for a long time.

“The sound of a beautiful brass band makes me shiver, and we do that sometimes; the sound is to die for. We really are proud of the band we are in.”

Conductor Bob Garitty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Lisa added: “It does have that impact on your wellbeing. All of us have so much going on at home, but coming along to even an hour of a rehearsal is a window of opportunity to not engage with that for a while.

“Every week I think I’m too tired, then I go and think ‘thank goodness I went’. I forget about everything weighing me down.

“For so many members, it’s about family; there are grandparents with their grandchildren, we have a mother and daughter who come. It’s about building those relationships and sharing experiences.”

Being part of something

Elgin City Band also benefits the community, with its music emanating through the streets.

Elgin City Band in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

“Christmas is the busiest time of the year for us because that’s what keeps us going, putting our buckets out and people chucking their coins in,” said Lisa.

“People appreciate it, us sitting out in the cold. We had an old man crying last year when we played Away in a Manger because it just took him back.”

The band comes together once a week at various locations in Elgin and doesn’t play competitively. Lisa stressed that you don’t have to be a professional musician to get involved.

“We are all human,” she said.

Smiles at rehearsals. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

“A lot of us are nowhere near professional, the level of skill within the band goes all the way up from ‘this is me picking this up for the first time’.

“All we can do in those situations is guide and support people. Even if they only do the first note, they can still be part of something.”

For more information on how to join Elgin City Band, contact Heather Park at parkh@hotmail.com or on 07811 505028.

Conversation