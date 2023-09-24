David Knight: Self-entitlement and overstepping consent line are at the root of sexual assault problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Self-entitlement and overstepping consent line are at the root of sexual assault problem

There is a pervading stench of self-entitlement among some people, suggesting that the rules of normal behaviour don't apply to them.

Luis Rubiales leaves the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid, Spain (Image: Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Luis Rubiales leaves the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid, Spain (Image: Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

Our pilot warned he was slowing down as we winged our way to the Canaries to take the sting out of bone-shaking headwinds which were pummelling us.

The big, powerful holiday jet from Scotland rattled and rolled like a horse and cart being dragged violently over the cobbles around Aberdeen University.

As we departed, student freshers’ week in Aberdeen was well underway. Lots of young people, drink and high jinks.

I wondered how long it would be before stories surfaced of sexual harassment or even assaults on campus. On any campus, for that matter.

After all, a national survey for the BBC warned days ago that nearly 30% of teenage girls suffered sexual harassment in daily life, and almost half felt unsafe walking alone.

It’s the debilitating effect of unwanted attention, inflicted on students a long way from home or young people allegedly ensnared by famous celebrities.

Comedian Russell Brand is the latest whose career is decomposing in front of his eyes; only a police investigation will enable us to pass final judgment.

Some question why it takes alleged victims so long to complain. From my own experience of counselling abused children, it’s due to fear of not being believed after calling out adults in authority. Maybe young women have the same complex.

There is a pervading stench of self-entitlement among powerful people, suggesting that the rules of normal behaviour for the likes of you and me don’t apply to them.

Politicians often fall into the same trap: “do as I say, not as I do”. Partygate springs to mind, and the SNP MP who travelled up and down the country while infected with Covid.

We don’t yet know what police investigations into Nicola Sturgeon and co will yield – if anything, that is, which is important to point out.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s involvement in ‘partygate’ during lockdown angered many voters (Image: Cabinet Office/PA Wire)

And then we have the disastrous episode with Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales. We have kissed goodbye to him, mercifully.

Jazz legend Louis Armstrong sang “give me your lips for just a moment” on the romantic classic, A Kiss to Build a Dream On. At least he asked first. Rubiales simply helped himself to Jenni Hermoso’s lips.

Those few seconds of shocking poor judgment encapsulated two core issues: sexist self-entitlement, and crossing that line which defines non-consensual, unwanted attention.

Rubiales blaming ‘culture’ for assault is unacceptable

As some very inebriated passengers staggered off our plane, two young women in particular now grabbed my attention. Hugging each other to stay upright while lurching about, hanging onto those safety straps attached to the bus roof as we trundled towards the terminal.

They disappeared unsteadily into the darkness outside. I hoped they wouldn’t attract unwanted attention.

On a lighter note, their balancing antics reminded me of my hug-and-kiss technique: waving arms, lurching about and hesitating over whether to kiss or not (on the cheeks, I mean). What is the etiquette these days? Kiss or miss?

I was refining my hugs even before Señor Rubiales blundered onto the public stage. I’ve opted for the no-cheek-kiss “swerve” hug, which looks like I’m leaning over a fence.

Rubiales might have survived by apologising profusely and begging for mercy. Instead, he dug more than just a hole for himself – he ended up creating a gigantic subterranean cavern with labyrinthian tunnels leading to dead ends where his feeble excuses piled up.

All that digging created a sinkhole, and he fell in. He went down fighting, protesting that a full-blown smacker on the lips was part of Spanish culture – but not mentioning the “headlock”, which prevented his target from dodging his slobbering slide tackle.

I have to take issue with his “culture” excuse. I’ve visited Spain for decades and, while the double-kiss on both cheeks is mandatory, I don’t recall any lips.

Figuring out the etiquette

Now, back on Spanish soil, I planned some unofficial research, though not hugging and kissing Spanish women at random. Hands-off observation seemed best, and I didn’t have to wait long.

We were sitting outside a late-night bar in a quiet little street. A middle-aged woman was passing by, on the opposite side.

A man at the next table leaped up and ran over to plaster her with kisses: two on each cheek, and then one more for good measure. She was obviously a relative or close friend.

The poor woman had to endure the same thing from his mate, but slightly fewer – four kisses. So, nine in all.

I saw similar going on between many Spanish people, but never lips.

As she passed again, I sensed she quickened her step; her friends waved. I rest my case.

Spain was also an opportunity for a nice personal family reunion. I gave my sister-in-law a “swerve past the cheeks” hug.

She stepped back with a look of indignation. “What? No kiss?”

Back to the drawing board.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

Dog sitting at the top of a Munro.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Stonehaven dog and Sutherland castle owner set fine examples
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses the nation about environmental policy (Images: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: No more unnecessary air travel, please - only for absolutely essential…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced that the American XL bully breed would be banned in England (Image: Bauer Alexandre/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: Scotland should follow England's lead and ban American XL bully breed
A 2009 protest against 'lads mags' by campaign group Object, which challenged the increased sexual objectification of women in the media and popular culture (Image: Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Russell Brand watershed moment won't fix anything unless men work towards change
There is great debate around certain breeds at the moment, but shouldn't we keep a closer eye on all dogs? (Image: Joy Brown/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Tighten dog laws and hold owners and breeders to account for the…
Russell Brand poses with a copy of his autobiography, My Booky Wook, in 2007 (Image: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Everything was a joke to Russell Brand, who hated being told using…
The historical town of Thun is a 30-minute drive from Bern in Switzerland (Image: Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock)
Mike Edwards: Switzerland's stunning mountains and lakes are even better than Scotland's
Edinburgh Fringe
Kirstin Innes: Pressurised, underfunded creative industries are prime breeding grounds for dark 'open secrets'
No matter how you eat it, there's only one way to pronounce it (Image: Dave Denby Photography/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Once it's scone, it's scone - there's no other way to say…
Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a channel 4 dispatches documentary
Rebecca Buchan: Indifference to sexual assault allegations shows how dangerously desensitised we are