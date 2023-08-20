Profile: Mark Thomson hits the right blend to complete gruelling charity challenge

It was an epic journey, inspired by an intrepid Victorian.

And Mark Thomson and his colleagues were rightly proud of their efforts when they followed in the footsteps of William Grant’s trek in 1885, as he searched Scotland for inspiration and opportunity – before building the Glenfiddich whisky company – in an expedition that took him from Dufftown to Balmoral.

Mark, an ebullient bundle of energy, and his fellow runners travelled across some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery over the course of two days and, as you can see from the views they collected, any pain in the joints was offset by the beauty of the rugged countryside which they were negotiating.

Beginning in Braemar, the participants crossed two Munros, and finished with a luxurious stay at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown.

And, as part of the challenge, Mark formed a partnership with Protect Our Winters, an environmental charity dedicated to helping passionate outdoor people become effective climate advocates, protecting our world for future generations.

He was determined that the adventure would create a lasting impression on the entrants, promoting health and wellbeing within the industry. And when he spoke in the aftermath of the challenge, it was clear that a shared love of the outdoors and resplendent landscape had offered a memorable occasion for everybody involved.

In the build-up, a target of £2,500 was set as Mark launched a crowdfunding page and, for every donation made, William Grant & Sons promised to match it.

And the 90-kilometre Race to Dufftown was not only successfully completed, but the ground-breaking venture ended up mustering a tally of £3,135.

In which light, it was hardly surprising that Mark and his confreres were in fine spirits as they enjoyed a dram or two of some special private vintages and were joined by Lauren MacCallum, manging director of Protect Our Winters UK.

Mark told the Press and Journal: “I did the event to offer a different form of activity – other than perhaps a straightforward distillery visit.

“It’s challenging the hospitality industry to seek out new adventure and forms of fitness which not only helps create long-lasting personal bonds, but offers a healthy activity.

“Given the time pressures faced while working in the industry, having the opportunity to escape the urban sprawl and head to the hills is something that I am keen to share with others.

“And, of course, we were raising money along the way for a worthwhile and important cause. Ultimately, it was also a great way to reach the distillery by foot, over challenging terrain to end up with a luxury experience at Glenfiddich.”

It hasn’t been an ideal summer for anybody venturing into the country’s high places, but nothing was going to scotch Mark’s enthusiasm.

And we can all raise a toast to that.