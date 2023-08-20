Profile: Mark Thomson hits the right blend to complete gruelling charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profile: Mark Thomson hits the right blend to complete gruelling charity challenge

The Glenfiddich brand ambassador and his colleagues followed in the footsteps of Victorian whisky pioneer William Grant.

Glenfiddich brand ambassador Mark Thomson completed an epic journey for charity.
By Neil Drysdale

It was an epic journey, inspired by an intrepid Victorian.

And Mark Thomson and his colleagues were rightly proud of their efforts when they followed in the footsteps of William Grant’s trek in 1885, as he searched Scotland for inspiration and opportunity – before building the Glenfiddich whisky company – in an expedition that took him from Dufftown to Balmoral.

Mark, an ebullient bundle of energy, and his fellow runners travelled across some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery over the course of two days and, as you can see from the views they collected, any pain in the joints was offset by the beauty of the rugged countryside which they were negotiating.

Beginning in Braemar, the participants crossed two Munros, and finished with a luxurious stay at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown.

And, as part of the challenge, Mark formed a partnership with Protect Our Winters, an environmental charity dedicated to helping passionate outdoor people become effective climate advocates, protecting our world for future generations.

Glenfiddich’s Mark Thomson took part in an epic fundraising challenge. Pic: Glenfiddich.

He was determined that the adventure would create a lasting impression on the entrants, promoting health and wellbeing within the industry. And when he spoke in the aftermath of the challenge, it was clear that a shared love of the outdoors and resplendent landscape had offered a memorable occasion for everybody involved.

In the build-up, a target of £2,500 was set as Mark launched a crowdfunding page and, for every donation made, William Grant & Sons promised to match it.

The route of the first day of Mark Thomson’s charity challenge. Pic: Glenfiddich.

And the 90-kilometre Race to Dufftown was not only successfully completed, but the ground-breaking venture ended up mustering a tally of £3,135.

In which light, it was hardly surprising that Mark and his confreres were in fine spirits as they enjoyed a dram or two of some special private vintages and were joined by Lauren MacCallum, manging director of Protect Our Winters UK.

The second day of the Race to Dufftown charity project. Pic: Glenfiddich.

Mark told the Press and Journal: “I did the event to offer a different form of activity – other than perhaps a straightforward distillery visit.

“It’s challenging the hospitality industry to seek out new adventure and forms of fitness which not only helps create long-lasting personal bonds, but offers a healthy activity.

“Given the time pressures faced while working in the industry, having the opportunity to escape the urban sprawl and head to the hills is something that I am keen to share with others.

Mark Thomson completed an epic fundraising challenge. Pic: Glenfiddich.

“And, of course, we were raising money along the way for a worthwhile and important cause. Ultimately, it was also a great way to reach the distillery by foot, over challenging terrain to end up with a luxury experience at Glenfiddich.”

It hasn’t been an ideal summer for anybody venturing into the country’s high places, but nothing was going to scotch Mark’s enthusiasm.

And we can all raise a toast to that.

