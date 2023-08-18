5 things to do this weekend: Tea in the Park, Kirkwall Half Marathon and Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Dependent on where you live, this will either be your last weekend of the summer holidays or your first after schools started back.

Either way, it’s cause for the next few days to be full of fun.

We have compiled a list of our top picks of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend to help you choose.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Aberdeen Restaurant Week – we've finally hopped on that tasty train.✨🔥🍴 We've created a bit of noise this past week… Posted by Smoke and Soul on Wednesday, 2 August 2023

This is your last chance to snap up some delicious deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week, which ends on Sunday.

Boasting its biggest line-up yet – with 58 participating businesses – the event gives foodies across the city access to menu deals ranging from £10 to £30.

No matter what cuisine takes your fancy, you’re bound to find something you love, with the likes of 8848 Restaurant, Faffless, Olive Alexanders and Six By Nico in the mix.

Make sure to book ahead, this weekend will be a busy one.

Tea in the Park

We have so many great crafts for you to take a gander at, maybe do some early Christmas shopping? 🎅See you at 11am… Posted by Tea in the Park, Glenlivet on Monday, 14 August 2023

Don’t worry, this isn’t the classic T in the Park festival making a return.

Tea in the Park is a volunteer-led community cafe and craft fair in Glenlivet Public Hall that is open every day from 11am to 4pm until August 27.

After starting on Sunday, this year’s event has already been a roaring success, with people coming from far and wide to enjoy tasty treats and admire local craftsmanship.

Make sure to bring a few extra pennies for the raffle.

Nairn Highland Games

It’s Nairn’s turn to host its annual Highland Games celebration this weekend, which was first held in the coastal town back in 1867.

The event will take place on The Links on Saturday from 10.30am, with entry free for spectators – which is rare for events of its kind.

The march of the massed pipe bands will leave Viewfield at 12.30pm and march by the traditional route down the A96 and into Crescent Road. The afternoon that follows will contain all the favourites from tug of war to Highland dancing.

Banff Community and Blue Light Gala

Banff Community and Blue Light Gala will be held at Banff Castle on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Get an idea of what it would be like to work in one of our country’s valued emergency services, with representatives from police, fire brigade, coastguard, RNLI and more there to answer questions.

Morayvia will also be there with one of their treasured airplane cockpits – a Jet Provost T Mk4, the basic trainer for the RAF in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Kirkwall Half Marathon

Entries for the Kirkwall Half Marathon may have closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go along and cheer on the runners.

The race starts and finishes at Pickaquoy Leisure Centre in Kirkwall and will take in views of Scapa flow, Kirkwall bay and the south isles.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route from 11am on Sunday, and everyone who takes part will be rewarded with a medal and goody bag at the finish line.