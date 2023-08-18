5 things to do this weekend: Tea in the Park, Kirkwall Half Marathon and Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Tea in the Park, Kirkwall Half Marathon and Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Here are our top picks of things to do this weekend.

Tuck in at Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Tuck in at Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Restaurant Week
By Lauren Robertson

Dependent on where you live, this will either be your last weekend of the summer holidays or your first after schools started back.

Either way, it’s cause for the next few days to be full of fun.

We have compiled a list of our top picks of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend to help you choose.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Aberdeen Restaurant Week – we've finally hopped on that tasty train.✨🔥🍴 We've created a bit of noise this past week…

Posted by Smoke and Soul on Wednesday, 2 August 2023

This is your last chance to snap up some delicious deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week, which ends on Sunday.

Boasting its biggest line-up yet – with 58 participating businesses – the event gives foodies across the city access to menu deals ranging from £10 to £30.

No matter what cuisine takes your fancy, you’re bound to find something you love, with the likes of 8848 Restaurant, Faffless, Olive Alexanders and Six By Nico in the mix.

Make sure to book ahead, this weekend will be a busy one.

Tea in the Park

We have so many great crafts for you to take a gander at, maybe do some early Christmas shopping? 🎅See you at 11am…

Posted by Tea in the Park, Glenlivet on Monday, 14 August 2023

Don’t worry, this isn’t the classic T in the Park festival making a return.

Tea in the Park is a volunteer-led community cafe and craft fair in Glenlivet Public Hall that is open every day from 11am to 4pm until August 27.

After starting on Sunday, this year’s event has already been a roaring success, with people coming from far and wide to enjoy tasty treats and admire local craftsmanship.

Make sure to bring a few extra pennies for the raffle.

Nairn Highland Games

Highland dancers will put their best foot forward at Nairn Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

It’s Nairn’s turn to host its annual Highland Games celebration this weekend, which was first held in the coastal town back in 1867.

The event will take place on The Links on Saturday from 10.30am, with entry free for spectators – which is rare for events of its kind.

The march of the massed pipe bands will leave Viewfield at 12.30pm and march by the traditional route down the A96 and into Crescent Road. The afternoon that follows will contain all the favourites from tug of war to Highland dancing.

Banff Community and Blue Light Gala

Get to know your emergency services at the gala. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Banff Community and Blue Light Gala will be held at Banff Castle on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Get an idea of what it would be like to work in one of our country’s valued emergency services, with representatives from police, fire brigade, coastguard, RNLI and more there to answer questions.

Morayvia will also be there with one of their treasured airplane cockpits – a Jet Provost T Mk4, the basic trainer for the RAF in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Kirkwall Half Marathon

Cheer on the runners in the Kirkwall Half Marathon. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Entries for the Kirkwall Half Marathon may have closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go along and cheer on the runners.

The race starts and finishes at Pickaquoy Leisure Centre in Kirkwall and will take in views of Scapa flow, Kirkwall bay and the south isles.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route from 11am on Sunday, and everyone who takes part will be rewarded with a medal and goody bag at the finish line.

