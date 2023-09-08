5 things to do this weekend: Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen and Orkney Viking Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen and Orkney Viking Festival

Whether it's enjoying a dram or creating your Viking name - there's plenty to do this weekend

By Karen Roberts
Among the events taking place this weekend is the Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Among the events taking place this weekend is the Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. From a whisky festival in Aberdeen to embracing your inner Viking in Orkney, there’s plenty going on in the north and north-east.

Raise a glass to whisky

If you like a dram then the Scottish National Whisky Festival on Saturday is the place for you. Taking place at the Music Hall in Aberdeen the event will see a line-up of  exhibitors with hundreds of whiskies and other spirits available to sample over each session.

There will be live music and entertainment, cocktails by industry-leading mixologists; brewery collaborations and more. An on-site whisky shop will also be available.

The sessions are at 12pm and 4.30pm. Tickets £40 in advance £42 on the door, for more information go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, or call 01224 641122.

The Scottish National Whisky Festival is coming back to Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Supplied by National Whisky Festival.

Viking Festival

The fourth Orkney starts on Sunday. Organised by Orkney Time Travel and Orkney Archaeology Society. It will celebrate the Viking heritage of the islands, starting with a family fun day on Sunday.

It will include activities such as mini axe throwing, storytelling, tablet weaving and butter making.  There’s even the chance to make your own runic charm and create your Viking name.

Entry to the event, at the Earl’s Bu by Orkneyinga Saga Centre, Orphir, is free, and it runs from 10am to 2pm.

runes
There will be a chance to make a runic charm at the Orkney Viking Festival fun day. Pic Shutterstock.

Market

The September Market at Wildwoodz Inverness on Saturday and Sunday will have a range of exhibitors showcasing homeware ranges featuring metal work and textiles.

There will also be jewellery created from copper, resin and polymer, as well as a range of other items and food and drink producers.

The market will run from 10am to 3pm, entry is £2, with admission for children free.

North East Open Studios

NEOS kicks off its programme of events this Saturday and it will see artists, makers and designers open their studios to the public.

In this year’s line-up NEOS in the Pheasantry will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Haddo House Country Park.

The free event will showcase work from Shearing Crafts, Feltingmad and Craigie House Interiors.

It starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm and admission to the event is free. However, there is a car parking charge at Haddo.

The Old Pheasantry at Haddo House Country Park. Picture taken by Kirstie Waterston.

A look into the past

The High Life Highland Country Rangers will be hosting a Time Detectives event which explores Lochaber’s history.

Taking place at the Ben Nevis Visitor Centre in Fort William, it includes a mock archaeology dig and time travel treasure trail.

It runs from 11 am to 3pm on Sunday. Spaces for the event can be booked on the High Life Highland Country Rangers eventbrite page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

