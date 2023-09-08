5 things to do this weekend: Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen and Orkney Viking Festival

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered. From a whisky festival in Aberdeen to embracing your inner Viking in Orkney, there’s plenty going on in the north and north-east.

Raise a glass to whisky

If you like a dram then the Scottish National Whisky Festival on Saturday is the place for you. Taking place at the Music Hall in Aberdeen the event will see a line-up of exhibitors with hundreds of whiskies and other spirits available to sample over each session.

There will be live music and entertainment, cocktails by industry-leading mixologists; brewery collaborations and more. An on-site whisky shop will also be available.

The sessions are at 12pm and 4.30pm. Tickets £40 in advance £42 on the door, for more information go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, or call 01224 641122.

Viking Festival

The fourth Orkney starts on Sunday. Organised by Orkney Time Travel and Orkney Archaeology Society. It will celebrate the Viking heritage of the islands, starting with a family fun day on Sunday.

It will include activities such as mini axe throwing, storytelling, tablet weaving and butter making. There’s even the chance to make your own runic charm and create your Viking name.

Entry to the event, at the Earl’s Bu by Orkneyinga Saga Centre, Orphir, is free, and it runs from 10am to 2pm.

Market

The September Market at Wildwoodz Inverness on Saturday and Sunday will have a range of exhibitors showcasing homeware ranges featuring metal work and textiles.

There will also be jewellery created from copper, resin and polymer, as well as a range of other items and food and drink producers.

The market will run from 10am to 3pm, entry is £2, with admission for children free.

North East Open Studios

NEOS kicks off its programme of events this Saturday and it will see artists, makers and designers open their studios to the public.

In this year’s line-up NEOS in the Pheasantry will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Haddo House Country Park.

The free event will showcase work from Shearing Crafts, Feltingmad and Craigie House Interiors.

It starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm and admission to the event is free. However, there is a car parking charge at Haddo.

A look into the past

The High Life Highland Country Rangers will be hosting a Time Detectives event which explores Lochaber’s history.

Taking place at the Ben Nevis Visitor Centre in Fort William, it includes a mock archaeology dig and time travel treasure trail.

It runs from 11 am to 3pm on Sunday. Spaces for the event can be booked on the High Life Highland Country Rangers eventbrite page.