Aberdeen worst city in UK for renters as more than 90% priced out of market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen worst city in UK for renters as more than 90% priced out of market

Almost 92% of renters priced out of the market in Granite City but it also has most pet-friendly and student-friendly rentals in UK and is in top three locations for disabled access property 

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Research by Admiral Landlord Insurance looked at room rental websites to reveal where renters are being priced out.
Research by Admiral Landlord Insurance looked at room rental websites to reveal where renters are being priced out.

Aberdeen renters are being priced out of the market more than in any other UK city, according to recent research.

A study by Admiral Landlord Insurance analysed popular room rental websites to reveal where renters looking for a room are really struggling and the areas where demand exceeds supply the most.

It found that renters are hardest hit in Aberdeen, where people can’t afford the average room rental with budgets too low 91.7% of the time.

That is more than anywhere else in the UK, including London.

A room in Aberdeen costs on average £618, while the average budget is £463.

Almost 92% of renters are being priced out of the market in Aberdeen according to research by Admiral Landlord Insurance. Image: Shutterstock.

London is in second place with 86.2% of renters who can’t afford the average room in the capital.

The average budget for people in London who are looking for a room is £885 whereas the average rental in London is a staggering £1,107.

There was good news for animal-lovers however as a total of 13.6 pet-friendly rooms in every 100 rentals are available to rent in Aberdeen, more than in any other city in the UK.

The Granite City also has the highest proportion of student-friendly rooms on the market, with 88.8 per 100 rentals.

And it’s in the top three cities for disabled access with 9.6 out of 100 rooms available being suitably set up.

Aberdeen has 13.6 pet-friendly rooms in every 100 rentals, the highest in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

The research also found that the average rent for a single room in Scotland is £20 more than the average person’s budget.

Analysis of online room rental ads for single renters in Scotland also revealed that more than two-thirds (67.5%) of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average rental.

This above the UK average where 65.7% of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average room rental.

Analysis of rental ads in Scotland and the UK found that the demand for rooms to rent is much higher than the available supply.

The demand for rooms to rent is much higher than the available supply, with Glasgow near the top. Image: Shutterstock.

Per 100 rentals in the UK overall, there are 152 people looking for a place to rent while in Scotland it’s almost double with 197 people jostling for every 100 rooms.

Glasgow has one of the highest demands for rentals in the UK. For every 100 rentals in the city, there are 302 people looking to rent.

Aberdeen, in contrast, has 96 prospective renters for every 100 available rentals and is in 7th place for the fewest renters per 100 rentals.

Finding a room to rent is not easy, especially in the Granite City, research has revealed.

A spokesperson for Admiral said: Since Covid restrictions were lifted last year, there has been an increase in renters looking for housing accommodation.

“Our analysis echoes this trend, with far more people looking to rent a room in each city than what is currently being advertised on sites such as SpareRoom.

“The rental market is also being impacted by the growing trend of landlords selling their properties.

“Propertymark research shows that between March 2019 and March 2022, 84% of landlords who removed their property from the rental market did so to sell it.

Some landlords are taking their properties off the market in order to sell them.

“In 63% of UK cities analysed, we can see that the majority of single people looking to rent are priced out of the average rental price.

“On a national level, just over half of renters in England, Scotland and Wales can’t afford the average rental price for a single occupancy room.

“Compared to data from 2021, renters are increasingly priced out with the percentage of budgets falling below average rental prices increasing to 65.7% from 52.7%.

“Renters across Britain face an uncertain future, with the Office of National Statistics reporting an increase in private rental prices of 3.7% in England, 3.2% in Wales, and 4.2% in Scotland.”

Aberdeen did come out top for student-friendly accommodation.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Lifestyle

Sir Ed Davey has said returning to the EU is not on the table in the immediate future (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Triple social media tax to fund mental health worker in every school – Lib…
Neil Drysdale examines the issue of low-cost mortgages for key workers.
We clapped for NHS heroes, so what about offering low-cost mortgages to help them…
A picture of the Thompson family now, with another picture of baby Daniel wrapped in his special bandages.
Inverness family: 'Baby Daniel's eczema outbreak took over our lives'
Fun at rehearsals with Elgin City Band. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
'We really are proud of the band we are in': Elgin City Band wants…
The average wait for dental surgery in some parts of Scotland rose to almost a year (Rui Vieira/PA)
NHS Grampian patients ‘waited almost a year on average for dental treatment’
Mental health ‘MOT’ checks would be offered to men in their 40s, women who have recently given birth and people in retirement under the plans (PA)
Lib Dems to unveil proposals for regular mental health check-ups
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey during the Liberal Democrat conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lib Dems: Long waits for GPs three times higher in some rural areas than…
The figures were released through freedom of information (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS Grampian patients wait almost a year on average for facial surgeries
Dog sitting at the top of a Munro.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Stonehaven dog and Sutherland castle owner set fine examples
Small plates packing big flavour. Image: IV10
Book yourself into IV10 in Fortrose for small plates packing big flavour

Conversation