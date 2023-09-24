Dad sets son’s home on fire with hot barbeque coals left under sofa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad sets son’s home on fire with hot barbeque coals left under sofa

Darren McKenzie's recklessness caused more than £5,000 of damage to the Aberdeen City Council-owned flat. 

By David McPhee
Darren McKenzie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Darren McKenzie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A dad set his son’s home on fire with smouldering hot barbeque coals that were left under an upturned sofa.

Darren McKenzie, 45, started the blaze at his son’s flat on Rose Street, Aberdeen, following a party at the property.

Firefighters who were called to extinguish the flames arrived to discover an upturned sofa with still-burning barbecue coals underneath it.

The cost of the damage to the building and resulting repair bill came to over £5,000, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

McKenzie appeared in the dock on Friday and admitted causing the costly incident.

Firefighters forced entry to smoke-filled flat

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court, around 7pm on August 2 2020, a neighbour of McKenzie’s son called the fire brigade.

He’d heard a smoke alarm going off and saw smoke coming from under the door of the property.

The neighbour then exited the tenement block, which included six separate residences, and waited for firefighters to arrive.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and observed smoke billowing from the locus,” Mr Rogers said.

“The front door of Flat B was locked and so entry was forced.

“The flat was filled with smoke and the cause of the fire was found to be an upturned sofa in the living room, which had charcoal beneath it, and this was extinguished.

“All the windows in the property were locked and secured, which firefighters opened to let the smoke escape.

“The accused’s son later confirmed that his father had a set of keys.”

Investigation found cause of blaze

McKenzie, a father of six, was traced by police and admitted that he had been in the property picking up some belongings earlier that evening.

He said there had been no fire when he was there.

An investigation concluded that the cause of the fire was a pack of barbecue coals that were placed under the upturned sofa in the living room.

Discarded cigarette butts were also found all over the floor of the flat.

Police carried out a check of McKenzie’s Facebook page and found that on August 2 he had posted a number of times about fire.

McKenzie was arrested, however, he denied deliberately setting the fire.

Instead, he said had been smoking while in the flat and may have dropped his cigarette on the floor when he left.

‘This was a very serious situation’

The damage to the flat, which actually belongs to the taxpayer-funded Aberdeen City Council, was assessed to be £5,086.

McKenzie pled guilty to one charge of recklessly setting a fire and causing damage to a property.

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client suffers from mental health issues and that he had not offended since this incident.

“It is clear that this was not a deliberate act by him,” she said.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told McKenzie: “You pled guilty to the alternative offence here, in other words, it was accepted that you did not set this fire but you accepted that you were at fault by doing something that was careless and reckless.

“This was a very serious situation because, if the situation had not been noticed when it was, it could have had more serious consequences for other residents in the block.

“Thankfully it was stopped quite quickly due to your neighbours and Scottish Fire and Rescue.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller imposed a community payback order on McKenzie, of Stoneyton Terrace, Bucksburn, with two years of supervision.

