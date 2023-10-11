How to sell your gold to make money

Established in 1887, McCalls Jewellers in Aberdeen is well placed to advise on all aspects of gold and jewellery, and as specialists in buying and selling gold McCalls offers a straightforward service that lets you easily turn your gold into cash.

We visited McCalls to find out just how simple the process of selling gold is, and why sometimes there’s a value worth more than just pounds and pence.

One of the most precious commodities on the planet, it’s not just the warm lustre and luxurious appeal of gold that make it so valuable. Items made from gold can be passed through generations and bound in memories which can add a very different kind of value.

So, when it comes to selling gold jewellery and items it’s not always just the financial aspect that you need to consider, there can be an emotional side to the transaction too. That’s something McCalls Jewellers understands, and why it offers a service that makes the process simple, with a promise to treat customers with sensitivity and discretion.

What happens when you sell gold?

We spoke to Karen Pirie, Sales Manager at McCalls Jewellers, to find out about what the process of selling your gold items entails. Karen told us the first step is simply to visit the store – no appointment is necessary, you can just visit the store with your items.

Karen explains: “We firstly assess the jewellery by checking the hallmarks, it’s then categorised into precious or costume jewellery so that the customer has a clear indication of what would be valuable.

“Items are then separated in piles according to the precious metal they are made of – usually silver, gold or platinum. Gold pieces need to be identified further into separate carats, these are 9ct, 14ct, 18ct or 22ct.

“This is for customer transparency as the rate of gold goes up according to the purity of the carat, with more being paid for an 18ct item than a similar 9ct item.”

Your McCalls adviser will assess if a piece is suitable for resale and an offer will be made. If the jewellery isn’t deemed suitable for resale, then an offer may still be made but it will significantly lower as it will be deemed as ‘scrap metal’.

However, it’s not just the metal that’s taken into account either, as Karen says: “As a reputable jeweller we recognise that the value of some jewellery is in the precious stones it contains, and not the metal it is made of, therefore it is important that any offer we make reflects this too.”

If you are happy with the offer made and you decide to accept it, payments will be made by cash, cheque or by bank transfer. It’s really that simple.

McCalls constantly check market values and regional prices to ensure they offer a competitive price.

A sensitive and respectful service

Agreeing a price is one thing, but what sets McCalls apart is the awareness that monetary value is only part of the picture.

The company prides itself on its discreet, confidential and personal service and it fully understands the emotional attachment that may exist between a customer and the items they are selling.

As Karen says: “As a company we listen to people’s stories. We recognise it can be quite daunting to sell jewellery for the first time, so we ensure we deal with customers sensitively and by listening to the reasons that bring them to us.

“If someone wants to share the family folklore or memories that go with a piece of jewellery, we are happy to listen, and we believe this sympathetic approach sets us apart from other stores.”

That also means being respectful to a client who is simply testing the water.

Karen adds: “Sometimes we have had customers who we have sensed are not quite ready to sell, and I have said to them, ‘come back when you feel the time is right and my offer will still be there’.

“Altogether it’s about focusing on the people and taking an honest and open approach to the customer’s needs.”

McCalls has been a fixture on the jewellery scene for more than 130 years, which in itself is an impressive feat.

It’s owner Iain Hawthorne concludes: “The fact we’ve been established since 1887 ensures our honesty. You can only survive that long in this game if you’re straightforward, you’re honest and the customers come back.”

With no appointment necessary, just pop into the store during opening hours and take the first step to discover how much you could sell your gold for.