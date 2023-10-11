Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern

Saturday will see Inverness host its first national title showdown when home hopeful Turnbull fights for the Scottish super-bantamweight strap after four straight professional victories.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Coach Laurie Redfern, centre, with Calum Turnbull, left, and Adian Williamson, who both fight at the Drumossie Hotel this Saturday. Image: Laurie Redfern.
Coach Laurie Redfern reckons Calum Turnbull has the class and energy to last the pace and become Scottish super-bantamweight champion in Inverness on Saturday night.

History will be made at the city’s Drumossie Hotel when the 24-year-old southpaw takes on Dylan Arbuckle, who hails from Bellshill.

Never before has the Highland capital hosted a professional Scottish title showdown and this has all the makings of a cracker.

Arbuckle arrives in the north with a strong amateur grounding leading into three straight professional wins, two of which have been by knockout.

Meanwhile, Highlander Turnbull – a.k.a. “Titanium” – has won his first four pro contests, with one coming via knockout.

Calum Turnbull.

Strong sparring sessions for Calum

Redfern, who has coached Turnbull since the boxer was 14 at his Merkinch-based Inverness City club, believes his man can do the business.

He said: “Calum will be up against it, but he definitely has the ability to win it.

“Calum’s a fighter and will give it his best shot. He has sparred with Dylan before when they were at a Scottish training camp, so although they have not fought one another before, he knows what he’s about.

“When we heard about this fight, we went away to spar with top boys.

“For example, he sparred over 10 rounds in Glasgow with Scottish and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins.

“Nathaniel said Calum was really strong and capable and reckons Calum can do well in this fight over the 10 rounds.

“I also took Calum to Liverpool, where he sparred with the former world flyweight champion Paul Butler, who only just lost his title last December in Japan (against Naoyo Inoue).

“Again, Calum gave a good account of himself and came away with a lot of praise from Paul and his team.

“Calum goes in with a chance on Saturday.

“Dylan will go for an early knock-out, so I’ll tell Calum to stay close to him – Dylan likes to throw long punches.”

Redfern’s daughter Lorna set for first professional fight on undercard

Lorna Redfern with her dad Laurie.

Redfern’s daughter Lorna, and ex-Royal Artillery gunner with a strong amateur record, including being ABA (English amateur) champion in 2010, will make history on Saturday when she becomes the first female from the Highlands to box professionally.

The experienced coach said Lorna, who aims to inspire the next generation of female fighters, is in great shape ahead of her undercard fight.

He said: “Lorna is looking forward to getting in the ring and seeing how it goes. She’s trained really well and we’re happy with her preparation.

“I’m quietly confident she can do well.

“She’s not boxed for a while, but she’s always had the talent and her speed it still there.

“Lorna is really focused and nothing will faze her.”

Also on Saturday’s bill, Adian Williamson, from Alness, is another home fighter out for victory as he chases his fourth successive professional victory. In February, he defeated Lithuanian Simas Volosinas at the Drumossie.

Williamson will fight at 60kg, with his opponent also yet to be revealed.

Tickets are still available for the title fight-night from Redfern by calling 07919 670851.

