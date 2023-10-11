Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern

Coach Laurie Redfern reckons Calum Turnbull has the class and energy to last the pace and become Scottish super-bantamweight champion in Inverness on Saturday night.

History will be made at the city’s Drumossie Hotel when the 24-year-old southpaw takes on Dylan Arbuckle, who hails from Bellshill.

Never before has the Highland capital hosted a professional Scottish title showdown and this has all the makings of a cracker.

Arbuckle arrives in the north with a strong amateur grounding leading into three straight professional wins, two of which have been by knockout.

Meanwhile, Highlander Turnbull – a.k.a. “Titanium” – has won his first four pro contests, with one coming via knockout.

Strong sparring sessions for Calum

Redfern, who has coached Turnbull since the boxer was 14 at his Merkinch-based Inverness City club, believes his man can do the business.

He said: “Calum will be up against it, but he definitely has the ability to win it.

“Calum’s a fighter and will give it his best shot. He has sparred with Dylan before when they were at a Scottish training camp, so although they have not fought one another before, he knows what he’s about.

“When we heard about this fight, we went away to spar with top boys.

“For example, he sparred over 10 rounds in Glasgow with Scottish and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins.

“Nathaniel said Calum was really strong and capable and reckons Calum can do well in this fight over the 10 rounds.

“I also took Calum to Liverpool, where he sparred with the former world flyweight champion Paul Butler, who only just lost his title last December in Japan (against Naoyo Inoue).

“Again, Calum gave a good account of himself and came away with a lot of praise from Paul and his team.

“Calum goes in with a chance on Saturday.

“Dylan will go for an early knock-out, so I’ll tell Calum to stay close to him – Dylan likes to throw long punches.”

Redfern’s daughter Lorna set for first professional fight on undercard

Redfern’s daughter Lorna, and ex-Royal Artillery gunner with a strong amateur record, including being ABA (English amateur) champion in 2010, will make history on Saturday when she becomes the first female from the Highlands to box professionally.

The experienced coach said Lorna, who aims to inspire the next generation of female fighters, is in great shape ahead of her undercard fight.

He said: “Lorna is looking forward to getting in the ring and seeing how it goes. She’s trained really well and we’re happy with her preparation.

“I’m quietly confident she can do well.

“She’s not boxed for a while, but she’s always had the talent and her speed it still there.

“Lorna is really focused and nothing will faze her.”

Also on Saturday’s bill, Adian Williamson, from Alness, is another home fighter out for victory as he chases his fourth successive professional victory. In February, he defeated Lithuanian Simas Volosinas at the Drumossie.

Williamson will fight at 60kg, with his opponent also yet to be revealed.

Tickets are still available for the title fight-night from Redfern by calling 07919 670851.