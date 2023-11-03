Katie Gregson-MacLeod: Inverness singer-songwriter is navigating music industry on her own terms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Gregson-MacLeod: Inverness singer-songwriter is navigating music industry on her own terms

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated in the breakthrough artist category at the Scottish Music Awards

By Sean Wallace
Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated at the Scottish Music Awards. Picture: PA
Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated at the Scottish Music Awards. Picture: PA

Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod aims to “ride the wave” of fame after being catapulted into the global spotlight.

However the 22-year-old is determined to surf the often tumultuous waters of the music industry on her own terms.

Aware of the multitude of potential distractions accompanying stardom Katie is retaining focus on her goals before her profile went stellar – writing music she loves and is proud of.

Mission accomplished with recent release Guestlist and imminent EP Big Red, was released on October 13.

In August last year Katie’s life changed overnight after posting a 45 second clip of Complex (demo) on social media platform TikTok.

Katie uploaded the demo at night from her parents’ home in Inverness.

By the morning it had 100,000 views which rapidly rose to more than seven million.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated for an award.

‘I want to try and ride the wave’

The viral video sparked a race by record companies to secure her signature with Katie eventually choosing Columbia.

In a memorable year the singer was nominated for the prestigious Ivor Novello awards in the same category as chart sensation Harry Styles.

Katie said: “I want to try to ride the wave.

“But in a way where I don’t get swept away from my main goal which is focusing on writing and making music I am proud of and love.

“The last year has been tough to get my head around as it can be challenging to stick to your guns in this industry.

“And to focus on what you need to.

“It is so easy to get distracted as there are so many components to this job.

“For the first while I was in survival mode, almost like fight or flight.

“There can be moments when it feels surreal, overwhelming and I think ‘wow, everything is different’.

“However generally it has become the new normal.

“I feel so lucky. I just want to have fun at the moment and stay relatively relaxed.”

Inverness singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod. Picture: by Meg Henderson.

A busy schedule

Katie was speaking from Berlin, Germany ahead of a concert at the city’s Säälchen venue.

The singer had also recently performed in Hamburg, just days after a show in Norway.

It has been a hectic schedule to promote new release Guestlist.

The last year has been a blur.

On May 18 Katie  attended the prestigious Ivor Novello awards ceremony at Grosvenor House, London having been nominated in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Katie was nominated alongside Harry Styles. Tom Odell, Florence + The Machine and Sault.

Florence + The Machine won.

Katie said: “It was surreal just to be nominated.

“I was on the red carpet and Morrissey walked past me.

“Whilst doing an interview with Amazon music the host said Sting was going to join us.

“So I sat there beside Sting as he was being interviewed.

“It was an amazing, weird day.

“Tom Odell came up to me and praised my song. Everyone was so supportive and I am so grateful for that as it is such a new world for me.”

Katie has also been nominated for the breakthrough artist category at the Scottish Music Awards which will be held at Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow on Saturday (November 4).

A TikTok video transformed Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s life. Picture: Harvey Pearson.

Transformational video

A viral TikTok video transformed Katie’s life but her song-writing craft has been honed by years of playing live and dedication.

She said: “It is such an honour to be recognised in what I think is such an amazing, diverse and talented group of people.

“I love the Scottish music scene and am really proud to be part of it.

“I’ve been in the scene since I was 17 and the support and community I received was amazing.

“Since going viral and signing the record deal it has really put into focus how important my years in the grass roots scene were.

“I was able to build my confidence and self-assuredness as an artist.”

Last summer Katie was a full-time history student at Edinburgh University and working part-time at Perk Coffee and Doughnuts in Inverness.

For now the musician is riding the wave, but she could yet return to the calmer waters of University study.

She said: “I’m doing music full-time as after I was signed by Columbia I moved to London.

“I deferred my place at Uni, but I still love history which I was studying.

“I will hopefully go back at some point in the future but not for the next couple of years.

“I still want to get a PhD.

“For now though it is time to ride the wave.”

Katie Gregson-MacLeod would still like to get a PhD.

