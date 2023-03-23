6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness

Fish and chips are a match made in heaven, which is exactly why so many of us find ourselves craving the dish regularly.

And while foodies have their go-to restaurants and chippies to venture to for fish and chips in Inverness, it can be nice to shake things up on occasion.

So, we have compiled a list of places to consider visiting to hook mouth-watering fish and chips in the Highland capital.

Lorimers Family Restaurant

Lorimers is a family restaurant serving the best of local produce for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sundays, you and your family/friends can choose to take away your fish and chips or enjoy them inside the restaurant.

Address: 18-20 Longman Road, Inverness IV1 1RY

Comfort Foods

Another family-run business you could visit for fish and chips in Inverness is Comfort Foods, located in the heart of the city.

It has received stellar reviews on Google and Facebook alone, some of which praise its fish and chips. One reads: “The battered fish and chips are amazing! Be sure to try the homemade tartar sauce as well.

“I can honestly say, as someone who is from the Maritimes in Canada and grew up with fish and chips theirs is on the same level!”

Address: 22 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB

The White House

The battered fish and chips at The White House come with classic mushy peas and a lemon wedge at both lunchtime and dinnertime service.

Want to add more grub into the equation? Well, the restaurant has a selection of sides that are sure to tickle your fancy.

Seasonal vegetables, herb mash, and oatmeal skirlie are among them.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

Hilton Chip Shop

Hilton Chip Shop is renowned in the area for its quality and presentation of freshly prepared pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and, of course, fish and chips.

While a fresh haddock supper is on the menu, there are several other fish dishes. They include wholetail scampi, cod goujons, and fish cakes to tuck into as well.

The chippie is open from 4pm to 10pm daily.

Address: Hilton Village, 22 Oldtown Road, Inverness IV2 4HT

McLeod’s Fish & Chips

McLeod’s Fish & Chips has gone from strength to strength over the years and is widely known for its delicious fish and chips in Inverness and further afield.

All of the business’ produce is as locally sourced as possible with it having working relationships with Grants of Speyside, Hastie & Dyce Butchers, and Willie Hendry Potatoes to name a few.

Address: 29 Grant Street, Inverness IV3 8BN

The Redshank

For those ordering from The Redshank, you’re guaranteed to be tucking into the freshest Inverness street food sourced from local waters.

The firm opened in October 2018 by Ann Marie and Jamie Ross and serves a tempting selection of seafood dishes.

When I next stop by, I’ll be securing a portion of the beer-battered Peterhead haddock and chips. A small portion costs £8 while a large portion costs £12.

For location details and more information, visit The Redshank Facebook page.