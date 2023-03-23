6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness

We have compiled a list of places to consider visiting.

Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Fish and chips are a match made in heaven, which is exactly why so many of us find ourselves craving the dish regularly.

And while foodies have their go-to restaurants and chippies to venture to for fish and chips in Inverness, it can be nice to shake things up on occasion.

So, we have compiled a list of places to consider visiting to hook mouth-watering fish and chips in the Highland capital.

Lorimers Family Restaurant

Lorimers is a family restaurant serving the best of local produce for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sundays, you and your family/friends can choose to take away your fish and chips or enjoy them inside the restaurant.

Address: 18-20 Longman Road, Inverness IV1 1RY

Fish and Chips and onion rings from Lorimers in Inverness
You can bag yourself tasty fish and chips at Lorimers. Image: Getzz App

Comfort Foods

Another family-run business you could visit for fish and chips in Inverness is Comfort Foods, located in the heart of the city.

It has received stellar reviews on Google and Facebook alone, some of which praise its fish and chips. One reads: “The battered fish and chips are amazing! Be sure to try the homemade tartar sauce as well.

“I can honestly say, as someone who is from the Maritimes in Canada and grew up with fish and chips theirs is on the same level!”

Address: 22 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB

The White House

The battered fish and chips at The White House come with classic mushy peas and a lemon wedge at both lunchtime and dinnertime service.

Want to add more grub into the equation? Well, the restaurant has a selection of sides that are sure to tickle your fancy.

Seasonal vegetables, herb mash, and oatmeal skirlie are among them.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

Gluten-free fish and chips in inverness restaurant The White House serves
Gluten-free fish and chips from The White House. Image: Hi-create

Hilton Chip Shop

Hilton Chip Shop is renowned in the area for its quality and presentation of freshly prepared pizza, burgers, hot dogs, and, of course, fish and chips.

While a fresh haddock supper is on the menu, there are several other fish dishes. They include wholetail scampi, cod goujons, and fish cakes to tuck into as well.

The chippie is open from 4pm to 10pm daily.

Address: Hilton Village, 22 Oldtown Road, Inverness IV2 4HT

Posted by Hilton Chip Shop on Sunday, 13 May 2018

McLeod’s Fish & Chips

McLeod’s Fish & Chips has gone from strength to strength over the years and is widely known for its delicious fish and chips in Inverness and further afield.

All of the business’ produce is as locally sourced as possible with it having working relationships with Grants of Speyside, Hastie & Dyce Butchers, and Willie Hendry Potatoes to name a few.

Address: 29 Grant Street, Inverness IV3 8BN

Fish and Chips from McLeod's in Inverness
Image: Dave McLeod

The Redshank

For those ordering from The Redshank, you’re guaranteed to be tucking into the freshest Inverness street food sourced from local waters.

The firm opened in October 2018 by Ann Marie and Jamie Ross and serves a tempting selection of seafood dishes.

When I next stop by, I’ll be securing a portion of the beer-battered Peterhead haddock and chips. A small portion costs £8 while a large portion costs £12.

For location details and more information, visit The Redshank Facebook page.

The Redshank's fish and chips in inverness
Peterhead haddock in beer batter chips with mushy peas, lemon, and tartar sauce from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
That Pancake Place in Banchory proves a hit with customers
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Line-up for Taste of Grampian 2023 hotting up as celebrity chef James Martin announced…
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'I’m very happy they are here': New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Street Food Zone to host 2023 spring event as organisers hail first year…
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Baked in Aberdeen: The truth behind the world's most expensive loaf of bread
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Fish, chips, and mushy peas from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented