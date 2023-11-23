Scottish style and savings at luxury fashion outlet’s November sale

This Christmas, don’t give another cheaply-made, mass-produced jumper that will pill as soon as you wash it for the first time. Instead, give the gift of quality, premium cashmere and wool from Johnston’s of Elgin November sale.

Looking for Christmas gift ideas for her, him and everyone in between? Why not treat your loved ones to a piece of quintessential Scottish heritage and discover Johnstons of Elgin?

And with the upcoming November sale, Christmas shopping just got a lot easier.

Johnstons of Elgin November sale

The Johnstons of Elgin November sale will take place from Saturday November 25 through Sunday December 3.

Held in a marquee in the grounds of the brand’s New Mill site in Elgin, it’s a fabulous way to wrap up and spend an afternoon browsing the stock.

With fantastic prices all round, luxury has never been more affordable!

Savvy shoppers can take advantage of the Johnstons of Elgin marquee sale to start their festive gift buying at a great value. From stocking fillers to statement gifts, customers will discover exceptional blankets, scarves and stoles expertly woven in Elgin, along with luxurious cashmere knitwear crafted with care in Hawick. It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in timeless, enduring presents for a little bit less.

It’s shaping up to be a popular event, with the marquee open from 9am until 5.30pm daily, so why not make a day of it?

Enjoy breakfast, tea and coffee, lunch and afternoon tea at Johnstons of Elgin’s onsite restaurant Weavers. Boasting a 5-star VisitScotland rating and serving favourites like soup, sandwiches and light lunch options, the kitchen uses the freshest produce available and sources ingredients from local suppliers.

Made in Scotland for over 225 years

Family-owned Johnstons of Elgin has more than two centuries of experience in working with the world’s finest natural fibres and taking raw fibre to finished product at the company’s own 226-year-old Elgin mill. Many of the processes have remained the same for most of that time, with hand skills passed down from generation to generation.

The resulting products are of the highest quality, made with the finest, softest Cashmere and Merino Wool fibres in the world.

Perfectly made and luxurious to touch, choose from an array of products ranging from women’s cashmere sweaters to throw pillows or even cashmere hot water bottles.

This year, give something that is beautifully crafted with premium materials and a rich Scottish heritage. Indulge in luxury while supporting a local business when shopping at Johnstons of Elgin.

Don’t miss this year’s November sale from Saturday November 25 through Sunday December 3, 9am-5.30pm.

Learn more about the Johnstons of Elgin November sale and start planning your next big Christmas shopping trip.