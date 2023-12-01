11 winter sports centres that will put you to the test – including Glenshee and the Lecht

Test your skiing skills at some of the finest resorts, centres and facilities this winter!

Glencoe Mountain Resort

The Glencoe Mountain Resort presents visitors with some of the most stunning scenery in the whole of the country, such as the Munro peak Buachaille Etive Mor.

There are plenty activities on offer throughout the seasons with mountain biking and hill walking available throughout the summer and skiing, snowboarding and sledging throughout the winter.

Snowsports lesson are also provided for novices looking to unleash their adventurous side – prices range from £25 – £640. To enquire, contact 07917638353, or instruction@glencoemountain.co.uk.

Season passes are now available to purchase online.

Glenshee Ski Centre

The Glenshee Ski Centre is known to be the largest alpine snowsports area in the UK.

It’s a great venue for experienced and amateur sport enthusiasts who are keen to hone in our their skills and abilities. Visitors can take part in skiing, snowboarding or sledging – lessons are offered for any beginners.

There are also plenty of facilities to stop by including a shop with all basic essentials and a cafe to keep you fuelled and cosy.

Ski passes can booked online.

Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports

Aberdeen’s only dry ski slope lives out in Garthdee and offers a selection of activities for visitors of all ages and abilities.

Outdoor sports are at the heart of the venue. As well as managing grass and artificial turf football pitches, there are a number of lessons, public sessions and coaching in skiing and snowboarding offered to everyone.

And a Get Active membership allows you to benefit from each and every session of your choosing at the price of £46 per month.

Enquiries can be made via: snowsports@sportaberdeen.co.uk, or 01224 810215.

Nevis Range

Nevis Range, near Fort William, is actually Scotland’s highest snowsports centre.

The venue offers traditional winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and various lessons in each activity. Visitors, whether returning or new, are welcome to hire out equipment for the duration of their trip.

A range of slopes and runs are available to choose from for both beginners and more experienced guests; and a cafe and restaurant are on-site to close out a hard day’s work.

To make a booking enquiry, visit the Nevis Range website.

Inverness Ice Centre

Inverness Ice Centre is easily accessible from the town centre.

It offers a fantastic venue for a range of sports, including ice skating, ice hockey and curling, all year round in its five rink ice arena.

Visitors can enjoy competitive sports and watch the local hockey teams go head-to-head on the ice, or take part in ice skating lessons and public sessions.

Enquiries can be made via the Inverness Ice Centre website.

The Lecht

This alpine ski centre takes its visitors around the mountains of the Eastern Cairngorms, Beinn a’ Chruinnich and Meikle Corr Riabhach.

Though Scotland’s smallest ski centre, the venue has lots to enjoy for skiiers and snowboarders of all levels and abilities. Routes are marked using a colour scheme with green being easy and black being very difficult.

The Lecht also offers a snowboarding school for anyone keen to pick up some tips and tricks from qualified instructors.

For more information, visit The Lecht website.

Moray Leisure Centre

The Moray Leisure Centre has been commended for its “excellent” ice rink facilities.

Visitors of all ages, abilities and skillsets are welcome to join in with a session or two in curling, ice hockey and figure skating.

The multi-purpose fitness centre also offers swimming, a gym and various classes in Yoga and Aquacise, ensuring that there is something to keep everyone entertained.

Cairngorm Mountain

Admire the magnificent scenery in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

The centre has been branded as Scotland’s “ultimate winter playground” for families, thrill seekers, and beginners.

There is more than 30km of pisted runs available with freestyle terrain and equipment for hire also offered. It is certainly not one to be missed, so why not plan a visit with the family?

To make an enquiry, visit the Cairngorm Mountain website.

Linx Ice Arena

Visit the home of the Aberdeen Lynx for a game of your own over the winter season.

The Linx Ice Arena has plenty on offer from public and private skating lessons to parent and toddler workshops.

For more information on everything Ice Aberdeen has to offer, including public sessions times and prices, visit our ice skating activity page.

And a Get Active membership lets you make the most of their sessions.

Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre

Take a shot at cross-country skiing at the Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre.

The venue caters to people from beginner level to experienced skiers. Equipment is available to hire to ensure you are prepared and lessons, including family workshops, are offered to all visitors.

To make an enquiry, contact huntlynordic.skicentre@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or 01466 794428.

Loch Insh Watersport and Activity Centre

Choose from skating, skiing and snowboarding at this multi-purpose facility in the Highlands.

The venue has a great selection of activities, whether that’s a private hire or public session, to take part in with workshops priced as low as £10.

To make an enquiry, visit the Loch Insh website.