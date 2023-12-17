Should parents be able to take photographs and videos of their children at school shows?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should parents be able to take photographs and videos of their children at school shows?

Schools argue child safety must come first, but some parents have grown frustrated by restrictions on recording their child's stage shows.

parents filming school show
Parents want to grab a keepsake from their child's big moment on stage, but often there are rules about filming school shows. Picture: Shutterstock.
By Neil Drysdale

Seeing your child on the stage at their school’s carol concert or Nativity play is a proud moment.

As their time to shine approaches it’s understandable that parents want to capture the moment on camera, or perhaps video to relive those precious memories years  down the line.

After all, what harm can there be in parents and other relatives snapping a few photographs for the scrapbook and preserving the memory in perpetuity?

Well, as it transpires, the matter is not quite as clear as you might imagine, and parents are often finding there are restrictions or even bans on recording or photographing certain school events such as nativities, concerts or even sporting events.

So what are the issues involved in making this a thorny bone of contention?

Sadly, much of the debate has arisen because of the sheer amount of unsavoury content which keeps being posted on social media, be it Facebook, Instagram, or other sites – a veritable Wild West where regulation is still very difficult, if  not impossible.

The sad fact is that while 99.9% of the crowd at a carol concert are only interested in cheering on their child, as they take part in group or individual performances, it only takes somebody with bad intentions to ensure these youngsters are subject to all the wrong type of publicity and invasion of privacy.

And, if that’s a depressing reflection on the world we live in, schools nowadays face these challenges on a daily basis.

Parental permission very important

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman told me this week: “Most parents and carers are given every reasonable opportunity to take photographs or videos involving their children in school activities.

“However, there are occasions where some children involved in an event – such as a school nativity, a concert or a pantomime – do not have parental permission to be photographed. In instances such as this, this is taken into account, and a judgement will be made by school staff for that specific event.”

As long ago as December 2002, parents in Edinburgh were banned from filming and photographing school Nativity plays and carol concerts because of fears that the images could be exploited by paedophiles.

The Times reported that the guidelines, which covered all 235 of the city’s council-run nursery departments and primary, secondary and special schools, were viewed by some politicians and parent groups as an over-reaction.

 

Prof Sarah Pedersen has talked about the dangers of social media. Picture: Kenny Elrick

Prof Sarah Pedersen, of RGU, said she understood why local authorities had implemented a ban on some school events being filmed or photographed.

She said: “Social media has been a game-changer here. Where previously photos and videos would be placed in the family album or shared with doting grandparents, they are now to be found on Facebook, Instagram or even X [formerly Twitter].

A blanket ban avoids stigma

“This raises major privacy issues for all the children involved. We have no idea of what is going on in the lives of other families in a school, but it is very possible some parents are trying to keep their children safe from a former abusive partner or that a child in care needs protection.

“This is information the school cannot and should not share. A blanket ban avoids singling a child out as ‘not to be photographed’.

“Maybe just enjoy the moment for what it is, rather than feeling the need to preserve every single second on a mobile phone.

“There are also wider concerns about your own child’s privacy. Children today have a digital footprint before they are even born, with scans being uploaded to social media by proud parents. There have already been court cases where teens have demanded that all photos and videos of them be removed from the Internet.”

children on stage, parents in the audience
It can be frustrating for parents to face restrictions of filming their children in school shows but safety is the priority. Picture: Shutterstock.

‘Safety takes priority’

Scottish Conservatives Councillor for the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward of Aberdeen Richard Brooks said while  he understood the frustrations around the issue, the safety of children was the priority.

He said: “As the dad of three kids who went to school in Aberdeen, I totally sympathise with those who are frustrated by this seeming ‘red tape’.

“Having a record of Sports day, nativity, carol and choir involvement is important to most parents, especially in those early years.

“However, when you hear how footage and images can fall into wrong hands, and what this can lead to, I would ‘play it by the book’ for the sake of my children and those around them.

“But I totally understand the frustration of parents. What I would try to do is contact the school in advance and make sure these moments are recorded and can be shared with parents safely.

“We unfortunately live in an age of such ills that the safety and security of our children takes priority for schools and parents alike.”

Getting the balance

Councillor Ross Grant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile. Ross Grant, Aberdeen Labour councillor for the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen area  explained how parents are asked at the start of term about their wishes regarding photography of their children.

He said: “At the start of term, parents are asked to confirm if they do not want to have their child photographed or filmed in school-related activities and from my experience, at school, this is respected.

“Last week, as a dad, I had the most wonderful afternoon attending one of my children’s Christmas concert.

“Proud parents were permitted to take photographs of the concerts in line with the current ACC policy which tries to get the balance right between keeping all our children safe and allowing parents the chance to capture a proud milestone of their children.

“The particular format was well thought through and left plenty space for mums and dads to get a clear view of the concert without obstructing other parents’ views.”

 

 

