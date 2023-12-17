Exclusive: Meet the new Resident X owners vowing to turn around ‘failed’ Aberdeen venue

“Failed” Resident X in Aberdeen could be turned around as a low-cost wedding venue after a flash of neon inspiration from its new owners.

Ryan Clark and Andy Eager took over at the Marischal Square bar and food court amid plummeting takings.

They plan to raise the troubled city centre spot from the ashes, after their predecessors failed to make their concept work.

David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, the pair behind the Aberdam and Shot ‘n’ Roll brands, surrendered their lease for the venue they helped design at the end of August.

They also relinquished control of their Resident X Ltd company – loaned £1.3 million of public cash to build the food hall – to Fife businessman Neville Taylor.

Aberdeen City Council has refused to reveal how much of the £1m+ loan Resident X Ltd (renamed Aguiares Developments Ltd when it changed hands) still has to pay back.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Andy got the keys from the council afterwards, as the local authority searched for a team to make a success of one of its flagship city centre draws.

What followed was months of rationalising and cost control, as the old school pair brought years of experience in Aberdeen’s licensed trade to the new-age bar.

Tunnel of love: Resident X proving popular with Aberdeen newlyweds

One of the first brainwaves came at the tail-end of wedding season. Parties from nuptials at Marischal College across the road frequently came in to chance their arm for eye-catching photos.

Andy tells us: “Weddings are definitely something we are having a hard look at – budget weddings.

“We could offer weddings for 100 people for maybe as little as £20 a head.

“Newlyweds are already coming in from Marischal College or from photos at Provost Skene’s House and asking to use the light tunnel for their pictures, so why not?

“A big part of weddings at hotels is waiting for the room to be cleared and set up between the meal and evening reception. We have enough space not to have that.”

Events are certainly where they see success at Resident X.

They have already hosted big doos like a recent Tudor watches event for Finnies The Jeweller and several others through Offshore Europe.

Those plans are for the upstairs bar area in the two-storey premises, on the Flourmill Lane/Upperkirkgate corner of Marischal Square.

Resident X revival a ‘huge cost control exercise’

Fewer DJs have been booked to make way for bands, as Ryan and Andy work to shirk the student vibe cultivated by the previous owners.

They’ve shut the bar on Mondays and Tuesday as it wasn’t covering costs, though the food hall still does a good turn.

Sitting in the upstairs bar, Ryan tells me: “This area being open on a Monday and Tuesday was never going to be cost effective.

“It’s a cocktail bar and midweek drinkers are few and far between as it is, even in a completely wet-led venue.

“So we made the decision that there’s no point in being open.

“When we took over, we were presented with the previous company’s figures.

“To start with it was really busy as it always is when it’s the new kid on the block.

“But it was aimed at students and then the students went home and things started to go downhill…

“We have had a huge exercise here in cost control.”

Raising awareness: ‘You mention Res X and people look at you like you’re stupid’

Without a beer garden to boost summer trade, the new management are eyeing up making more of the Marischal Square courtyard.

Ryan continues: “We are trying to focus on making this a venue for everyone as opposed to being aimed at just one demographic – that’s what I think you have to do nowadays.

“We are trying to make it a quirky events driven venue up here. It’s not setting the world on fire yet but we are getting there.

“We are seeing a more middle-aged crowd at weekends now, which is great.

“But I am also amazed at how many people I speak to about Resident X still don’t know what’s here at Marischal Square.

“Somehow this whole place is a bit of a hidden gem. Certainly you mention Resident X and people look at you like you’re stupid.”

Grown up furniture to attract older crowd at Res X in Aberdeen

Progress is slow and so far, it has been simple things like putting up blinds and graphics in the windows and outside to stop people “walking around confused”.

Ryan scornfully eyes the unforgiving outdoor furniture around the cocktail bar’s tables .

“You don’t want to come in and sit on that,” he sighs.

Despite efforts to shake off their younger image, the new management is still wanting big things from key dates in the licensed trade calendar.

Plans for DJ events to provide a hoaching Hogmanay, packed Paddy’s Day and mobbed May Day are already in the works.

Aims to make Resident X ‘flow’ better amid many reasons owners ‘wouldn’t come back’

Ryan and Andy have avoided a flashy relaunch amid the storm surrounding the finances of the construction of Resident X.

Costs of building the place for the previous Resident X Ltd now is understood to have risen so much that they abandoned plans for a whole kitchen.

Planned for the space behind the cocktail bar, a black plasterboard wall hides around 2,000 sq ft of wasted space.

There are expensive vents fitted in the hovel but no more.

Ryan and Andy plan to turn some of the space into additional toilets to save patrons traipsing through the whole bar to find the facilities.

“The venue just doesn’t flow at the moment,” admits Ryan.

“We are trying to improve that and our offer.

“Just now you go up to each venue, you order, get a buzzer and sit down. And then you have to go back to the bar to get drinks.

“We will soon introduce an app, and food runners will bring your order from any of our vendors.

“It’s something we identified immediately as a reason we wouldn’t come back. We want to better retain customers.”

Much of the staff has remained from the previous employer in Resident X. But Ryan and Andy believe they are more hands-on to help their young workforce.

Burger off: Kitchen shake up could help new Resident X owners

There has been more of a shake-up in the Res X foodhall – with the previous owner’s Dam Burger out and Ryan’s own Mac Street Boys in.

He’s subletting one of the kitchens with his chef from his family’s Chapel Street restaurant, The Atrium.

The Burger Lab has taken over another of the stalls, with Indian hit Baby Jewel and Greek-inspired Acropolis staying put.

Hopes of making a success of it rests on capturing the lunch market, which has so far escaped Resident X.

“Nobody comes here for lunch,” the pair say.

Marischal Square has become a base for hundreds of workers since its opening, as well as the council HQ across Broad Street and offices all over the east end of the city centre.

Ryan explains: “So we are doing work on that sub-£10 lunch offer.

“Burger Lab is launching bagels. Acropolis has developed a lighter lunch-like menu. And at Mac Street Boys we will be selling sourdough toasties.”

With a chuckle, the Res X chief adds: “You don’t want to eat a smash burger every day for lunch or you’ll end up with a tummy like me.”