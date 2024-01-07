We visit the Banchory Flyball club putting canine sport on the map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We visit the Banchory Flyball club putting canine sport on the map

The Banchory-based team, Deesidedly Flyball, is flying through the national competitions despite being a fairly new club.

By Lottie Hood

Whoever first said silence is golden was obviously not a dog lover.

As I stood in the rather drizzly Paddock in Bellfield Park in Deeside, I was surrounded by a lot of excitable, fluffy, four-legged companions and a whole lot of barking.

Add in shrill whistles and shouts and you had a librarian’s worst nightmare.

There were no inside voices here.

Skip during training over the course in Banchory.
Skip during training. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

I was in Banchory to watch one of the team Deesidedly Flyball‘s training sessions as they encouraged their canines through various hurdles for the team relay sport.

The group – made up of two or three open teams – have been gaining an impressive reputation for winning in national competitions and I wanted to find out why.

And also get a chance to meet some of the furry stars of the show.

Elsie the dog watching the others in action.
Elsie watching the others in action.

In amongst the seeming chaos, photographer Kami Thomson and I were greeted by secretary Mike Orme and team captain Lynne Laing, who I soon found has no problem commanding the dogs’ attention.

At competitions, it can be a struggle for each dog to hear their handler in amongst all the noise, but I could see why a team member murmured: “That’s one thing Lynne doesn’t have to worry about.”

In between piercing commands, Lynne – a head judge with the British Flyball Association (BFA) – started to run us through what was happening as the beginners tried out the course.

Team captain Lynne Laing smiling at the camera with the hurdles behind her in Banchory.
Club captain of Deesidedly Flyball, Lynne Laing.

Is Flyball just a fancy game of fetch?

The dog sport Flyball – originally from America – was introduced to the UK in 1994.

It involves a head-to-head relay involving teams of four dogs which race over a 55ft course containing four hurdles. The hurdle height is set to the smallest dog in each team.

Once through the hurdles, the dogs put pressure on a box which releases a ball for them to catch.

Essentially the ball comes flying towards their face – hence the name.

Tressa during training in picking up the ball.
Tressa during training going to grab the ball as it is released.

Then the dogs return across the assault course and when they pass the sensor gate, the next canine can be released.

It sounds like quite a lengthy process but in real-time, each dog is done in about four or five seconds.

“In some ways, it’s very simple,” Lynne said.

“It’s a fancy game of fetch but the dogs have to have the confidence to do it and they have to have the skills.”

One of the dogs leaping over the hurdles in Banchory park.
Each dog needs different training methods and rewards.

To build this up, the dogs all receive personalised training.

This includes different balls based on breed and ball-obsession level, a range of rewards at the end of a run and even assessing the direction of a dog’s turn when picking up the ball.

Apparently, dogs are left or right-handed too.

Gem with Iain Adam, Skip with Moira McDougall, Evie with Veda Mackie, Morven with Mandy Torrie, Callie with Mike Orme.
Left to right: Gem with Iain Adam, Skip with Moira McDougall, Evie with Veda Mackie, Morven with Mandy Torrie, and Callie with Mike Orme.

Can come down to 100th of a second

When one of the more experienced teams stepped up to the course, we got a chance to see it in action.

In amongst a lot of shouting and tight coordination, the four dogs darted over the jumps in what felt like a blink.

The club record with the first team is an impressive 17.3 seconds (roughly 4.3 seconds per dog).

Gem in training in Banchory with Deesidedly Flyball team.
Gem racing over the jumps.

And it is the speed that really counts in this sport.

“Winning and losing, it’s all down to the time,” Lynne said. “But to get that time they must do it correctly.

“We have had ties and all sorts to 100th of a second.”

If a dog drops their ball before crossing the finish line or misses a jump, they receive a fault – called a light – against their run.

Handlers holding their dogs before letting them run.
The timing of releasing each dog is essential and can cause faults if done too soon.

However, they are not the only ones who need the training.

“Humans can get their own lights,” Lynne continued. “Because it’s down to the human when the dog is let go, so if you let go too fast at the start, you’ll get a fault.

“So it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of skill, but you can imagine – especially when you’ve got some of the fast dogs going – how quick you’ve got to be with your actions.”

Evie the Jack Russell grabs her ball from the box in training with Deesidedly Flyball.
Evie the Jack Russell is a two-time division winner at the British Flyball Championships.

‘The dogs are why we do this’

Lynne and two other members Colin Paterson and Yvonne Monro have been competing together since 2007.

Once their old team closed, they started a new team in June 2021.

Since then the relatively new group – but with about 80 years of Flyball experience between them – has been regularly placing at national competitions and has been getting a reputation for winning.

Elsie to dog lying down and smiling at the camera.
Elsie enjoying a pet after a tiring training session.

In August, the Deesidedly Flyball Club finished in one of the top three places in all the competitions entered at the BFA Championships.

Lynne’s daughters, Erin and Abbie, also placed third in Crufts earlier this year. 

When asked if they are enjoying the high, the group expressed various opinions on their success.

Veda Mackie, Evie’s owner, who still ran her dogs in 2019 in a competition despite an injured ankle the day before, loves the adrenaline and the buzz.

The Deesidedly Flyball team after the BFA championships.
The Deesidedly Flyball Team who came 3rd in Division 21 of the Open Team Section. Image: Deesidedly Flyball

Mike Orme added: “It’s nice to win but it’s not really why we’re here.

“We’re here really for the benefit of the dogs. Mentally it stimulates them and physically it’s helped as well.”

Lynne added the community was also a big highlight and said: “A lot of flyball is consistency and I think we’ve really started to show that.”

To find out more or for those looking for a new activity with your furry companion in the new year, visit the Deesidedly Flyball Facebook page. 

More photos from Kami Thomson with Deesidedly Flyball

One of the dogs with long ears jumping over the hurdles.
One of the newer members of the group trying out the hurdles.
Gem with Iain Adam, Skip with Moira McDougall, Evie with Veda Mackie, Morven with Mandy Torrie, Callie with Mike Orme. Sunday 15 October 2023
Gem with Iain Adam, Skip with Moira McDougall, Evie with Veda Mackie, Morven with Mandy Torrie, Callie with Mike Orme.
One of the dogs jumping over a hurdle.
Flyball is good for helping a dog’s focus.
Ollie the Collie mid ball collection in Deesidedly Flyball training in Banchory.
Ollie mid ball collection during Deesidedly Flyball training.
Lynne helping call the dogs as they carry out their runs.
Lynne helping call the dogs as they carry out their runs.
A dog jumping over the hurdles.
The hurdles are always adjusted to the height of the smallest dog in the group.
The Deesidedly Flyball team.
The human counterparts of Deesidedly Flyball club.
At times it looks like the dogs are flying as they jump over the obstacles.
At times it looks like the dogs are flying as they jump over the obstacles.
There were four hurdles set up for the dogs in the Paddock in Banchory.
Several teams took turns to practise in training.

