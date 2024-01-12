11 indoor venues to keep you entertained across the north and north-east

It might be cold outside – but there’s no need to let the weather spoil your fun.

There are lots of indoor activities and venues across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and the Highlands to keep you busy this winter – from visiting museums to smashing things up at a wreck it room.

1. Visit Aberdeen Art Gallery

With a collection of works spanning more than 700 years, the popular venue features work from local and international creatives.

The free-to-visit art space has a total of 18 galleries to explore – a good starting point might be the ground-floor’s Sculpture Court before working your way upwards.

And you are welcome to extend your stay with a visit to the on-site cafe that offers breakfast and lunch options.

2. Take a trip to David Welch Winter Gardens

The David Welch Winter Gardens, at Duthie Park, are home to a varied collection of rare and exotic plants from across the globe.

It is known to be the third most visited garden in the country as well as being one of the largest in Europe.

Inside the Winter Gardens is a Tropical House, Japanese Garden, Victorian Corridor, a sizeable troupe of Cacti and succulents and also house the only talking cactus in the world.

3. Win big at the arcades

Hit up the arcades over the weekend if you’re looking for a fun and enjoyable activity that the whole family can get involved with.

In Aberdeen head to Codona’s, where there’s a range of activities from bowling and pool to classic arcade games and bumper cars. Meanwhile, there’s nearby cafes and food vendors to fill you up throughout the day.

4. Tour Peterhead Prison Museum

Peterhead Prison has a turbulent history to uncover.

Walking through the halls of this prison-turned-museum is certainly eerie, especially as tales of notorious criminals are shared through the headset.

It’s a wholly immersive, and worthwhile, experience that explores over a century of the prison’s past and lets you venture through the grounds at your own pace.

5. Enjoy a night at the theatre

The theatre always makes for an exciting outing.

Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre has fantastic line-up of shows, including Pretty Woman, coming up over the next several weeks, there appears to be something for everyone.

Why not make a whole day of the experience? Get glammed up with your friends, grab a drink at local bars or restaurants and get set for an evening of entertainment.

6. Reach new heights at a climbing centre

Channel your inner adventurer by taking on a new challenge this year.

There are a range of facilities, such as Aberdeen’s Transition Extreme, The Ledge in Inverness and the Speyside Climbing Centre, that offer top quality climbing walls, skate zones and and high rope workshops for people of all skillsets and abilities.

7. Jump around at a trampoline park

No one’s too old for a trampoline park!

Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness and Jump In Adventure Parks: Aberdeen promise wall-to-wall fun during each of their sessions. Various, public and private, packages can be booked at the venues with more than 60 inter-connected trampolines and lanes to bounce to and from.

8. Race against the clock in an escape room

Escape Rooms can bring out the absolute best, and worst, in people.

Visitors must work together to complete a series of gruelling tasks and riddles in order to beat the timer. Choose whatever theme appeals to you and your team before setting off in the ultimate game of strategy, but try not to let the pressure get to your head!

Breakout Games in Aberdeen, Aviemore Escape Rooms and Escape Room Inverness are just a few of the many venues across the region to take part in.

9. Smash it up with a Wreck It Room

Wreck It rooms are an exciting way to unwind after a long week back at work, or maybe you just need to blow off a bit of steam.

It’s an opportunity to be totally destructive without having to worry about the clean up afterwards – who doesn’t love the sound of that?

A Wreck It room can be booked in Aberdeen.

10. Explore the Zoology Museum

Aberdeen University’s Zoology Museum is a free-to-visit venue that encourages one and all to learn about history.

There are a number of displays from across the world, showcasing species such as great whales and protozoa. Entry to the museum is free.

11. Visit the Macduff Marine Aquarium

The Macduff Marine Aquarium is home to a variety of sea creatures who live in the Moray Firth.

Each exhibit highlights the area’s diverse native marine life as visitors are welcome to watch divers feed the fish and book into a VIP tour to learn all about the deep sea creatures in greater detail.