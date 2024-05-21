Church in picturesque Moray village on sale for bargain price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church in picturesque Moray village on sale for bargain price

Cullen Methodist Church is more than 115 years old.

By Ross Hempseed
Cullen Methodist Church. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.
Cullen Methodist Church. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.

A 115-year old church in the coastal village of Cullen has hit the market at the bargain price of £130,000.

Cullen Methodist Church is nestled in amongst fishing cottages and is a prominent building within the Seatown area.

Built in 1905, the church is a typical ecclesiastic style constructed from solid pointed stonework with a timber framed roof, pitched and clad with slate.

Exterior of the Cullen Methodist Church. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

It retains many original features including large arched stained glass windows and dark wood beam trusses across the main congregation hall.

Inside there is the large hall with a balcony area at the back accessed via a staircase in the entrance foyer. Off the foyer is a kitchen and a separate toilet.

The congregation hall. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.

The hall is a bright space with a vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows on three sides, flooding the room with natural light.

The balcony above the congregation hall. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.

Walls are timber lined to dado height and a raised stage leads to the pulpit as well as the fire escape.

The church offers the potential for a variety of alternative uses, subject to change of use and planning consents from Moray Council.

The small kitchen. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.

Outside the church also has access to a small car park.

Cullen Methodist Church is currently listed for the reasonable price of £130,000.

Cullen

The town is home to the world-famous Cullen Skink, a dish renowned as a Scottish classic.

It sits along the famous Moray coastline known for its picturesque views out to sea.

The church is located in the Seatown area of Cullen. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice.

Cullen has a rich and diverse range of amenities and is a hotspot for arts, cultural and social events, antique centres, independent shops as well as an architectural salvage yard.

Sights around Cullen include the iconic Cullen Viaduct, the 18-hole golf course, and occasionally dolphins out at sea.

