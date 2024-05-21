Church in picturesque Moray village on sale for bargain price

A 115-year old church in the coastal village of Cullen has hit the market at the bargain price of £130,000.

Cullen Methodist Church is nestled in amongst fishing cottages and is a prominent building within the Seatown area.

Built in 1905, the church is a typical ecclesiastic style constructed from solid pointed stonework with a timber framed roof, pitched and clad with slate.

It retains many original features including large arched stained glass windows and dark wood beam trusses across the main congregation hall.

Inside there is the large hall with a balcony area at the back accessed via a staircase in the entrance foyer. Off the foyer is a kitchen and a separate toilet.

The hall is a bright space with a vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows on three sides, flooding the room with natural light.

Walls are timber lined to dado height and a raised stage leads to the pulpit as well as the fire escape.

The church offers the potential for a variety of alternative uses, subject to change of use and planning consents from Moray Council.

Outside the church also has access to a small car park.

Cullen Methodist Church is currently listed for the reasonable price of £130,000.

Cullen

The town is home to the world-famous Cullen Skink, a dish renowned as a Scottish classic.

It sits along the famous Moray coastline known for its picturesque views out to sea.

Cullen has a rich and diverse range of amenities and is a hotspot for arts, cultural and social events, antique centres, independent shops as well as an architectural salvage yard.

Sights around Cullen include the iconic Cullen Viaduct, the 18-hole golf course, and occasionally dolphins out at sea.