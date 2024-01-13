I try ice skating – and hockey – on the ‘Glice’ rink at Loch Insh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I try ice skating – and hockey – on the ‘Glice’ rink at Loch Insh

Gayle has a bash at ice skating – and hockey – on the ‘Glice’ rink at Loch Insh Outdoor Centre.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie has a somewhat shaky attempt at skating on the Glice rink at Loch Insh.
Gayle Ritchie has a somewhat shaky attempt at skating on the Glice rink at Loch Insh.

Ice skating has never been my forte – I shuffle rather than glide.

And since I mangled my right ankle in a scooter accident in 2022, my confidence on the ice has hit rock bottom.

However, when I spot the new “Glice” rink on the banks of Loch Insh, with its stunning backdrop of mountains and woodland, I’m tempted to get my skates on.

I watch for a while as rosy-cheeked children, swaddled in hats, coats and gloves, zip effortlessly up and down the slippery arena.

Most are giggling – all are having enormous amounts of fun. None of them seem to be at all worried about falling.

Kids having fun on the rink at Loch Insh.
Kids having fun on the rink at Loch Insh.

I decide to give it a bash and book myself an hour’s slot.

Once I’ve been sized up for skates by instructor Dale Zofcin, I step shakily on to the Glice, a synthetic ice made from special plastic.

Take penguin steps first

I’d read somewhere that it was a good idea to attempt to take small “penguin steps”, and I try this while clinging tightly to the walls.

After I’ve been round the rink a few times – very slowly – Dale skates over (he’s unbelievably graceful) and encourages me to try to glide.

Instructor Dale Zofcin gives Gayle a few tips on how to skate.
Instructor Dale Zofcin gives Gayle a few tips on how to skate.

Alas, I’m way too stiff and rigid – you really need to be relaxed to master the art of skating – and fear of breaking my dodgy ankle, or cracking my backside, prevents me from doing anything too adventurous.

First-time skaters – or folk who are fairly useless at it, like me – can use special skate aids if they fancy.

Gayle clings on to a snail skate aid!

The ones here are shaped like snails, and while adults and older kids can push and steer the things along, wee ones can hop on their backs and take a ride.

Ice hockey

There’s also the option of playing ice hockey and, truth be told, it’s nice to have a sturdy stick to hold on to for dear life.

Dale, a talented player, is keen to show me the ropes, and I work up a decent sweat in my bid to try to pass him a puck.

I’m fairly rubbish, but he claims he can see signs of improvement.

Gayle tries playing ice hockey.

Other games are available, too, and I watch as a group of children play Eisstock, a form of German curling.

Essentially, players slide “stocks” over an icy surface, aiming for a target, or to cover the longest distance.

Innovative surface – but no ice!

Ice skating, hockey and games are possible on the rink at Loch Insh all winter, whatever the weather, thanks to the innovative Glice surface.

So what is Glice?

It’s made from polymer panels that simulate the look, feel and slip of ice.

And apparently Glice has more “give” than real ice, so it’s less punishing if you fall hard.

Kids enjoy a game of ice hockey.

It takes a bit of getting used to – it doesn’t “bite” as much when you dig into the ice, so you might find it quite slippery at first.

You might find yourself doing a waddling motion until you realise you can make longer strides.

Glice is arguably more ecologically conscious and much more convenient than traditional ice rinks, which require huge amounts of water and electricity, plus noisy machines to power them – including refrigeration systems and compressors.

Instructor Dale is on hand to help anyone learn ice skating on the Glice rink.

“It could run year-round, but at the moment we’re just running the Glice rink until April,” Dale tells me.

Winter wonderland

Despite the lack of ice, it’s a veritable winter wonderland, especially at night when the rink it lit up with colourful fairy lights.

The Glice rink at Loch Insh lit up at night.

Whether you’re keen to have a shot or not, there’s plenty to do at Loch Insh Outdoor Centre.

Book a ski or snowboard session on the dry slope, have a shot at archery or fishing, or choose from a wide range of watersports, including kayaking, canoeing, sailing, rowing, windsurfing and paddleboarding.

If you get hungry, you can head into the Boathouse Restaurant for a steaming hot bowl of soup or coffee and cake.

Paddleboarding is among the many watersports on offer at Loch Insh.

The Glice rink at Loch Insh Outdoor Centre, eight miles south of Aviemore, is available until April. Book online at lochinsh.com to avoid disappointment.

A one-hour session is £10 including skate hire. Skate sizes are available for the whole family from a toddler size eight to an adult size 12. Bring gloves, wear thick socks that cover your ankles, and dress for the weather.

Can’t book online? Pop along as staff will always try to fit you in if you can wait until there’s a space.

  • Gayle stayed overnight at the Aviemore Youth Hostel. A short walk from Aviemore town centre, the hostel offers a range of private rooms and shared dorms. Facilities include a bright, spacious lounge area with woodland and mountain views, TV and pool table, self-catering kitchen, drying room, laundry, private lockers, secure bike storage and ample on-site parking. The hostel also hosts a Scottish Natural Heritage visitor centre, with a peregrine nestcam and information about Craigellachie National Nature Reserve. See more at: hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/aviemore/

