Highland businesses win 10 top gongs at Scottish Hospitality Awards

North businesses scooped many of the top gongs at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2022.

The annual accolades celebrate the best of Scotland’s bars, restaurants, hotels and others, and some of those helping to make this country a top tourism destination.

Winners in the latest edition were unveiled at a prestigious ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

Loch Ness Clansman Hotel, looking out over the world-famous home of Nessie at Brackla, was crowned top hotel in the north before going on to lift the Scotland-wide title.

It was a similar story for Old Drynie House Bed and Breakfast, in Kilmuir, near Inverness, which also won in its regional B&B of the year category, as well as the overall prize.

And not to be outdone, The Stables Restaurant & Grill in Fort William was also presented with north and Scottish restaurant of the year awards.

Lorimers Family Restaurant, of Inverness, was crowned best family dining restaurant overall, while The Boat Country Inn & Restaurant at Boat of Garten scooped the Scotland-wide casual dining restaurant of the year award.

Ardanaiseig Hotel’s reputation as a place to celebrate love won the Argyll business the overall romantic hotel of the year accolade.

Loch Insh Outdoor Centre at Kincraig, near Kingussie, scooped the award for outdoor venue of the year.

Aberdeen winner

There was north-east success too, with The Ploughman at Peterculter, Aberdeen, winning the north pub/inn of the year award.

Adam McMaster, director at Cobbs Hotels, which owns Loch Ness Clansman Hotel, said: “To win not only the regional award, but also the national hotel of the year award at this years Scottish Hospitality Awards is fantastic and a real testament to the amazing, hard work and dedication of the team.

“As a family-owned and run business, our staff are more like extended family than employees.

“The clansman has undergone major refurbishment over the last five years – it’s almost a completely different building to how it used to be, and the restaurant now has a beautiful setting to dine with one of the best views in Scotland with the food and drink to match.

“I am very proud of the team who make it what it is, a multi-faceted destination.’

Old Drynie House Bed and Breakfast is owned and run by Alasdair and Deirdre Mackenzie, who said on their website: “This is an absolutely incredibly result and honour for a small, family-owned business.

“Scotland has a proud heritage of taking in visitors, and of looking after travellers, and its modern tourism industry is a huge part of the country’s worldwide offering.

“Scotland offers visitors thousands of wonderful overnight stays and experiences, and so to have been recognised with this prestigious award is magnificent.”

A spokesman for Lorimers said: “We’re delighted to not only have been nominated but to have won best family dining experience.

“A family-run business established for over 25 years, we only use the best of locally sourced produce at Lorimers, and this award celebrates that as well as recognising our dedicated and hard-working team and loyal customer base.”

The awards were organised by Glasgow-based Creative Oceanic.

It billed the event as “an exclusive celebration of the people and businesses that make the country a great place to visit or call home; from restaurants, bars and hotels to shopping complexes, festivals and cultural venues that enhance the country’s cultural landscape”.

The awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter Gina McKie.

She presented 32 trophies, hailing successful businesses and the people behind them for their hard work and determination.

The winners were voted for by the public and described on the night as “a true reflection” of the hospitality industry success, professionalism and ethos which “set them apart from the others”.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “The awards have acknowledged some incredible individuals who make a positive difference to the hospitality industry.

“It was great to meet with inspiring people that work hard and go above and beyond the call of duty to meet their guests’ needs and improve the country’s cultural scene.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

The north and north-east successes were: