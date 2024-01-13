Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots

I have rounded up my favourite spots for breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and more in the Broch. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh is home to more quality food and drink businesses than ever, in my opinion.

You have award-winning spots for afternoon teas, ice cream, cocktails, pizzas and tapas, to name a few things.

Oh, and trust me when I say that the seafood you tuck into at a Broch café or restaurant will be up there with some of the best you’ve had.

Here’s my list of top Fraserburgh food and drink venues to visit if you’re spending the day in the coastal town.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

I’m starting off with an obvious (but superb) suggestion for breakfast – Symposium.

You’d be right in thinking I head straight to one of the Symposium branches, including the location on Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square, whenever I’m in need of a coffee fix.

A Symposium coffee will kickstart your day. Photography credit: Emma Morgan

I also buy a bagel on occasion, and would highly recommend the breakfast filling.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

You (hopefully) shouldn’t be feeling too stuffed after breakfast, so we can move swiftly on to my favourite coffee and cake spots in Fraserburgh.

First up is award-winning tearoom Nooks & Crannies.

Afternoon teas at Nooks & Crannies are a popular choice for locals and tourists in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Expect a selection of soups, sandwiches, baked potatoes and exceptional afternoon teas – featuring everything from scones, macaroons and cakes to sausage rolls and quiches – and more.

I can’t put into words how tasty and beautifully presented the business’ food is. You’ll have to stop by to order some for yourself!

If you have a sweet tooth, then you’re in for a treat at Lana-Lou’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking of beautifully presented treats, you’ll also find this at Lana-Lou’s Cake Studio on the High Street.

Run by Broch local Alanna Sinclair Nugent, the space offers wedding and occasion cakes, seasonal specials, treat boxes, cookie kits and cupcakes.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Right, shall we shift the focus onto some savoury scran for a bit?

Whether you’ve had a wander by the harbour or made a few purchases at the local shops, you’ll hopefully have an appetite for lunch come noon.

I’m kicking things off with Pirate’s Pizza Shack, who opened their sit-in restaurant on the High Street in November.

Charlie Reid of Pirates Pizza Shack, one of my recommended Fraserburgh food spots. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They serve… you guessed it, pizza. If that’s up your street, then pop in past.

But if you’re after a wider selection of dishes, Gumboots Concept Eatery is one place to consider. It may be located 10 minutes outside the town, at Lakeview Garden Centre in Lonmay, but the trip is worth it.

Codfish jambalaya. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Loaded hot dogs, loaded chips, kebabs, burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups and paninis are among the standard menu items, while dessert options include homemade cakes and pancakes.

Daily specials are on the cards, too.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For me, Bicocchis was a shoo-in for the snack category. Anyone that’s visited before will know why.

Ice cream goes down well at any time of year, in my opinion, so I’d still encourage you to stop by even if the sun isn’t shining.

Bicocchis is located on College Bounds. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

There’s a range of traditional and unique ice cream flavours, along with sweets galore.

Good luck with deciding what to go for. I always struggle…

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

One restaurant in the Broch that I hadn’t tried up until recently was Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. And, oh boy, it was great.

The highlight for my boyfriend Josh and I was the signature seafood board, which featured pil pil king prawn, crispy breaded sole, monk in a blanket and crispy chilli squid.

A Peartree Coffee House and Bistro signature seafood board. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The contents of the board changes daily depending on the catches of the day, so I’ll definitely be making another reservation to see what I get treated to next time.

The Captain’s Table has superb seafood options, as well, along with steaks, chicken-based dishes and a host of desserts.

Surf and turf with steak and scallops. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Homemade sticky toffee pudding, meringue and fruit, a knickerbocker glory, fudge sundae, cheesecake of the day and Bicocchis ice cream are among the pudding options.

Drinks

8pm to late

And last, but certainly not least, we have some bars.

You’ll find an incredible drinks selection at Cheers Cafe Bar & Tavern, to say the least. Be sure to expect a lively atmosphere if you’re stopping by over the weekend.

Violet Fairy Daiquiri. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The same can be said for The Saltoun Inn, which was taken over by new owners last summer.

Food is served here too, so it’s also a location to consider for lunch or dinner.

The Saltoun Inn. Image: Supplied by JD Wetherspoon

Conversation