Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots

Fraserburgh is home to more quality food and drink businesses than ever, in my opinion.

You have award-winning spots for afternoon teas, ice cream, cocktails, pizzas and tapas, to name a few things.

Oh, and trust me when I say that the seafood you tuck into at a Broch café or restaurant will be up there with some of the best you’ve had.

Here’s my list of top Fraserburgh food and drink venues to visit if you’re spending the day in the coastal town.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

I’m starting off with an obvious (but superb) suggestion for breakfast – Symposium.

You’d be right in thinking I head straight to one of the Symposium branches, including the location on Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square, whenever I’m in need of a coffee fix.

I also buy a bagel on occasion, and would highly recommend the breakfast filling.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

You (hopefully) shouldn’t be feeling too stuffed after breakfast, so we can move swiftly on to my favourite coffee and cake spots in Fraserburgh.

First up is award-winning tearoom Nooks & Crannies.

Expect a selection of soups, sandwiches, baked potatoes and exceptional afternoon teas – featuring everything from scones, macaroons and cakes to sausage rolls and quiches – and more.

I can’t put into words how tasty and beautifully presented the business’ food is. You’ll have to stop by to order some for yourself!

Speaking of beautifully presented treats, you’ll also find this at Lana-Lou’s Cake Studio on the High Street.

Run by Broch local Alanna Sinclair Nugent, the space offers wedding and occasion cakes, seasonal specials, treat boxes, cookie kits and cupcakes.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Right, shall we shift the focus onto some savoury scran for a bit?

Whether you’ve had a wander by the harbour or made a few purchases at the local shops, you’ll hopefully have an appetite for lunch come noon.

I’m kicking things off with Pirate’s Pizza Shack, who opened their sit-in restaurant on the High Street in November.

They serve… you guessed it, pizza. If that’s up your street, then pop in past.

But if you’re after a wider selection of dishes, Gumboots Concept Eatery is one place to consider. It may be located 10 minutes outside the town, at Lakeview Garden Centre in Lonmay, but the trip is worth it.

Loaded hot dogs, loaded chips, kebabs, burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups and paninis are among the standard menu items, while dessert options include homemade cakes and pancakes.

Daily specials are on the cards, too.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For me, Bicocchis was a shoo-in for the snack category. Anyone that’s visited before will know why.

Ice cream goes down well at any time of year, in my opinion, so I’d still encourage you to stop by even if the sun isn’t shining.

There’s a range of traditional and unique ice cream flavours, along with sweets galore.

Good luck with deciding what to go for. I always struggle…

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

One restaurant in the Broch that I hadn’t tried up until recently was Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. And, oh boy, it was great.

The highlight for my boyfriend Josh and I was the signature seafood board, which featured pil pil king prawn, crispy breaded sole, monk in a blanket and crispy chilli squid.

The contents of the board changes daily depending on the catches of the day, so I’ll definitely be making another reservation to see what I get treated to next time.

The Captain’s Table has superb seafood options, as well, along with steaks, chicken-based dishes and a host of desserts.

Homemade sticky toffee pudding, meringue and fruit, a knickerbocker glory, fudge sundae, cheesecake of the day and Bicocchis ice cream are among the pudding options.

Drinks

8pm to late

And last, but certainly not least, we have some bars.

You’ll find an incredible drinks selection at Cheers Cafe Bar & Tavern, to say the least. Be sure to expect a lively atmosphere if you’re stopping by over the weekend.

The same can be said for The Saltoun Inn, which was taken over by new owners last summer.

Food is served here too, so it’s also a location to consider for lunch or dinner.

