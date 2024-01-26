11 budget-friendly activities to keep you entertained from Aberdeen to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 budget-friendly activities to keep you entertained from Aberdeen to Inverness

Enjoy the Winter Gardens in Aberdeen as well as art galleries and more!

By Jenna Scott
Plenty to keep you busy! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Plenty to keep you busy! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A good day out doesn’t need to cost the earth. Visiting a gallery, museum or looking round a bookstore and buying work by your favourite author shouldn’t break the bank.

Aberdeen Science Centre

This five-star venue is home to a selection of fun interactive workshops geared towards curious minds of all ages. Aberdeen Science Centre has more than 60 exhibits to explore as well as six educational zones: Energy, Space, Life Sciences, Test It, Make It and Under 6.

Visitors can develop their understanding of the pivotal role science plays in how the world itself is shaped. This can be done through a series of workshops held throughout the day where guests have the chance to participate in live experiments.

Lots to do for everyone. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre.

Loch Ness Centre, Drumnadrochit

The Loch Ness Centre has undergone a major transformative refurbishment in the last year to enhance its experience and explore the legend and myths of Loch Ness.

It continues to welcome hordes of visitors through their doors as they embark on a historical deep dive into the people, places, stories and research that has kept the legend of Nessie alive for centuries.

Learn the history of Loch Ness. Image: Loch Ness Centre/PA Wire

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Local and international creatives are celebrated at the Aberdeen Art Gallery – which features a collection of works that span across more than 700 years.

There are a total 18 galleries to explore in this free-to-visit art space – perhaps the ground-floor’s Sculpture Court may be a good place to start.

The gallery is a treasure trove for contemporary art and with an on-site cafe, you can extend your stay as long as you’d like.

Grab a bite. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Visitors from near and far can take a look the rich Highland culture and heritage at the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

The venue houses both permanent and temporary displays, featuring the work of local and international creatives.

Afterwards, why not stop by the on-site cafe before browsing the museum gift shop for a memento to take home.

See the mask of Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: Sandy McCook.

Pets Corner, Hazlehead Park

Whilst Hazlehead Park is filled with plentiful amenities for visitors of all ages to enjoy, the Pets’ Corner is a particular hit with guests.

The mini zoo is home to a number of adorable animals such as alpacas, goats, miniature donkeys, the Shetland pony, ducks and more. Visitors are also welcome to explore the reptile house.

Ruby the British Alpine goat wants to say hello. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Peterhead Prison Museum

This prison-turned-museum is fascinating to explore.

Visitors can take their time to roam the halls that once belonged to the city’s most notorious criminals for more than a century. Haunting tales of the past are shared through the headsets whilst immersive displays thrust visitors straight into the action.

A turbulent history. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Leakey’s Bookshop, Inverness

Book lovers are sure to be in their element whenever they stop by Leakey’s Bookshop on Church Street – it is a reader’s paradise!

The independently-owned second-hand bookstore is a treasure troves for good reads of all genres.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted with the site of books stacked to the nines with a gallery, spiral staircase and wood-burning stove completing the magical aesthetic.

Leakey’s Bookshop in Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Victorian Market, Inverness

Inverness’ Victorian Market sits in the heart of the city and features a variety of independent retailers, services and food from across the Highlands.

Between the two Arcades, there are more than 30 local traders prepared to greet visitors, who can browse through a collection of goods and products to take home with them for a reasonable price.

Sushi Inverness awaits. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen

Take a trip out to Duthie Park to explore the exotic Winter Gardens.

The gardens are home to a stunning selection of rare plants that have been collected from around the world.

In addition to being one of the largest gardens in Europe, the Winter Gardens is actually the third most visited garden across the country.

Inside the Winter Gardens is a Tropical House, Japanese Garden, Victorian Corridor, a sizeable troupe of Cacti and succulents as well as the only talking cactus in the world.

Stunning plants for all to see. Image: Judi Martin.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum

This five-star attraction in Aberdeen brings to life the stories of those who served in the British Army regiment.
The museum boasts a World War One replica trench and also has a memorial garden. Visit the website for admission prices and opening times.

Gordon Highlanders Museum. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Ice skating, hockey and curling

Inverness Ice Centre, Linx Ice Arena and the Moray Leisure Centre are just a few of the fantastic venues across the region that offer a range of sports such as ice skating, ice hockey and curling.

Not only can visitors enjoy competitive sports and watch their local hockey teams  go head-to-head on the ice, they can get involved in the action with their own friendly game – or partake in lessons as well as public sessions.

Catch the Aberdeen Lynx in action. Image: Jim Irvine.

