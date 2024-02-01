‘Yoga helped me beat depression’: Megan is now using the practice to help other women in Aberdeen

When Megan Keith graduated from university, instead of feeling elated she felt lost and depressed, unsure what direction she wanted to go in life.

But through the power of yoga, Megan embarked on a positive journey of self-development and transformation that has changed her life in ways she could never have imagined.

“I’d always had an interest in yoga throughout university but I just dipped in and out of it,” says Megan, who lives in Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire.

“Back then I was a student who loved to party three or four times a week so I definitely didn’t do as much in terms of health and wellness.

“But when I graduated from university I was super lost, I didn’t know where I was going with life or what I wanted to do and I was diagnosed with clinical depression.

“I had some money so I had to decide whether to take my money and run away with my problems and head off to South America or whether I should stay at home and invest the money to train to become a yoga teacher.”

Empowering women to re-fill their cups

Following her gut instincts, Megan enrolled in a yoga training course in Glasgow and hasn’t looked back since.

“I took the self development route and I trained with a fabulous yoga school in Glasgow called the Kali Collective which was an incredible experience and started my journey into yoga teaching,” says Megan.

Seven years on and Megan is happier and healthier than ever before as she helps other women to discover the therapeutic benefits of yoga.

“Women are generally care givers whether that’s to children or parents or just in life in general so it’s about allowing women space to refill their own cup so they’re able to look after themselves and be able to give to others from a place of feeling restored,” says Megan.

“I really think that’s important.”

Yoga is for everyone

With her classes mostly based at Breathing Studio in Aberdeen, Megan is keen to dispel the myth that yoga is only accessible to certain types of people.

“We’re fed the image of skinny blonde girls in matching gym wear holding green smoothies and that’s what people think yoga is and that’s what I felt it was but I’m a very normal woman with a very average body who just enjoys movement and feeling good in my body,” says Megan.

“I want to be able to encourage other women to feel the same.

“Some people turn up to yoga having never tried it before and come in from a physical perspective.

“Slowly but surely they realise that yoga can help with their stress levels, anxiety and they lean more into the spiritual side of it.”

Embracing a slower pace of life

Describing her yoga class as a holistic experience for the mind, body and soul, Megan says her practice has evolved over the past few years.

“I would definitely say that over the last few years my style and the way I teach has moved from being very active to being a slower pace,” says Megan.

“People can’t be on the go all of the time so it’s that idea of being in tune with ourselves and with nature.”

Determined to inspire more women to discover the restorative power of yoga and mindfulness, Megan now hosts yoga brunches, cold water dips and wellness workshops and retreats through Breathe Sisters, her online community Instagram page.

“Breathe Sisters is about leaning into the community side of wellbeing so I run all kinds of different events from yoga brunches in local cafes like Second Home to cold water dips at the beach,” says Megan.

“I just thought there was a space in Aberdeen for women who just wanted to do something a little bit different and create a feeling of community.”

Invigorating cold water dips

The cold-water dips that Megan organises have proved to be particularly invigorating and character building.

“In October 2022 I hated cold water, if you told me I would be doing cold water dipping I would’ve laughed you out the door,” says Megan.

“But eight months later I was holding cold water dipping events where I teach people to really listen to their bodies and to control their breathing.

“For me it has really built my confidence as I’ve proved to myself that I can do hard things.

“It’s also been lovely to see women who told me they would never do cold water dipping give it a go and enjoy it.”

Having organised a yoga retreat in Loch Fyne and with plans to expand her online yoga offering, Megan, who also works as a creative marketing strategist for drink brands, says the future is looking very positive.

“The goal for this year is to continue to build this amazing community and to try and share that love further.”

Wellbeing diary with Megan Keith

What are your top three tips for health and wellbeing?

1: Small steps have a massive impact – carving out even a few minutes of breathwork or movement can work wonders for improving your mood.

2: Listen to your body – your body holds an enormous amount of wisdom, take time to tap in to listen and give it what it actually needs.

3: Get outside – we are the tech generation, huddled inside scrolling screens. Step outside and explore the amazing scenery we have on our doorstep here in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

How do you switch off and relax?

It totally depends on my mood. Sometimes I need to release some built up energy so I’ll head out for a walk or jog in the fresh air, or brace a cold dip in the sea. Other times I need to refill my cup with a restorative yoga practice and a warm bath.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

I believe in balance. I love a glass of red wine and a bar of chocolate, but I make a considered effort to get a wide variety of plant based foods into my diet to look after my gut health too.

For more on Megan, check out her Instagram page @breathesisters