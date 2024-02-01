Review: Life of Pi makes beautifully profound Scottish debut in Aberdeen

It was one of those titles I kept hearing about but never got around to experiencing for myself, so when Life of Pi headed to Aberdeen for its Scottish debut I thought, what better time?

Having never read the Booker Prize-winning novel nor watched the Oscar-winning film I had nothing to compare it to.

And perhaps that’s the best way to come to this show.

But having witnessed last night’s performance I struggle to see how either could top it.

Divesh Subaskaran’s professional debut as Pi was nothing short of outstanding. He plays Piscine Patel, the zookeeper’s son from Pondicherry.

After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Pi’s family boards a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals.

Tragedy strikes when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving Pi, as the only human survivor.

However, he is not alone; as a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat.

Behind the basic plot lies a deeper message, which I won’t get into for fear of spoilers.

A story heavily featuring wild animals is never easy to tell. The book merely requires a good imagination whereas high-end CGI can bring a tiger to life on screen.

But you can imagine from what I have just outlined how difficult it may be to convey this story on stage.

I can tell you it lies with the magic of a turntable, incredible props and setting, genius lighting and beautiful puppeteers.

Having been blown away by War Horse many years ago I was excited to see how the animals were brought to life on stage.

And I was not disappointed.

The precise movements of each puppeteer brought the whole show to life. They mimicked perfectly the characteristics and emotions of each animal in a way that blew me away.

And I was not the only one, as the curtain closed on last night’s production the audience were on their feet with a rapturous applause.

I have now been inspired to go and read the book.

If you also want to witness the magic for yourself, Life of Pi is on at HM Theatre until Saturday, February 3.