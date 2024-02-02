David Mackay: Haemochromatosis ‘Celtic curse’ could have killed me – more testing means lives will be saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

David Mackay: Haemochromatosis ‘Celtic curse’ could have killed me – more testing means lives will be saved

Haemochromatosis is a lifelong condition that needs to be managed, but it doesn't need to be a life-ending diagnosis.

David Mackay was diagnosed with haemochromatosis after his mum tested positive. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay was diagnosed with haemochromatosis after his mum tested positive. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

It sounded like I was being told I had months to live, but in reality the GP had probably just saved my life.

When I was diagnosed with genetic haemochromatosis, I got a phone call asking me to make an appointment with my doctor to discuss my blood test results, was told the news and then immediately offered counselling.

I was 19, had just started university in Edinburgh and was full of boundless energy. The last thing I felt was ill.

The reality was my body was poisoning itself with iron at an extraordinary rate that shocked the consultants I was referred to. My iron levels were 2,500. Depending on who you talk to, normal is anywhere from 20 to 200.

Arm outstretched during blood donation.
Removing blood is the only way to treat haemochromatosis. Image: DC Thomson

Within weeks, I had a hole punched in my liver to check for damage, and I was at the hospital every week for just over a year to have a pint of blood taken out.

To put that in context – in general, blood donors aren’t allowed to give blood more than once every 12 weeks to ensure they have ample iron. I needed it drained out of me, and fast.

Although it kills, haemochromatosis is actually incredibly easy to manage – but only once you’re diagnosed through testing.

Hard to say, easy to manage, tragic to ignore

When I was diagnosed, I declined the counselling. I was a teenager; I felt fine. What did I need to talk about?

Huntington’s disease runs in my family. I know only too well the consequences incurable genetic diseases can have, but I was told there was treatment for haemochromatosis and I would be fine. No problem.

It’s taken me a long time to fully appreciate the situation I was in. My iron levels when I was diagnosed were more than 20 times higher than what is considered healthy. That was 18 years ago; I’m not good enough at maths to know how high they would be now.

In my job as a news reporter, I speak to all kinds of people from all different walks of life; it’s the reason I enjoy what I do.

One day, I was chatting to a regular contact who told me she had been very distracted from whatever it was I was calling her about because her husband had recently died. I naturally offered her my condolences, and she said he had been unwell for some time due to haemochromatosis.

My heart stopped. Until that moment, I had only met people like me in waiting rooms or hospital wards who were getting treatment and looked fine.

I was told there could be fatal consequences, but I never considered that a realistic possibility. In just a few seconds all the dots joined in my head and I realised how lucky I had been.

How do you know if you have haemochromatosis?

Do you feel tired a lot? Do you have various aches and pains in your joints? Do you find yourself catching colds or other bugs often?

I’m pretty sure all of us will say yes to at least one of those questions because they’re mostly all just part of life and nothing to worry about.

However, for those with haemochromatosis, these symptoms can be a sign that their iron levels are too high, and they should ask for blood or genetic testing.

I’m due to give blood next month and can tell my levels are higher than they should be. I’m tired and get headaches often. Nothing major, really.

My mum was in her 40s at the time, and I’m grateful her GP in Inverbervie speculated something bigger was going on and tested her

Left unchecked, though, your body begins to kill off cells in order to create room to store the excess iron. Cancer, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and diabetes are all common consequences.

Around the time I was diagnosed, unbeknown to me, my mum was making repeated trips to the GP for various, seemingly unconnected worries. She was in her 40s at the time, and I’m grateful her GP in Inverbervie speculated something bigger was going on and tested her.

Hearing about the death of Miranda McHardy in Banchory was difficult. It’s hard not to imagine that might have been me or my mum.

Distributing haemochromatosis testing kits is an incredible way for her family to honour her memory. I am certain lives will be saved as a result.

How a haemochromatosis diagnosis can also help you save lives

When you’re diagnosed with haemochromatosis, the first thing a doctor will do is tell you to eliminate iron from your diet as much as possible, and to stop drinking alcohol.

Fortunately, I was caught early enough not to have any permanent damage, so still enjoy steak and beer in moderation. I stay clear of orange juice, though: vitamin C can increase the rate at which your body absorbs iron.

The only way to reduce your iron levels is to have blood removed, which forces your body to use the excess iron to replace what has been lost. This is initially done at hospitals or GP practices, depending on where you live, and, sadly, that blood gets incinerated.

Blood bank 25 donations badge.
David Mackay has now donated blood well over 25 times. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Once your levels become normal, though, you can be approved for visits to a blood donor centre, which has the double benefit of helping your own health while also potentially saving the lives of others.

When I know my levels are high, I’m always looking for when and where the nearest donor session to me is. In the last year or so I’ve donated in Elgin, Lossiemouth, Forres, Aberdeen and Inverness.

It’s a good arrangement, but improvements can still be made. Haemochromatosis patients can donate more often in England and Wales, a rule that I know is being examined in Scotland.

Visiting the blood bank may be a constant reminder of my diagnosis – and I think about it a lot when I’m there lying on the bed, admiring the wooden ceiling at Elgin Town Hall – but it’s something we should all do anyway.

Ultimately, I know I’m going to be fine, and there are far worse genetic diseases out there. I got off lightly – make sure you’re the same by getting tested.

David Mackay is a news journalist with The Press and Journal in Elgin. He is always counting the days to his next blood bank visit

25,000 households to be tested for ‘Celtic Curse’ after death of Banchory woman

More from Health & Wellbeing

Progress in UK cancer survival is now slower than it has been for 50 years, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)
UK progress in cancer survival ‘slower than it has been for 50 years’
A nationwide lung transplant scheme has reduced waiting times for the sickest patients, a study has found (NHSBT)
Lung transplant scheme reduced waits for sickest patients, study shows
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
GPs ‘sceptical’ about giving patients online access to medical records – study
A new family therapy for dementia has been found to benefit patients and carers (Alamy/PA)
New therapy for dementia patients ‘may help them live independently for longer’
Support delivered over the phone an help to improve depression and loneliness in older people (PA)
Phone support can ‘reduce loneliness and depression’ in older people – study
Miranda McHardy with dog.
25,000 households to be tested for 'Celtic Curse' after death of Banchory woman
Charlie and Carol Bain at home in Bridge of Don.
Bridge of Don couple who raised £300,000 for dementia research ready to pass the…
Dr Gray’s Hospital was assessed in October last year (Alamy/PA)
‘Serious concerns’ flagged by inspectors over hospital’s A&E unit
Prevalence of Covid-19 spiked over Christmas but has since fallen (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 infections remain low with no sign of January spike
Exterior view of Dr Gray's hospital
Dr Gray's inspection lays bare how much hospital is understaffed and under pressure

Conversation