Duthie Park to be lit up for ‘unique’ winter spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Duthie Park to be lit up for ‘unique’ winter spectacle

Organised by the charity Friends of Duthie Park, it is promising to be a "unique" experience for the whole family to enjoy.

By Lottie Hood
Winter Gardens lit up
The Winter Gardens at Duthie Park will be lit up with an array of colours and sounds. Image: Friends of Duthie Park

The Winter Gardens in one of Aberdeen’s iconic parks is going to be transformed into “stunning” light spectacle this November.

As the dark winter nights are drawing closer, one charity is planning on using it to their advantage by offering a fun and immersive illuminating wonderland.

Set in the David Welsch Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, families are invited to a three-evening event of light and sound in November.

The event called Winter Wonder Wander will be hosted from November 9 to 11.

Organised by the charity Friends of Duthie Park, it is promising to be a “unique” experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Winter Gardens lit up
Visitors will be able to book hourly slots for the spectacle from this Friday. Image: Friends of Duthie Park

Positive reaction to light spectacle

The charity originally planned to host the event in 2020 but was forced to return it to the back burner when Covid hit.

However, after the charity revealed the renewed plans for this November, Dave Macdermid, committee member of Friends of Duthie Park, said people seemed to be excited to book on.

He said: “The reaction has been very positive which has been great because we honestly didn’t know.

“We just felt that it would be nice to have an event when it was dark enough to make a lighting event work but it’s not into the Christmas countdown.”

The event will illuminate the Winter Gardens with an array of lights and sound. Spike the Talking Cactus will also be making an appearance.

Visitors can book on for an hour slot between 6pm and 9pm to explore the “transformed” space for the three nights.

Duthie Park in winter
The event is being held at Duthie Park from November 9 to 11. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Visitors will see Winter Gardens in a ‘completely different light – literally’

While this year is acting as a tester, Mr Macdermid said the charity hoped it would turn into an annual spectacle.

He added: “We think it will look very special and be totally different from what it’s like during the day when people walk around.

“We’re limiting the capacity of the gardens to 50% of what we’re allowed so it’s not becoming overcrowded for anyone so it’s an enjoyable experience.

“For those that know and love the Winter Gardens they will see the gardens in a completely different light – literally. It will be a unique experience.

Winter Gardens lit up
The event will offer families a few evenings of light in the middle of winter. Image: Friends of Duthie Park

“I just think it will be a really nice family experience at a time when the dark nights are drawing in with vengeance, it’s a nice time of year to have it.”

Tickets for the event will be going on sale this Friday and are priced at £8 per adult and £4 for children between aged five and 15.

Those with any questions can email friendsofduthiepark@yahoo.com

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popeyes logo
Fried chicken chain Popeyes unveils plans for new drive-thru in Aberdeen
New signs and road markings have been installed on various Aberdeen streets as part of a new bus priority route. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
'Another nail in the coffin for Aberdeen': Petitions call for councillors to scrap new…
The energy incubator and scale-up "hub" planned for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator
A view of the A981 leaving Strichen, lined with trees and houses.
A981 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Strichen
An artist impression of the new assisted living bungalows at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects
Confirmed: 'Urgently needed' supported living bungalows to be built on Aberdeen's Stoneywood School site
Ritchie Findlay threatened two women and two dogs with a pair of scissors. Image: Facebook.
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon
Union Terrace Gardens from above as our gallery shows how it has changed.
Gallery: We chart the progress of Union Terrace Gardens from drab opening to lush…
Two policemen on guard outside Craiginches Prison on the morning of the execution while while placard-bearing protestor John Gibson demands the abolition of hanging. Image: DC Thomson
John Henry Burnett: Final days of last man hanged in Aberdeen, 60 years ago
The location of the planned EV charging "hub" off Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.
EV charging giant plans ultra-fast 'hub' near Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen
Nursery nurse celebrates first children's book.
Aberdeenshire nursery worker's passion for the planet inspires new children's book

Conversation