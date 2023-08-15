Duthie Park to be lit up for ‘unique’ winter spectacle

The Winter Gardens in one of Aberdeen’s iconic parks is going to be transformed into “stunning” light spectacle this November.

As the dark winter nights are drawing closer, one charity is planning on using it to their advantage by offering a fun and immersive illuminating wonderland.

Set in the David Welsch Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, families are invited to a three-evening event of light and sound in November.

The event called Winter Wonder Wander will be hosted from November 9 to 11.

Organised by the charity Friends of Duthie Park, it is promising to be a “unique” experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Positive reaction to light spectacle

The charity originally planned to host the event in 2020 but was forced to return it to the back burner when Covid hit.

However, after the charity revealed the renewed plans for this November, Dave Macdermid, committee member of Friends of Duthie Park, said people seemed to be excited to book on.

He said: “The reaction has been very positive which has been great because we honestly didn’t know.

“We just felt that it would be nice to have an event when it was dark enough to make a lighting event work but it’s not into the Christmas countdown.”

The event will illuminate the Winter Gardens with an array of lights and sound. Spike the Talking Cactus will also be making an appearance.

Visitors can book on for an hour slot between 6pm and 9pm to explore the “transformed” space for the three nights.

Visitors will see Winter Gardens in a ‘completely different light – literally’

While this year is acting as a tester, Mr Macdermid said the charity hoped it would turn into an annual spectacle.

He added: “We think it will look very special and be totally different from what it’s like during the day when people walk around.

“We’re limiting the capacity of the gardens to 50% of what we’re allowed so it’s not becoming overcrowded for anyone so it’s an enjoyable experience.

“For those that know and love the Winter Gardens they will see the gardens in a completely different light – literally. It will be a unique experience.

“I just think it will be a really nice family experience at a time when the dark nights are drawing in with vengeance, it’s a nice time of year to have it.”

Tickets for the event will be going on sale this Friday and are priced at £8 per adult and £4 for children between aged five and 15.

Those with any questions can email friendsofduthiepark@yahoo.com