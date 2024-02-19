Ref Watch: Why Hibs’ David Marshall should have been penalised for follow-through punch on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Why Hibs’ David Marshall should have been penalised for follow-through punch on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Finlay Elder on Aberdeen v Hibs referee David Munro and VAR official David Dickinson's performances - with wrong calls on the two biggest flashpoints.

David Marshall of Hibernian catches Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while punching the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen drew 2-2 with fellow Premiership strugglers Hibs on Saturday, but how did referee David Munro and VAR official David Dickinson perform?

Before we move on to the more significant incidents, it is worth noting what I thought were good uses of VAR to check potential offsides in the build-up to Martin Boyle’s opener for Hibs and Aberdeen’s goal to make it 1-1 from Nicky Devlin.

Myziane Maolida and Bojan Miovski were key in those goals for their respective sides, but both had been coming back from offside positions before making their contributions – and VAR quickly made sure both had got themselves onside before the ball came to them.

Ref David Munro should have been sent to monitor to check Nicky Devlin handball

Hibs then had a big shout for a penalty when the ball appeared to hit the arm of defender Devlin in the Dons area.

I have to say, my first reaction was it should have been a penalty – and having seen a replay of it, Aberdeen certainly got away with one.

Hibernian’s Myziane Maolida claims for a handball to referee David Munro after the ball hits Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Given penalties for handball incidents like that have been given all season, I was surprised the referee was not sent to the monitor, where a spot-kick ruling would surely have followed.

Why no VAR check on David Marshall’s follow-through punch on Bojan Miovski?

After Aberdeen took the lead through Jamie McGrath, the home team had their own shout for a penalty.

Dons striker Miovski and Hibs keeper David Marshall raced to reach the ball in the visitors’ box, with Marshall going to punch clear. He glancing contact on the ball then followed through to clock Miovski on the side of the face.

Though goalkeepers are the most protected players on the pitch, I think a spot-kick should have been given.

Yes, Marshall gets a touch onto the ball, but that doesn’t excuse the contact after.

How many times have we seen outfield players win a ball cleanly but get booked and even sent off for the follow-through in recent times?

VAR man David Dickinson made real meal of two biggest flashpoints

Hibs drew the game level at 2-2 through Emiliano Marcondes – the on-loan forward left with an easy finish after an awful piece of Reds defending allowed Joe Newell to cut the ball back.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside against Jordan Obita in a very tight call, but a VAR check – though it took a while – showed it was the wrong decision and the equaliser stood.

Overall, I thought referee Munro had an OK game.

But he was let down by VAR official Dickinson on the two big penalty calls.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

