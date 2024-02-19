Ref Watch: Why Hibs’ David Marshall should have been penalised for follow-through punch on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen drew 2-2 with fellow Premiership strugglers Hibs on Saturday, but how did referee David Munro and VAR official David Dickinson perform?

Before we move on to the more significant incidents, it is worth noting what I thought were good uses of VAR to check potential offsides in the build-up to Martin Boyle’s opener for Hibs and Aberdeen’s goal to make it 1-1 from Nicky Devlin.

Myziane Maolida and Bojan Miovski were key in those goals for their respective sides, but both had been coming back from offside positions before making their contributions – and VAR quickly made sure both had got themselves onside before the ball came to them.

Ref David Munro should have been sent to monitor to check Nicky Devlin handball

Hibs then had a big shout for a penalty when the ball appeared to hit the arm of defender Devlin in the Dons area.

I have to say, my first reaction was it should have been a penalty – and having seen a replay of it, Aberdeen certainly got away with one.

Given penalties for handball incidents like that have been given all season, I was surprised the referee was not sent to the monitor, where a spot-kick ruling would surely have followed.

Why no VAR check on David Marshall’s follow-through punch on Bojan Miovski?

After Aberdeen took the lead through Jamie McGrath, the home team had their own shout for a penalty.

Dons striker Miovski and Hibs keeper David Marshall raced to reach the ball in the visitors’ box, with Marshall going to punch clear. He glancing contact on the ball then followed through to clock Miovski on the side of the face.

Though goalkeepers are the most protected players on the pitch, I think a spot-kick should have been given.

Yes, Marshall gets a touch onto the ball, but that doesn’t excuse the contact after.

How many times have we seen outfield players win a ball cleanly but get booked and even sent off for the follow-through in recent times?

VAR man David Dickinson made real meal of two biggest flashpoints

Hibs drew the game level at 2-2 through Emiliano Marcondes – the on-loan forward left with an easy finish after an awful piece of Reds defending allowed Joe Newell to cut the ball back.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside against Jordan Obita in a very tight call, but a VAR check – though it took a while – showed it was the wrong decision and the equaliser stood.

Overall, I thought referee Munro had an OK game.

But he was let down by VAR official Dickinson on the two big penalty calls.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.