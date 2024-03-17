Meet the remarkable 102-year-old living his best life at Billy Connolly’s former home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meet the remarkable 102-year-old living his best life at Billy Connolly’s former home

Stanley Sandison shares his extraordinary life story and how he's ended up living at Candacraig estate in Strathdon.

By Rosemary Lowne
Stanley Sandison is a vision of health at the tender age of 102.
Stanley Sandison is a vision of health and happiness at the tender age of 102. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At the tender age of 102, anyone would forgive Stanley Sandison for wanting to slow down and put his feet up.

Instead, the remarkable centenarian is living life in the fast lane as he zips around the grounds of his home in Strathdon in his little JCB truck, feeding his beloved ducks.

“I go down and feed the ducks every day, twice a day,” says Stanley, whose smooth skin and lack of wrinkles belies his 1922 date of birth.

“I give them their breakfast in the morning and then I feed them again at 4pm.

“It keeps me occupied, although my family have banned me from driving just now due to the icy weather.”

Stanley zips around the grounds of Candacraig estate, Billy Connolly’s former home, in his little JCB truck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Incredible life story

As sharp as a tack and with a steely resilience and sense of humour to match, sprightly Stanley welcomed us to Candacraig estate, Billy Connolly’s former home that his daughter Lynne and her husband Marc, who is from America, bought back in 2014.

Relaxing in the opulent drawing room, a cheeky glint in his eye, it’s clear that Stanley’s piercing blue eyes have seen a lot over the past 102 years.

From serving in the Royal Marines during the Second World War to guarding some of Scotland’s most notorious criminals during his time as a prison officer, there’s not much that Stanley hasn’t seen in his life.

Born on February 10 1922 in Glenrinnes, Stanley was a country boy through and through as he grew up on a croft with his mother and grandfather.

A far cry from today’s world where children are mostly ferried to school in cars, Stanley thought nothing of walking two miles to and from Glenrinnes school every day, navigating fields and streams.

Stanley vividly remembers fighting in the Second World War. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

War veteran

Leaving school at the age of 14, Stanley rolled up his sleeves to work on farms around the Ellon and Mintlaw areas.

After the Second World War broke out in 1939, Stanley joined the Royal Marines, serving in Egypt, South Africa and Sicily aboard the SS Empress of Asia.

Known for his photographic memory, Stanley can vividly remember everything about his time serving in the war.

“I remember being on the ship and hearing this toot, toot and the ship would suddenly have to change direction to dodge German submarines,” says Stanley.

Stanley pictured with his wife Hazel, left, and daughter Lynne Lino. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bombs and mountainous waves

As well as dodging the dangers of German submarines, Stanley and the crew also had to cope with the harsh conditions on board the ship.

“We slept in hammocks and we were practically dying of hunger,” says Stanley.

“Not only that but there were mountainous waves as high as Ben Rinnes.

“But we got through it.”

After enduring such horrendous conditions, Stanley will never forget the kindness shown to them by the people of South Africa who welcomed the soldiers with love and open arms.

“When we got to Cape Town we couldn’t wish for finer people,” says Stanley.

“When we docked there, people invited us in to their houses for dinner and they gave us haircuts and showers and baths.”

Stanley loves to scoot around on his little JCB truck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lucky escape

Stanley also had a miraculous escape during the war after he volunteered to be part of Operation Frankton, one of the most audacious Special Forces operations of the Second World War which inspired the 1955 film The Cockleshell Heroes.

During training for the mission, Stanley pulled out, a decision that undoubtedly saved his life as all but two soldiers survived the daring operation that saw the Royal Marines slip out of a Royal Navy submarine, paddle 105 miles upriver in collapsible canoes, and blow-up Nazi shipping in the docks of Bordeaux.

“There was a colossal amount of training in canoes and submarines,” says Stanley.
“I decided I didn’t want to do it, and as a volunteer I was allowed to withdraw.

“Sadly they all died apart from two.”

Stanley never likes to sit still and feeds his wee ducks every morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Keeping notorious criminals in line

Never afraid of a challenge, Stanley left the Royal Marines in 1946 and became a prison officer at HM Prison Aberdeen (formerly known as Craiginches) before moving to Peterhead Prison.

During his time working on the other side of the bars, Stanley kept some of the country’s most notorious prisoners in line, including the late Johnny Ramensky, an escapologist, safe-cracker and Second World War hero, and Jimmy Boyle, a convicted killer turned successful sculptor and author.

“Most of the time it was OK but there were a lot of times it was a bit hairy,” says Stanley.

“Johnny was a lovely guy and he was called Gentle Johnny.”

Stanley, who is dad to Lynne, Christine and Brian, and is married to his soulmate Hazel, left the prison service in 1973 before opening the Empress Cafe in Peterhead – a nod to the ship he sailed on during the war.

Stanley worked as a prison officer in Aberdeen and Peterhead. Image: Stanley Sandison

Stanley is always on the go

In the years just before he retired, Stanley worked as a senior security officer at British Gas in St Fergus, and the family moved to Rosehearty where they bought a grocer’s shop which Hazel ran.

Not one to sit still for long, during his retirement Stanley worked part-time at Strichen Auctions.

“He used to come home weekly with boxes of odds and ends,” laughs Lynne.

“He’s very keen on watches and clocks, but the irony is that he’s always late.”

Asked what the secret is to his longevity, Stanley says it’s simple.

“The main thing is that you just keep going,” says Stanley.

“The first thing I do in the morning is read the Press and Journal and have my porridge.”

Since turning 102 in February, Stanley is embracing life at the baronial Candacraig estate where he lives with Hazel, his daughter Lynne and her husband Marc.

In fact, the family’s famous home appears on the second season of The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, which is currently on Apple TV Plus.

More from Lifestyle

Robinhill is one of the amazing homes on the market.
Six stunning homes on the market from Aberdeen to Nairn
Jim was 22 stone at his heaviest, but 18 months later was down to 11. He's running the P&J Run Fest 2024 in April. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'I want to see my grandkids grow up': The Tillydrone runner, 59, who shed…
Sexism continues to be an issue in sport. Pic: Shutterstock.
'Sport is still a man's world': Former Cricket Scotland president gives her view on…
An information sign as traffic builds up in Cobham, Surrey, near to a closed section of the M25 (Yui Mok/PA)
Parts of M25 in Surrey see two miles of congestion
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…
Emma Gilbert, the founder of Totally Dough.
Mannofield mum launches new doughnut bakery with Simpsons and Mario-inspired treats
Liz McColgan displayed her usual touch of style 'when she visited some coaching sessions at the TSB Aberdeen School of Sport in Aberdeen in 1990.
Liz McColgan recalls racing days in Aberdeen as she backs The P&J Run Fest…
Bobbie Jackson has complained over her treatment at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tillydrone mum's anger after potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy
Richard Skene with parents Alison and Charles.
Richard Skene's passion for art has been with him since his school days working…
Visit The White Heather Hotel in Turriff, Aberdeenshire. All Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Our dishes at Turriff's The White Heather Hotel were a feast for…

Conversation