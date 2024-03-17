Six stunning homes on the market from Aberdeen to Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six stunning homes on the market from Aberdeen to Nairn

We've handpicked six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east this week.

By Rosemary Lowne
Robinhill is one of the amazing homes on the market.
Robinhill is one of the amazing homes on the market. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

With thousands of properties on the market across the north and north-east, it’s safe to say that searching for a new home can be an overwhelming experience.

To help whittle it down, we’ve handpicked six of the best homes currently on the market across various locations from Aberdeen and Peterhead to Moray and the Highlands.

Denali, Maryculter, Aberdeen

Denali is a home with the wow factor. Image: Aberdein Considine

This stunning detached home enjoys striking views towards the Deeside open countryside.

Located in a small and exclusive development in Maryculter, just 20 minutes from Aberdeen, the handsome home is the epitome of resplendent rural living with superb features including a contemporary lounge with vaulted ceiling, a luxury kitchen, an open galleried study, four beautiful bedrooms as well as a self-contained separate annex which could be used as a home office or gym.

Image relaxing in this stunning lounge area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Offers over £575,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Tor House, Maud, Peterhead

The views are breathtaking at Tor House. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

This exceptional detached home is located in the tranquil village of Maud in the heart of the breathtakingly beautiful Buchan countryside.

With postcard perfect views and sleek and stylish interiors, this fabulous four-bedroom is ideal for families looking for their forever home.

Some of the stand-out features include the master bedroom with a gable window offering spectacular views and the open plan kitchen, diner and family room.

Dining is an elegant affair at Tor House. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Offers over £350,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

21 Cluny Gardens, Sauchen

Cluny Gardens is ideal for growing families. Image: Aberdein Considine

This elegant new-build located in the picturesque Aberdeenshire village of Sauchen is also turning heads.

From the ultra-modern open plan dining, kitchen and family area to the sophisticated home office, everything about this home is sure to inspire.

Cluny Gardens is a delightful new build. Image: Aberdein Considine

Offers over £499,995 with Aberdein Considine.

Hillcrest, Galcantray, Cawdor

Hillcrest is located in Cawdor near Nairn. Image: Galbraith

Further north, Hillcrest, a stunning four-bedroom home in Cawdor, a pretty village close to Nairn, has been creating a stir.

Boasting panoramic views, energy efficient features and chic interiors, it’s no wonder that a closing date has been set for this property for Friday March 22 at noon.

Soak up the views from the comfort of the bedroom. Image: Galbraith

Offers over £550,000 with Galbraith.

Stynie House, Fochabers

Stynie House is a breath of fresh air. Image: CCL

Meanwhile, Stynie House is a superb grade B-Listed Georgian farmhouse located close to Fochabers with two acres of beautiful garden grounds and woodland.

Inside, the seven-bedroom home has the perfect blend of period and modern interiors.

Cooking is a stylish affair at Stynie House. Image: CCL

Offers in the region of £595,000 with CCL.

Robinhill, Westerton Road, Cults

Robinhill is stunning. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

And last but by no means least is the jaw-droppingly beautiful, Robinhill is an eco-friendly property full of pizzazz and personality.

Enjoying a peaceful yet central location in Cults, the incredible five-bedroom home is the stuff of dreams with amazing views over the Inchgarth reservoir plus an array of luxury features including an opulent open plan kitchen/breakfast room.

Robinhill is a superb family home. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Offers over £1,250,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

For more information on the properties, check out the website ASPC and Rightmove.

Conversation