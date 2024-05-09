More than £17,000 raised at first P&J Run Fest

The P&J’s first annual Run Fest proved to be a great success after raising an impressive total of £17,317.

More than 750 competitors of all ages took part in their choice of a 10k, 5k or 1k junior race at P&J Live on Sunday 14 April.

The event was held in aid of The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.

Head of newspaper sales and marketing at DC Thomson, Neil Mackland, was delighted to see such a high turnout for the event.

He said: “It was brilliant to see so many families taking part. The Junior race in particular was a joy to watch, with so many happy wee faces crossing the line.

“The standard of runners in both the 5k and 10k were exceptional and we have received lots of positive feedback, particularly on the venue and facilities provided.”

Run Fest, in association with Balmoral Group, brought together communities from across the region to help support our five inspiring charity partners.

A spokesperson for lead sponsor, Balmoral Group, said: “The P&J Run Fest has been a great success. It was great to see runners of all ages coming together making it a great family fun day.

“The five amazing local charities are the true winners, thanks to the generous contributions, they’ll receive a share of the impressive £17,317 raised by The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.”

The chosen charity partners are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, expressed her gratitude for becoming a charity partner and for the fundraising efforts of Run Fest.

She said: “Congratulations to all the runners who took part in the inaugural Run Fest.

“Our runners and cheer crew volunteers reported a brilliant atmosphere on the day – a real feel-good spirit and proud sense of community among everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Munlochy Animal Aid added: “Run Fest 2024 certainly has raised a wonderful amount of money for the five chosen charities and again we feel privileged to be one of these fortunate charities.

“The folk from our area who took part in the run had a great day and enjoyed the experience very much.”

Throughout the day, prizes were presented to the fastest participants who took to the winners’ podium.

Watches were also donated on behalf of Finnies Jewellers.

It is hoped that Run Fest can build upon this year’s success to expand its reach further for 2025 and attract more runners.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “It was great to see so many people take part in The P&J Run Fest. We had hundreds and hundreds of runners of all ages and abilities support us in bringing back a major running festival to Aberdeen.

“We’re extremely thankful to those who got behind The P&J Run Fest and are delighted to have raised more than £17,000 which will be shared among our five chosen charities.”