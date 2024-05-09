More than £17,000 raised at first P&J Run Fest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £17,000 raised at first P&J Run Fest

The event was held in aid of The P&J's 275 Community Fund.

By Jenna Scott
Run Fest was a hit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Run Fest was a hit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The P&J’s first annual Run Fest proved to be a great success after raising an impressive total of £17,317.

More than 750 competitors of all ages took part in their choice of a 10k, 5k or 1k junior race at P&J Live on Sunday 14 April.

Head of newspaper sales and marketing at DC Thomson, Neil Mackland, was delighted to see such a high turnout for the event.

He said: “It was brilliant to see so many families taking part. The Junior race in particular was a joy to watch, with so many happy wee faces crossing the line.

“The standard of runners in both the 5k and 10k were exceptional and we have received lots of positive feedback, particularly on the venue and facilities provided.”

Hundreds of runners took part. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Run Fest, in association with Balmoral Group, brought together communities from across the region to help support our five inspiring charity partners.

A spokesperson for lead sponsor, Balmoral Group, said: “The P&J Run Fest has been a great success. It was great to see runners of all ages coming together making it a great family fun day.

“The five amazing local charities are the true winners, thanks to the generous contributions, they’ll receive a share of the impressive £17,317 raised by The P&J’s 275 Community Fund.”

The chosen charity partners are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, expressed her gratitude for becoming a charity partner and for the fundraising efforts of Run Fest.

She said: “Congratulations to all the runners who took part in the inaugural Run Fest.

“Our runners and cheer crew volunteers reported a brilliant atmosphere on the day – a real feel-good spirit and proud sense of community among everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Munlochy Animal Aid added: “Run Fest 2024 certainly has raised a wonderful amount of money for the five chosen charities and again we feel privileged to be one of these fortunate charities.

“The folk from our area who took part in the run had a great day and enjoyed the experience very much.”

Throughout the day, prizes were presented to the fastest participants who took to the winners’ podium.

Watches were also donated on behalf of Finnies Jewellers.

Winners, (L-R) Ben Seath, Jessica Carns, Nathan Lawson and Hannah Mutch, received a watch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is hoped that Run Fest can build upon this year’s success to expand its reach further for 2025 and attract more runners.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “It was great to see so many people take part in The P&J Run Fest. We had hundreds and hundreds of runners of all ages and abilities support us in bringing back a major running festival to Aberdeen.

“We’re extremely thankful to those who got behind The P&J Run Fest and are delighted to have raised more than £17,000 which will be shared among our five chosen charities.”

Conversation