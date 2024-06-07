11 most beloved Nuart murals in Aberdeen from 2017 – 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 most beloved Nuart murals in Aberdeen from 2017 – 2023

Nuart has returned to Aberdeen for 2024.

By Jenna Scott
Nuart returned this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Nuart returned this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

With Nuart set to return to bring colour to Aberdeen, it’s not hard to see why the festival is so beloved.

Artists from across the globe have travelled to take part and leave their mark on the city, and whilst it’s never easy to say goodbye to their creations, it’s always exciting to reflect and look back on their vibrant contributions to the city.

Manolo Mesa – 2023

Spanish artist Manolo Mesa was featured in Nuart Aberdeen’s 2023 festival. His mural, depicting ceramics, was displayed on Robert Gordon’s College Blackfriars building, on St Andrew Street.

The creator, who takes inspiration from the exploration of links between past and present, tradition and innovation, and abandonment and resistance, has had previous pieces of artwork displayed around the world, including Poland, Algeria and the United States.

Manolo Mesa was featured last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Herakut – 2017

Prior to its demolition in 2022, the Aberdeen Market was once home to a number of businesses and dining options, and a stunning mural projected on the exterior. German-born painter Hera – real name Jasmin Siddiqui – is renowned in the world of Nuart, particularly for her ‘Because You Were the Light’ piece which she contributed in 2017 as part of the duo Herakut.

Hera’s beloved creation is no more. Image: Scott Baxter.

Mohamed L’Ghacham – 2022

Moroccan-born artist Mohamed L’Ghacham received a warm welcome at Nuart’s 2022 festival with the universal image of a family sitting down to dinner together. The painter was inspired by local elements, such as colour, which were incorporated into his creation on the city’s Lime Street.

Mohamed L’Ghacham was warmly welcomed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

James Klinge – 2022

James Klinge was featured in Nuart Aberdeen for the first time in 2022. His piece, displayed on the Ibis Hotel, depicted a woman sat perched in a call for silence, highlighting his theme of controlled chaos.

The artist has perfected his craft by taking a contemporary approach to more traditional forms of portraiture and figurative painting using hand cut stencils and spray paint. Through his work, James hopes to convey a story using either historical influences or current affairs.

James Klinge’s work highlighted controlled chaos.  Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Conzo & Glöbel – 2018

Glasgow-based art duo were welcomed with open arms to Aberdeen’s Nuart festival in 2018 with their Willowbank Road mural which depicted the city’s tumultuous relationship with seagulls. The artwork features a ‘Super Scurry’, a seagull in the form of an action figure, with phases alluding to the many unfortunate encounters residents have had with the gulls when it comes to consuming food.

The gulls were the subject of this piece. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

KMG – 2021

KMG, hailing from the Granite City itself, made her Nuart debut in 2021. Her artwork on Palmerston Road was delightful to witness, featuring a large black and white character named Ken alongside several ‘mini Kens’. At the time of its completion, this was KMG’s largest mural to date.

Through her work, KMG explores themes of mythology, community and local landscapes and their history. She often uses characters like Ken to engage and interact with the audience, bringing forth a question of the connections between the environment to heritage and cultural identity and how this transcribes to the present day.

Aberdeen artist KMG was featured in 2021. Image Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Ernest Zacharevic – 2018

Lithuanian-born Ernest Zacharevic’s mural of a young child climbing the Union Plaza was just one of many to have been featured on the office building. The classically trained artist, self-described as having a preference for the streets, hoped to convey a sense of humanity within the Plaza using the scale of the building as well as its location.

Ernest, a prolific figure in the art industry, has participated in a number of projects over the years and is determined to raise awareness of various issues and topics that impact communities across the globe.

The Plaza has featured many Nuart creations. Image: Jim Irvine

Phlegm – 2018

This Welsh-born-Sheffield-based artist was featured as part of Nuart’s 2018 festival with an illustration displayed on the of Tesco Express in Aberdeen’s West End. It depicts several workers surrounded by pillars hard at work with chisels.

Phelgm, though based in Sheffield, is an internationally celebrated street artist who has showcased his work across the walls of the Steel City itself – many of which are executed in black and white style (as seen with the Nuart submission).

Working culture is represented. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Martin Whatson – 2022

Norwegian-born street artist Martin Whatson formed part of the artists featured in Aberdeen’s 2023 Nuart festival with a depiction of graffiti and vandalism – a topic which Martin has been hugely involved with since the early 90s despite a zero tolerance stigma surrounding the theme.

Martin Whatson has been an advocate for graffiti art. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Helen Bur – 2021

For her second Nuart Aberdeen piece, Helen Bur ensured she would leave a lasting impression with her latest piece reflecting on the passage of time and connecting with her previous artwork.

This time, Helen’s work featured the same family from her original piece with their newborn baby. The mural was particularly poignant as it was painted during World Breastfeeding Week and has been used many times as a symbol of strength and positivity for pro-breastfeeding groups and mothers.

Helen Bur with her artwork, on Union Row, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Tamara Alves – 2023

Portuguese-born visual artist and illustrator Tamara Alves was featured in the 2023 Nuart festival with a depiction of a woman and her interaction with nature. The Lisbon-based creator has always maintained a passion for the urban aesthetics of the streets and sets out to convey a primitive sense of instincts and what defines human beings.

Tamara Alves featured in the 2023 festival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Lifestyle

NHS waiting lists have been a major talking point in the run up to July’s General Election (PA)
NHS waiting lists rise for first time in seven months
Motorpoint’s boss said it had been the ‘most difficult” year in the group’s history as annual losses widened (Motorpoint/PA)
Motorpoint losses widen in ‘most difficult’ year in its history
A nurse arranging the MRI machine (Alamy/PA)
More than 380,000 cancer patients ‘not treated on time since 2015’
More than 440,000 hours of sewage was released along the nation’s coastline in 2023, according to Friends of the Earth analysis of Environment Agency data last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New health advice issued to anglers amid sewage pollution concerns
The Scottish Green Party’s Gillian Mackay brought the buffer zone legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood passes ‘seismic’ legislation to bring in abortion buffer zones
Iona Fyfe. Image: Elly Lucas
Huntly singer Iona Fyfe: How Robbie Shepherd inspired my career
The imposing granite residence at 60 Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen, is for sale.
Millionaire mansion in Rubislaw Den has cinema and exclusive park access
Smart watches could help track Parkinson’s disease progression – study (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Smart watches could help track Parkinson’s disease progression – study
Scientists have found a potential reason for the cancer ‘obesity paradox’ (PA)
Scientists make discovery behind the connection between cancer and obesity
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The sun is shining and you're in the mood for an alfresco drink with your friends and family but you're not sure where to go. Picture shows; Beer gardens near Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 12/06/2024
Beer gardens near me: Interactive map of venues across Inverness