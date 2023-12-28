Seven destinations Aberdeen Airport could (and should) fly to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seven destinations Aberdeen Airport could (and should) fly to

There would be no more early morning journeys to Edinburgh or Glasgow - or connecting flights - if these became a reality.

By Chris Cromar
Plane flying out of Aberdeen International Airport.
Where do you think Aberdeen International Airport should fly to. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

For the size of Aberdeen, the city’s airport has lots of good destinations to fly to in the UK and Europe.

But it could be even better.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), 1.9 million passengers passed through Aberdeen International Airport last year, down from a record of 3.7 million in 2014.

However, the airport still flies to over 30 destinations nationally and internationally, including to the likes of London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol and Stavanger.

Here’s our top seven list of destinations that could prove successful.

Paris

Eiffel Tower, Paris.
Aberdonians cannot fly directly to see the Eiffel Tower. Image: Michel Euler/AP/Shutterstock.

One of the most visited cities in the world, the French capital is home to the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Elysees, however, it is not served by a flight from Aberdeen.

The Charles de Gaulle route was one of the most popular destinations from the airport before it was scrapped during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Air France – who operated the flight – said they had “no immediate plans” to reinstate it.

A potential option would be for a new flight from Aberdeen to Paris’ second airport Orly. Eastern Airways operates a route between East Midlands, Cardiff and Southampton – the latter two are smaller than Aberdeen Airport – to Paris.

Orlando

Volcano Bay in Orlando.
Top tourist spot Volcano Bay is in Orlando. Image: Richard Jones.

Who wouldn’t want to fly direct from Aberdeen to visit Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Many families from the north-east travel to Orlando – home to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios – to immerse themselves in the magic of Florida.

However, they usually have to travel from Edinburgh and Glasgow, or further, to get there. TUI fly seasonally to Orlando’s second airport – Melbourne – from some UK airports and in the past a direct flight went from Cardiff with the now defunct Monarch.

Cork

Aerial view of Blarney Castle near Cork.
The world famous Blarney Castle is located near Cork. Image: Failte Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland’s second city and the third biggest on the island, Cork is known for its historic English Market and independent spirit.

Last year, Aer Lingus’ Dublin route was Aberdeen Airport’s seventh busiest outside the UK and is a popular weekend destination. Loganair’s Belfast City flight from the Dyce airport is also successful and Cork has the potential to be the same.

As well as the city, people could explore the world famous Blarney Castle or Cobh, the Titanic’s last stop on its fateful journey.

Frankfurt

Frankfurt Christmas market.
Frankfurt is a great destination to see traditional Christmas markets. Image: Shutterstock.

A direct flight between Aberdeen and Frankfurt, operated by German flag carrier Lufthansa, was in place from 2011 to 2018. However this was scrapped due to not being “commercially viable” for the airline.

Since its demise, there has been no direct route to Germany. With Charles de Gaulle no longer an option either, it means Heathrow and Schiphol are the only options for those looking to connect flights across the globe.

Also, Frankfurt am Main is a tourist and business destination in its own right, being home to the European Central Bank. Germany’s fifth largest city and the country’s sole “alpha world city” is also well-known for its Christmas market.

Paphos

Paphos in Cyprus.
Paphos has sea, beaches and culture. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen has no direct flight to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, despite its popularity as an all-year round holiday destination.

Paphos, along with Limassol, is one of two airports located in the area controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. Paphos was the 2017 European Capital of Culture and is a Unesco World Heritage Site due to its ancient architecture, mosaics and ancient religious importance.

Also, if you are looking to party the night away and fancy a more lively holiday, the world famous Ayia Napa is less than a two-hour drive from the airport.

Madeira

Camara de Lobos in Madeira.
Camara de Lobos is located on the outskirts of Madeira’s capital Funchal.

The quaint Portuguese island, which lies off the North African coast, is most famous for being the home of Cristiano Ronaldo. But apart from this, Madeira is popular with cruise liners and can see temperatures of 18C to 20C during the winter.

Its capital Funchal is the perfect place to relax and unwind, whilst there is an array of hotel resorts to choose from. Tourists looking for more of an adventure can experience the archipelago’s mountainous landscape and go hiking.

One for the football fans out there, when arriving in the “Pearl of the Atlantic”, you will arrive at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

Houston

Houston buildings.
Aberdeen and Houston have strong connections, both economically and culturally. Image: Shutterstock.

If this was written in the 2000s (up to the 2015 oil crash), this flight between the two oil cities would be a realistic proposal.

Despite Aberdeen being the oil capital of Europe since the 1960s, there has never been a direct flight between the two. This would have made sense both economically and culturally, with Grampian and Houston being twinned.

To this day, many Scots from the north-east live in the Texan city, but cannot fly back directly. In 2014, SAS launched an all business class service from Stavanger to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but the 44-seat flight was cancelled a year later.

British Airways plane at Aberdeen International Airport.
British Airways’ only route from Aberdeen is to London Heathrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport says ‘growing our network is a priority’

Aberdeen Airport used to label itself as “north Scotland’s gateway to the world” and it still has the right to do so, especially with good connections at home and abroad.

However, the loss of a direct flight to Paris was – and remains – a blow for the north-east and means people travelling on long-haul flights either have to travel via London or Amsterdam, or travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

One stumbling block in getting long-haul flights from the Dyce airport in the past was its small runway size, however, this can no longer be an excuse, as its expansion was completed in 2011.

With the criticism of some airlines’ performances to and from Aberdeen, maybe there is an opportunity for Jet2 (who fly to Madeira and Paphos) or similar low-cost companies to take advantage of this and provide more competition and options.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “Growing our route network will always be a key priority for Aberdeen International Airport.

“It is well established that commerce follows connectivity and this is why it is so important we continue to work with our city and national partners to bolster the region’s route network.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Caroline Roberts standing next to four of her children.
Mum's struggle after Hatton family left without power for nearly 24 hours
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt were out on a hike together.
Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt share pics of 'Boxing Day hike' in…
Asco's quayside operations.
Asco targets 50% jump in profits and more diversification
Landslip blocking road into Pennan
Aberdeenshire village 'cut off' as landslip blocks access in Storm Gerrit aftermath
Charles Lucey.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit
The owner of Cheers bar in Fraserburgh, Dennis Forsyth
Fraserburgh pub Cheers given licence to secure future of poker and bingo nights
Flooding on A96 at Huntly under bridge
Storm Gerrit: A96 at Huntly closed for more than 20 hours due to flooding
Fallen trees at the A82 in South Aberchalder. Image: Bear Scotland/ X
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Thousands without power and new Kintore flood warning as landslides and…
One passenger decided to sleep on the train while others, such as Niall Atkinson, waited outside the station.
Frustrated passengers left stranded at Stonehaven train station for seven hours during Storm Gerrit
Bins will likely remain uncollected until the next collection date for many in Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bin collections axed due to Storm Gerrit - here's when will…

Conversation