Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and north-east

Residents across the north and north-east turned out to vote in this year’s election accompanied by their four-legged friends.

Dogs at polling stations – the craze of snapping a photo of your dog when you cast your ballot – became popular in 2015 and is now a must-do on polling day.

Pooches pose for photos outside the polling station, with the photos usually shared on social media with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

It comes as thousands of people across the north, north-east and west coast vote in the 2024 General Election.

Our politics team will be bringing you exclusives, analysis and news as it happens after polls close at 10pm – here are five things to look out for.

You can also track the results live here.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best dogs at polling stations across the north and north-east.

Send us a photo with your dog’s name and location to livenews@ajl.co.uk if you want your four-legged friend to be included!