Pets Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and north-east The paw-some trend of bringing your dog to a polling booth continues this election. Bramble the dog outside Westhill polling station. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed & Katherine Ferries July 4 2024, 5:46 pm July 4 2024, 5:46 pm Share Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/pets/6525775/dogs-at-polling-stations-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Residents across the north and north-east turned out to vote in this year’s election accompanied by their four-legged friends. Dogs at polling stations – the craze of snapping a photo of your dog when you cast your ballot – became popular in 2015 and is now a must-do on polling day. Pooches pose for photos outside the polling station, with the photos usually shared on social media with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations. It comes as thousands of people across the north, north-east and west coast vote in the 2024 General Election. Our politics team will be bringing you exclusives, analysis and news as it happens after polls close at 10pm – here are five things to look out for. You can also track the results live here. Meanwhile, here are some of the best dogs at polling stations across the north and north-east. Send us a photo with your dog’s name and location to livenews@ajl.co.uk if you want your four-legged friend to be included! Hamish the dog and owner Leanna Ross at Bishopmill Hall, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A sweet ride for Hamish the dog and with owner Leanna Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Mrs and Mr Summers with Dog Jaxs at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Pippa enjoying the sunshine at the polling place in Aberdeen. Image: Phoebe Sleath Dogs at polling stations. Image: Dave Salmond Rubble waits patiently outside the polling station. Image: Gail Irvine Rusty Buchan with Ben Lane at the polling place at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Carden Place in Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Buchan/DC Thomson Fiona Henderson with Dog Chloe at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Dog Bracken at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket<br />Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Rusty Buchan waits at the Polling place at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Carden Place in Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Buchan/DC Thomson Cutty waiting for Mum to come back. Image: Chris Cromar Archie smiles proudly as he waits at the Fountainhall Church at the Stocket polling station. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Ros Studd with Dog Ozzy at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson Lossiemouth Town Hall with Nick Bywater and dogs Roxy and Bella. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Voting with a loyal companions. Image: Maureen Tough Bertie waiting at the polling station. Image: Jessica Hardy Who’s a good voter? Image: Michael Heard Billie in Aberdeen South. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson Timmy the Cavapoo has just been to vote. Image: Chantelle Warren Sirius at the polling station. Image: Rev James Bissett
Conversation