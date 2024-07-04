Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Dogs at polling stations: Pooches join owners as they cast votes across north and north-east

The paw-some trend of bringing your dog to a polling booth continues this election.

Bramble the dog outside Westhill polling station. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Bramble the dog outside Westhill polling station. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Katherine Ferries

Residents across the north and north-east turned out to vote in this year’s election accompanied by their four-legged friends.

Dogs at polling stations – the craze of snapping a photo of your dog when you cast your ballot – became popular in 2015 and is now a must-do on polling day.

Pooches pose for photos outside the polling station, with the photos usually shared on social media with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

It comes as thousands of people across the north, north-east and west coast vote in the 2024 General Election.

Our politics team will be bringing you exclusives, analysis and news as it happens after polls close at 10pm – here are five things to look out for.

You can also track the results live here.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best dogs at polling stations across the north and north-east.

Send us a photo with your dog’s name and location to livenews@ajl.co.uk if you want your four-legged friend to be included!

Hamish the dog and owner Leanna Ross at Bishopmill Hall, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A sweet ride for Hamish the dog and with owner Leanna Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mrs and Mr Summers with Dog Jaxs at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Pippa enjoying the sunshine at the polling place in Aberdeen. Image: Phoebe Sleath
Dogs at polling stations. Image: Dave Salmond
Rubble waits patiently outside the polling station. Image: Gail Irvine
Rusty Buchan with Ben Lane at the polling place at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Carden Place in Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Buchan/DC Thomson
Fiona Henderson with Dog Chloe at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Dog Bracken at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket<br />Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Rusty Buchan waits at the Polling place at St Mary’s Episcopal Church on Carden Place in Aberdeen. Image: Rebecca Buchan/DC Thomson
Cutty waiting for Mum to come back. Image: Chris Cromar
Archie smiles proudly as he waits at the Fountainhall Church at the Stocket polling station. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Ros Studd with Dog Ozzy at Fountainhall Church at the Stocket. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth Town Hall with Nick Bywater and dogs Roxy and Bella. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Voting with a loyal companions. Image: Maureen Tough
Bertie waiting at the polling station. Image: Jessica Hardy
Who’s a good voter? Image: Michael Heard
Billie in Aberdeen South. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson
Timmy the Cavapoo has just been to vote. Image: Chantelle Warren
Sirius at the polling station. Image: Rev James Bissett

