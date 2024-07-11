Beatboxing, baking, basketball: 15 school holiday classes and activities from Stonehaven to Gardenstown to keep the kids busy

To keep teenagers off their phones and younger children entertained over the school holidays, here are some events, classes and camps in the north-east that still have availability.

1 Beatboxing and Drama

Aberdeen Arts Centre is running summer sessions until Friday, July 19, for ages up to 11 years and ages 12-17.

On Thursday 18 and Friday 19, youngsters aged 12-17 can learn how to beatbox.

With professional beatboxer FRAJ, they will learn technique and find out about beatboxing history.

They will learn basics, including drum kicks, cymbals, hi-hats and snares, as well as musical patterns within beatbox, including house, reggae, boom-bap and trap.

For under-12s, there are still places available for this coming week when the themes of land and sea will be explored through activities and drama.

Visit www.aberdeenartscentre.com or email info@aberdeenartscentre.com

2 Sports

Kings Camps at RGU: Sport in Aberdeen offer more than 30 sports and games for children aged five to 17 for a “screen-free, active and fun week”.

The programme aims to “bring out the best in every child, regardless of their ability” with everything from frisbee to basketball.

Visit www.kingscamps.org

3 Crafts

Hobbycraft in Aberdeen has workshops for children including on how to make bracelets, slime and clay creatures.

For over-sixes there is the Crystalverse Crystallisation Workshop which involves decorating a Crystalcorn, similar to a little pony, with sparkles.

Adult classes include crochet, sewing and knitting.

It’s worth checking with Hobbycraft if your under-18 could attend one of these workshops, but an adult would have to accompany them.

Visit www.hobbycraft.co.uk

4 Surfing

Blue Coast Surf & Paddle is offering surfing lessons to adults and children over eight at Cullen Beach.

Classes are for first-timers or those developing their skills.

All equipment is included, including 5mm thick winter wetsuits and boots, gloves and hoods.

To book visit www.getyourguide.com/banff-scotland and search learn to surf.

5 Traditional Music

The Scottish Culture and Traditions Youth Camp runs from Monday, July 15, to Friday 19 at Aberdeen University.

Residential places for over-11s at the Main Camp are still available.

There is also a Mini Camp for children aged six to eight.

Both offer tuition in instruments including fiddle, guitar, clarsach, chanter and penny whistle.

Email youth@scottishculture.org or visit www.scatyouth.thinkific.com

6 Cupcake Camp

Budding bakers can attend a Summer Holiday Cupcake Camp on Wednesday, July 31, at cake makers Ocaykx in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

Attendees must be at least seven years old and need a packed lunch.

Visit www.ocaykx.com or email: info@ocaykx.com

7 Nature

Want to identify different species of bees or learn how animals adapt to urban spaces?

Aberdeen Science Centre invites young visitors to discover the wonders of the local environment.

Activities include the Under 6s Zone and a Tree-Mendous Workshop.

Visit www.aberdeensciencecentre.org

8 Felt-making

On Friday, August 2, the Geek Bothy in Kemnay will host a family-friendly felt-making workshop.

The class is suitable for children aged seven-plus and all under-10s must be accompanied by a participating adult.

For information about this and other classes see Facebook – CREATIVE CLASSES – Aberdeen City & Shire

9 Amigurumi

Would you like to make your own adorable plushies? Amigurumi is the art of crocheting toys and there are classes at Kingswells Community Centre.

These are open to adults and children over 10 and are for complete beginners or those who can already crochet.

For information email thecrochetedchick@outlook.com

See Instagram @thecrochetedchick

10 Art

Little Artists Aberdeen have a few remaining spaces in classes on July 15 and 19.

The art classes are for the over-fives and are held at North Hall, Cults Parish Church.

For information email littleartistsaberdeen@gmail.com

11 Glass Fusing

Mearns Art House in Stonehaven is running Family Glass Fusing Sessions with the chance to make a tealight holder or hanger to your own design.

All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult taking part in the session.

Visit www.mearnsarthouse.com

12 Scavenger Hunt

Learn more about Aberdeen with a Scavenger Hunt and self-guided tour from GetYourGuide.

On this app-based walking tour, you’ll explore the city as you solve puzzles and visit sights including the Music Hall, Maritime Museum and Art Gallery.

Visit www.getyourguide.com and search for Aberdeen scavenger hunt.

13 Orienteering

Those who like treasure hunts, nature and the outdoors might enjoy orienteering in Duthie Park.

Grampian Orienteers have created a course with a specially-drawn map showing features such as paths, trees and fountains.

Look for permanent orienteering courses at www.grampoc.com

Duthie Park also has a wildlife trail with 12 rubbing plaques depicting some of the park’s wildlife including foxes, rabbits, deer, bats, frogs and bumblebees.

14 Educational Club

Pip’s Club in Fraserburgh has three days of “summer-themed educational fun” for primary-age children.

Running on July 16, 17 and 18, classes include arts and crafts, sign language skills, STEM activities, stories and songs.

See Pip’s Club on Facebook.

15 Gamrie Creatives

Little tots might enjoy the Gamrie Creatives weekend in Gardenstown on August 9, 10 and 11 when local artists and makers invite visitors into their homes and studios.

There are 15 cottages showcasing jewellery, pottery, furniture, knitting, crochet, woodwork, artwork, photography and more.

Children can collect stamps from each cottage and then put their sheet in a draw to win a prize.

Read more…

Last-minute summer holidays from Aberdeen International Airport