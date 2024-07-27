Blair Yule takes positives from Cove Rangers’ challenging Premier Sports Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair Yule takes positives from Cove Rangers’ challenging Premier Sports Cup campaign

Paul Hartley’s side went down 2-0 to Livingston on Tuesday in a decent display against David Martindale’s team.

Cove's Blair Yule in action against Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Cove Rangers may be sitting bottom of their Premier Sports Cup group but Blair Yule believes they can take confidence from how they have performed in the competition.

The Aberdeen outfit were beaten 5-0 at home by Spartans in their opening Group E game before drawing 1-1 with Forfar Athletic and missing out on the bonus point in the shootout.

The result of the Forfar match has since been amended to a 3-0 victory for Forfar as a result of Cove fielding a suspended player – striker Grady McGrath – in their opening two group games. 

On Tuesday, Paul Hartley’s side went down 2-0 to Livingston in a decent display against David Martindale’s team who were relegated from the Premiership last season.

Yule said: “It was a good performance against Livingston. If you look back a week ago we have come on a good bit.

“We are still missing a couple of players so we were happy with the performance as we worked hard.

“Against Spartans, they maybe overpowered us a little bit as they had some big players but we coped better with that challenge against Livingston.

“We kept our shape well and were difficult to break down.

“I thought we did well.

“We probably should have won the Forfar game last weekend and then, against tough opposition, we performed well against Livingston so we can take confidence from the past two games.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

League start is the priority

Cove complete their group games with a trip to Dunfermline on Saturday and Yule says the bigger picture is to make sure the players are ready for the start of the League One campaign when they host Annan Athletic a week on Saturday.

He said: “Although this is a cup competition we are still getting up to speed with our fitness.

“A lot of the guys have played 90 minutes now and we are at that level.

“It is now about building our sharpness.

“Dunfermline will be another tough team and we are playing them on their patch.

“It will be more minutes in the tank to help us get ready for next week.

“The more time we spend together the better.

“We have the mix of part-time and full-time players but the majority are full-time and they will get to know each other really well which will be beneficial.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley also feels encouraged by how his players have responded to their opening night defeat against Spartans.

He said: “The week before you are feeling like it is the end of the world after a bad defeat but we have followed up with two good performances to show we are a work in progress.

“If we can keep working and add the players we want to add then I think we’ll be OK.

“Our aim since day one of pre-season has been getting ourselves right for the start of the league campaign next Saturday.

“This will be our 10th game since coming back if you include the pre-season friendlies, which has been a lot of games and minutes, but I do feel that will benefit us in the long run.”

