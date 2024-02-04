Stonehaven’s Paws on Plastic founder Marion changing the world two bits of litter at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven’s Paws on Plastic founder Marion changing the world two bits of litter at a time

Marion Montgomery first started Paws on Plastic in 2018 on Facebook with 100 members. Now the group is in six continents and even has dog-owner and PM Rishi Sunak on litter alert.

Marion Montgomery, from Stonehaven, is founder and chair of Paws on Plastic is out in the park with Paddy and Ted her dogs.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

The environmental group and charity Paws on Plastic now boasts 25,000 members in more than 80 countries.

But like many great inspirational tales, it all started with one person.

Despite the charity’s success and a recent Point of Light award with a visit to 10 Downing Street, founder Marion Montgomery, from Stonehaven, was quick to say she was not anything special.

“Sometimes, it just takes one person,” she said. “There’s nothing special about me, but it’s just one person deciding they want to do it.

“And then other people are encouraged to do that themselves. So that’s what it’s all about.”

Marion Montgomery founder of Paws on Plastic.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Paws on Plastic encourages dog owners (not dogs) worldwide to use their daily walks to pick up a few bits of litter.

Aimed at being simple and empowering, it is a message that has spread not just through Aberdeenshire, but across six continents.

Marion said: “It’s amazing this success over it for such a simple idea. But I think that’s the beauty of it, that it just is so simple. Everybody can do it.”

How Paws on Plastic began

The former Gourdon Primary School teacher said the idea for the group was a little bit “random”.

Just before having to take long-term sick leave from work, Marion had joined a course run by the British Council about plastic pollution.

After she took time off, the 58-year-old found she had a lot of time at home.

Marion with one of her red fox Labradors
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A little limited due to low energy levels, one of the things Marion could still do was walk her fox red Labrador Paddy.

It was then Marion noticed the amount of litter sitting beside the burn near her home.

After seeing it lying there for several days, she began to pick a few bits up to stop it from going into the water. 

“So that’s kind of how it started,” she added.

Members from Stonehaven at a monthly beach clean.
Paws on Plastic in Stonehaven carries out monthly beach cleans.

From 100 Facebook members to 17,000

From there, Marion started a Facebook group with all the dog owners she knew. The initial 100 added their friends who did the same, and in 2021 the group officially became a registered charity.

Out of the 17,000 from the Facebook group, there are now around 400 members in Stonehaven who take part in the monthly beach cleans on the first Saturday of each month.

Last year, Marion said they collected 260kg of rubbish. For their first sweep of 2024 they collected half of that (146kg) in one go thanks to the recent storms.

All the litter collected at a beach clean with Paws on Plastic in Stonehaven.
The group collected 146kg of waste in January after the stormy weather dredged up lots of litter.

Since their community cleans began, Marion said the beach is definitely “noticeably cleaner”.

The business owner added: “But the beautiful thing is, it has a double effect because people are picking it up.

“Less litter actually gets dropped because studies show fewer people litter when streets are clean, so it has a double effect.”

‘Everybody can make a difference’

With all the single-use plastics being washed up on the beach, many of the people taking part in the cleans are trying to cut back on using them in their personal lives, joining in the campaign for a Plastic Free Stonehaven led by Marion.

Others have gone on to start their own litter-picking groups in other towns and cities, especially across Aberdeenshire, the east coast and Ayrshire, where Marion is originally from.

Two volunteers at Paws on Plastic's monthly beach clean in Stonehaven.
Members of Paws on Plastic have been inspired to start their own groups all over the UK and 80 countries.

Choosing encouragement and positivity as fuel for the group’s mission, Marion often visits schools and community groups with Paddy to help spread awareness. Pupils have then gone on to start their own litter-picking schemes.

She said: “We’re very positive, supportive and encouraging, which I think is the best way to go with making people think and want to do the right thing.

“Just the fact that everybody can make a difference is very inspiring and it’s very motivating.

“It doesn’t have to be a huge amount that everyone picks up. But it’s just taking part, making that effort and making it a habit. I think that is the hope.

“It’s just treating the environment like our home, which it is. It’s realising that and taking responsibility and making it a good habit.”

Marion Montgomery with her two dogs near Stonehaven.
Marion said everyone can make a difference when it comes to litter. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

Checking in on Rishi Sunak’s litter picking

Paws on Plastic’s influence was noted last March when Marion received a Point of Light award.

In a “lovely” letter noting her achievement, PM Rishi Sunak – who also has a fox red Labrador – said she had inspired him to start picking up litter on his walks.

When she was invited to a Scottish Culture event at 10 Downing Street last week, Marion said she had hoped to ask him if he had made any progress.

Unfortunately, he was unable to make the evening.

Marion Montgomery on a walk in Stonehaven with her two dogs Paddy and Ted.
Rishi Sunak told Marion that Paws on Plastic had inspired him to pick up litter on his dog walks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Marion joked: “I’m still to see evidence of it so I was hoping to ask that.”

The charity also works closely with environmental organisations such as Keep Scotland Beautiful, the Scottish SPCA, Surfers Against Sewage and the Marine Conservation Society.

However, the environmental impact is not the only benefit.

Marion said: “It’s hugely beneficial for mental health as well because you can see an immediate impact.

“It’s really empowering because you often think as individuals ‘what difference does it make? What difference can I make?’

Marion Montgomery with Paws on Plastic members and supporters near Dunnottar Castle
Marion said there are huge mental health gains as well. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

“This is something really simple, but when you’re part of a huge community of people doing it, it then adds up to amazing statistics.

“If you only pick up two pieces of litter on two daily walks – which is the kind of average if you’ve got a dog – that’s 36 million pieces of litter removed in a year with 25,000 of us.

“Everyone involved with it is fantastic for taking the time and I’d just encourage everyone to check us out if you’re able.”

To find out more about Paws on Plastic, visit the website or Facebook page. 

Conversation