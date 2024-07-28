Are Aberdeen students missing out valuable life experiences by ditching halls of residence for private flats?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are Aberdeen students missing out valuable life experiences by ditching halls of residence for private flats?

With an increase in private student accommodation, developers say the preference is no longer for communal living as in halls of residence - but do student experts agree?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Aberdeen University's Hillhead Halls of Residence near Seaton Park.
Aberdeen University's Hillhead Halls of Residence near Seaton Park.

Squabbles over the dishes and a queue for the loo may be familiar to anyone who has ever stayed in halls of residence.

But perhaps more memorable is the fun of university life and friendships forged through shared experience.

Aberdeen has seen an increase in private student housing, several in converted hotels, and developers say there’s a preference now for self-contained units.

This is as opposed to cluster-style housing with shared kitchens and bathrooms.

Are developers right? Have students outgrown halls of residence?

Let’s ask a student and find out.

Karim Hurtig graduated this summer with an MA Hons in Psychology and is VP for Welfare at Aberdeen University Students’ Association.

“In my first year I lived in a shared flat. It had a shared kitchen and living space and it was a really good way to start at uni,” says Karim.

Recent graduate Karim Hurtig is now VP for Welfare at Aberdeen University Students’ Association.

Aberdeen halls of residence ‘offered a support network’

“It was my first time living away from home so having that support network and a social aspect was really important.

“Something that really helped out, especially in first year, was the community sense of belonging and knowing I wasn’t alone in this new experience.”

Do student preferences change after first year?

“That depends on every single student,” says Karim. “Everyone is their own person with their own separate needs.

Hilton Garden Inn is one of the hotels in Aberdeen that has been developed into private student housing.

“We are in a cost-of-living crisis and students do seem to be calling out for more low-cost accommodation options.

“We want to make sure there are options for students to move into whatever kind of housing is for them but it needs to be affordable.”

Has Karim seen some of the very stylish-looking private student flats with their own kitchens and bathrooms and smart communal areas?

“I’ve heard of similar flats,” he says, ”but what price point are they at?

“They always look really nice but in a cost-of-living crisis it’s a bit insensitive to start pushing that to students.

“We need to make sure Aberdeen City Council supports plans for more low-cost rental accommodation.

“Some students just simply can’t afford the more expensive, really nice looking self-contained flats. Student housing needs to be affordable.

“The main thing here is we are just a bit wary that developers are pushing this narrative of students wanting their own flats just to maximise their own profits.

“That’s the thing to be slightly concerned about here.”

Friendships are forged in first year and here Aberdeen students queue at Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centre’s during Freshers week. Image: Jim Irvine.
Nicholas Edwards is Deputy Director of People and Head of Student Support Services at Aberdeen University.

He graduated in 2007 with a law degree and again in 2008 with his Diploma in Legal Practice.

He starts with a confession: “I didn’t stay in halls and regret it,” he says.

“I’m from Aberdeen and I was given the option by my mum and dad, to go into halls or not. I thought, why would I when I live a mile away from campus?

“I’ve regretted it ever since. I think it would have been a great way to meet people and have a shared experience of university life.

Deputy Director of People and Head of Student Support Services at Aberdeen University, Nicholas Edwards, says he regrets not staying in halls.

Aberdeen halls of residence as popular as ever

“I certainly think for the university we haven’t really seen a big push away from students wanting to come to halls.

“Traditional halls remain a really popular option. We mainly see first- year undergraduates looking to stay in this format to get the classic student experience.

“Often they are living independently for the first time, moving in with fellow first years with similar feelings and issues, like homesickness, missing pets, making friends etc.

A kitchen at Hillhead Halls of Residence for students at Aberdeen University.

“This makes more communal living a great choice for them, sharing facilities and learning from each other.

“The university also has shared flats of various sizes, which is often more popular with postgraduate students.”

“For many, the friends made in halls will last a lifetime and often be the people who go on to be flatmates in later years.

“I think university accommodation offers an affordable option and more than most private accommodation providers can offer in terms of wraparound support.

“In halls, having round-the-clock support teams is a big benefit.

A snazzy kitchen at Hillhead Halls in Aberdeen.

Halls of residence ‘offer peace of mind’

“A night manager is on duty every night and there’s a team of residents’ assistants.

“This provides assurance and peace of mind for parents and carers entrusting the university with their young person.

“Our village community knows there is always somebody to help with any issues in their rooms, for a friendly ear and support.

“There is also a huge social side to living in Hillhead. Residents can meet up, get involved with activities and meet fellow students from all corners of the world.

A shared sitting and dining area at Hillhead Halls.

“We are a very multi-cultural living environment and promote inclusion and diversity in all we do.

“We often see students who start in halls moving into private flats together as a next step when they feel ready to leave university-managed accommodation.

“I think for some students, particularly those at postgraduate level who aren’t looking for the same university experience, a smaller, shared flat is often a better option.

One of the bedrooms at Hillhead with the traditional bed, wardrobe, shelves for books and a desk for study.

‘The key is choice for different students and budgets’

“Our student demographic is also changing and we are seeing lots of people entering education later in life which is great.

“For many of them, traditional halls might not be the most appealing option. The key is choice and having a range of options for different students and budgets.

“That affordability factor makes living on your own, particularly in first year, I’d say quite ambitious for most of the students that come to us.

“Some students, particularly some international students, have resources to afford those sorts of accommodations, and they’re happy to do so.”

The former Bauhaus Hotel in Langstane Place is now student accommodation. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Facilities at Hillhead include a music room, TV lounge with movie nights, gaming room, outdoor gym and barbecue areas.

Nicholas says a major student trend has been the move away from alcohol and activities and facilities reflect that.

Aberdeen halls of residence can adapt to suit the student

He adds: “I oversee student support services and at Hillhead that first weekend you might see students who have been there two or three hours and want to leave because they are petrified.

“In almost 100% of cases, if you walk them through to the social spaces, you’ll find 10 others in the same situation and all it needs is to go, ‘Right, you lot are friends now, go have a chat’.

“There’s always going to be stories where halls aren’t the right thing for people.

“But there’s the opportunity to make it work, whether that is ‘I want to share a flat with people like me’ or ‘I want to be quiet’ or ‘I want it to be a non-drinking flat’.”

 

