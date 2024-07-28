Are Aberdeen students missing out valuable life experiences by ditching halls of residence for private flats?

Squabbles over the dishes and a queue for the loo may be familiar to anyone who has ever stayed in halls of residence.

But perhaps more memorable is the fun of university life and friendships forged through shared experience.

Aberdeen has seen an increase in private student housing, several in converted hotels, and developers say there’s a preference now for self-contained units.

This is as opposed to cluster-style housing with shared kitchens and bathrooms.

Are developers right? Have students outgrown halls of residence?

Let’s ask a student and find out.

Karim Hurtig graduated this summer with an MA Hons in Psychology and is VP for Welfare at Aberdeen University Students’ Association.

“In my first year I lived in a shared flat. It had a shared kitchen and living space and it was a really good way to start at uni,” says Karim.

Aberdeen halls of residence ‘offered a support network’

“It was my first time living away from home so having that support network and a social aspect was really important.

“Something that really helped out, especially in first year, was the community sense of belonging and knowing I wasn’t alone in this new experience.”

Do student preferences change after first year?

“That depends on every single student,” says Karim. “Everyone is their own person with their own separate needs.

“We are in a cost-of-living crisis and students do seem to be calling out for more low-cost accommodation options.

“We want to make sure there are options for students to move into whatever kind of housing is for them but it needs to be affordable.”

Has Karim seen some of the very stylish-looking private student flats with their own kitchens and bathrooms and smart communal areas?

“I’ve heard of similar flats,” he says, ”but what price point are they at?

“They always look really nice but in a cost-of-living crisis it’s a bit insensitive to start pushing that to students.

“We need to make sure Aberdeen City Council supports plans for more low-cost rental accommodation.

“Some students just simply can’t afford the more expensive, really nice looking self-contained flats. Student housing needs to be affordable.

“The main thing here is we are just a bit wary that developers are pushing this narrative of students wanting their own flats just to maximise their own profits.

“That’s the thing to be slightly concerned about here.”

Nicholas Edwards is Deputy Director of People and Head of Student Support Services at Aberdeen University.

He graduated in 2007 with a law degree and again in 2008 with his Diploma in Legal Practice.

He starts with a confession: “I didn’t stay in halls and regret it,” he says.

“I’m from Aberdeen and I was given the option by my mum and dad, to go into halls or not. I thought, why would I when I live a mile away from campus?

“I’ve regretted it ever since. I think it would have been a great way to meet people and have a shared experience of university life.

Aberdeen halls of residence as popular as ever

“I certainly think for the university we haven’t really seen a big push away from students wanting to come to halls.

“Traditional halls remain a really popular option. We mainly see first- year undergraduates looking to stay in this format to get the classic student experience.

“Often they are living independently for the first time, moving in with fellow first years with similar feelings and issues, like homesickness, missing pets, making friends etc.

“This makes more communal living a great choice for them, sharing facilities and learning from each other.

“The university also has shared flats of various sizes, which is often more popular with postgraduate students.”

“For many, the friends made in halls will last a lifetime and often be the people who go on to be flatmates in later years.

“I think university accommodation offers an affordable option and more than most private accommodation providers can offer in terms of wraparound support.

“In halls, having round-the-clock support teams is a big benefit.

Halls of residence ‘offer peace of mind’

“A night manager is on duty every night and there’s a team of residents’ assistants.

“This provides assurance and peace of mind for parents and carers entrusting the university with their young person.

“Our village community knows there is always somebody to help with any issues in their rooms, for a friendly ear and support.

“There is also a huge social side to living in Hillhead. Residents can meet up, get involved with activities and meet fellow students from all corners of the world.

“We are a very multi-cultural living environment and promote inclusion and diversity in all we do.

“We often see students who start in halls moving into private flats together as a next step when they feel ready to leave university-managed accommodation.

“I think for some students, particularly those at postgraduate level who aren’t looking for the same university experience, a smaller, shared flat is often a better option.

‘The key is choice for different students and budgets’

“Our student demographic is also changing and we are seeing lots of people entering education later in life which is great.

“For many of them, traditional halls might not be the most appealing option. The key is choice and having a range of options for different students and budgets.

“That affordability factor makes living on your own, particularly in first year, I’d say quite ambitious for most of the students that come to us.

“Some students, particularly some international students, have resources to afford those sorts of accommodations, and they’re happy to do so.”

Facilities at Hillhead include a music room, TV lounge with movie nights, gaming room, outdoor gym and barbecue areas.

Nicholas says a major student trend has been the move away from alcohol and activities and facilities reflect that.

Aberdeen halls of residence can adapt to suit the student

He adds: “I oversee student support services and at Hillhead that first weekend you might see students who have been there two or three hours and want to leave because they are petrified.

“In almost 100% of cases, if you walk them through to the social spaces, you’ll find 10 others in the same situation and all it needs is to go, ‘Right, you lot are friends now, go have a chat’.

“There’s always going to be stories where halls aren’t the right thing for people.

“But there’s the opportunity to make it work, whether that is ‘I want to share a flat with people like me’ or ‘I want to be quiet’ or ‘I want it to be a non-drinking flat’.”