Dad’s stroke turned nurse Laura into north-east farming health hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dad’s stroke turned nurse Laura into north-east farming health hero

Turriff farmer's daughter Laura Lumsden is on a mission to improve the shockingly poor health record of the farming community she grew up in.

Laura Lumsden mans the Health Hut at the New Deer Show. The nurse and health visitor took over her Health Hut role in April. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Laura Lumsden mans the Health Hut at the New Deer Show. The nurse and health visitor took over her Health Hut role in April. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

When a stroke in 2019 left Laura Lumsden’s dad James unable to look after his Turriff farm, the family raced to help.

Laura, an NHS nurse and health visitor, spent her days off shouldering the workload alongside her sisters.

Neighbours pitched in too, the tight-knit farming community coming together in an emergency to help one of their own.

Still, Laura remembers her dad’s stroke as an extremely difficult time.

“It’s not even the effect on the person that it happens to,” she says. “It is the effect on the family as well. It causes so much worry.”

So when the opportunity arose to take over a Scottish farming charity’s health drive in Thainstone, not far from James’ farm, Laura jumped at the chance.

Laura Lumsden took over the RSABI Thainstone Health Hut in April. Image: Muckle Media

Her dad made a full recovery and is now back running his mixed-arable farm. But she knew there were too many farming families that are one health mishap away from near disaster.

This was a chance to do something about it.

“I just felt that it was really vital service,” she says.

What does the Health Hut at Thainstone do for farmers?

Laura was appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie in April.

The hut — more of a stall than an actual hut — opens once a month at Thainstone’s agricultural mart, usually when one of the bigger sales is on.

Part health MOT, part community outreach programme, the Thainstone project is one piece of a Scotland-wide network of Health Huts supported by farming charity RSABI and farming group ANM that tackle poor health among agricultural workers.

Laura at the Health Hut, which offers free blood pressure checks to agricultural workers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In doing so, the Health Huts have their work cut out.

Why are farmers so at risk of bad health?

Studies frequently put farmers and agricultural workers near the bottom of the pile when it comes to bad health.

Whether its physical issues such as strokes and heart attacks or because of the worryingly high incidence of suicides in the sector – three a week, according to the latest figures — farmers are among the sickest workers in the country.

Farming is a tough job. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A survey by UK farming charity RABI in 2021 found that more than half of people in the farming community experience pain and discomfort and one in four have mobility problems.

More than one in five have difficulty undertaking routine tasks because of their health issues.

On top of that, farming is also officially the UK’s most dangerous profession. A total of 35 people were accidentally killed on British farms during 2023-24, including two children.

A blood pressure shock at the Royal Highland Show

As a farmer’s daughter and nurse in the Banff and Buchan area for the past 12 years, none of this is news to Laura.

But since starting at the Health Hut, the scale of the problem has been brought into sharp focus.

In June, she manned the Health Hut stall at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh carrying out free blood pressure checks.

Though only 16% of the women who were checked had high blood pressure – compared to a national average of just under a third — a whopping 84% of the men were in the danger zone.

Laura displays the Health Hut’s health MOT service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The people that were coming up were not old; it’s definitely a lifestyle thing,” says Laura, who lays some of the blame on the farming community’s traditionally blunt attitude to health.

“They might have symptoms that have gone on for a while but they just put it on the backburner and think, oh, I’ll be fine, I’ll leave it till I’m less busy.

“They would rather be seeing that their livestock is fine, be getting on with other jobs and not prioritise what’s going on with themselves.”

The dangers of poor mental health among farmers

Another silent killer among farmers is mental health.

The job combines many of the triggers associated with stress and anxiety — everything from being a solitary profession to the often huge financial pressures on farms.

The high suicide figures are just the tip of the iceberg; the 2021 RABI survey found that more than a third of the farming community are probably or possibly depressed.

Solitary work, financial pressures and other factors combine to make farming one of the worst jobs for mental health. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Laura sees it partly as a communication problem.

“No one would have spoken about [mental health],” she says of the farming community she grew up in. “But if people opened up and realised that, actually, everyone does struggle now and again and that it’s normal, then the easier it would be.”

What projects like the Health Hut are doing to improve conditions

There is hope, however. Laura believes the younger generation are more open to talking about mental health.

Meanwhile, farming charities such as RSABI are working hard to normalise conversations in farming that discuss topics that may previously have been side-stepped.

“By improving people’s understanding of suicide — and it’s a very complex subject — we will be able to save lives,” says RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren, who helps spearhead the charity’s ongoing Keep Talking campaign.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

“Even using that word comfortably, and knowing about things like suicide safety plans, and just knowing how to respond when you think someone might be thinking along those lines.”

Why the recent rains could spell disaster for some farms

Encouraging people to talk is a major role of the Health Huts.

At Thainstone mart, Laura has access to a private room where anyone can come for a chat — all in complete confidence, of course.

It is a room that Laura has made use of several times.

Issues raised so far include concerns over succession plans — a huge source of stress for older farmers — as well as financial pressures, which could reach critical levels this year because of the weather chaos.

Recent heavy rains threaten to wash out harvests, while they have also disrupted the important calving and lambing seasons.

Following an equally wet autumn and winter, some farms are on a financial knife edge.

“It’s a domino effect,” says Carol McLaren, the RSABI chief executive.

“People have used more straw this winter, for example, for bedding animals because it’s so wet. And then the price of straw goes up because demand is high.

“And if you can’t get your crops into the ground, well, that’s potentially a disaster.”

Health Hut on tour around north-east shows

Despite the challenges for farming, Laura loves working with The Health Hut, which she currently balances with looking after her first child, who was born last September.

Right now, she’s in the thick of the north-east’s many agricultural summer shows.

Last weekend she was at New Deer and over the next few months will crisscross the north-east bringing the Health Hut stall to Black Isle Show on August 1; Turriff Show on August 4 and 5; Grantown Show on August 8; and Keith Show on August 10.

“It’s really fulfilling, knowing that you are making a difference to farmers and to the community as a whole,” she says.

Laura with her dad James at the Thainstone Health Hut. Image: Supplied by Laura Lumsden

It’s a community she’s still deeply involved with.

Twice a week, she drops into the family farm to help out with various odd jobs. She also gets stuck in during lambing season, one of the most important dates in the farming calendar.

“I’m so lucky to be able to combine my two passions of farming and health,” she says. “And I love being out on the farm. It’s where I feel most at home.”

The Thainstone Health Hut is at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie. No appointment is needed.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Samaritans have a free helpline that can be accessed 24/7 by calling 116 123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org

More from Health & Wellbeing

Anna and Matthew Gill are the couple behind the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page. Image: Supplied by Anna Gill
Instagram stars @Aberdeenshirewalks pick 4 Aberdeen walks to help you hit 10,000 steps
Eija Puustinen says her fitness studio is all about helping women to get fit, strong and healthy in a comfortable environment. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finland fitness fanatic opens ladies only gym in Blackburn
Inverurie nutritionist Laura Leslie leans on a fence at Aberdeen beach as summer looks never to begin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Why is everybody sick? Inverurie nutritionist on how to beat summer stress
Alan Ellison opens up about why he loves skinny dipping.
An avid skinny dipper's guide to the best swim spots across Aberdeen, Moray and…
4
Bradley Boyd is a fitness coach who has lost his hair to the autoimmune condition alopecia. He is learning to deal with his new identity. Image: Bradley Boyd/DC Thomson
'I have to get it': Can a new wonder drug help Inverurie's 'Alopecia Athlete'?
Dennis and Pat Nicol, regular faces at Maggie's Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Cancer, coffee and camaraderie: How Maggie's Aberdeen changes lives
Study participant Peter Dalgarno on his bike with an Aberdeen University researcher while taking part in the exercise study in 2017. The study, which was published in May, threw up plenty of surprises. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
What happened when an Aberdeen 'couch potato' and athletes swapped lifestyles?
Dawn was 22 stone when she was 18 but lost more than half her bodyweight. She is now fighting to lose weight she put on after her second child. Image: Supplied by Dawn Gunn
Thurso mum: ‘I lost 11 stone when I was 24, so why couldn't I…
Murdo Macdonald of Inverness with his wife's headstone
Too cold to sleep, no toilet facilities and forced to search for meals: NHS…
Mums-to-be, new mums and partners are welcome to join the free group every Tuesday at Brewdog in Inverurie.
Free support group for pregnant women and new mums in Inverurie's BrewDog pub

Conversation