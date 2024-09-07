Should smoking be banned in pub beer gardens? Fierce Beer boss and P&J readers have their say

If smoking is to be banned in beer gardens, then P&J readers are not going to be happy.

As leaked UK government plans revealed plans to ban smoking – and even vaping – in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, restaurant terraces and outside nightclubs and sport stadiums, we asked YOU for your thoughts.

More than 500 of you responded, and it’s fair to say feelings ran strong.

Beer gardens and restaurant terraces are hugely popular – at least when the weather allows.

Just last month we spoke to Siberia in Aberdeen, who have plans for a new rooftop bar to accompany its existing terrace bar.

But could a new smoking ban be a fresh blow for a beleaguered pub industry?

While a sizeable minority of you rejoiced, the vast majority of readers were dead against the plans.

As was Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer in Aberdeen.

‘We’re already taking a beating, it’s a further kick in the teeth’

He told The P&J the plans would be “a further kick in the teeth” for the hospitality industry.

“We all understand the underlying thoughts around being healthy and cutting down on smoking,” said Dave.

“But being outside where they’re not affecting other people, it’s their own personal choice and I don’t see why it should be looked down upon.

“We’re already taking a huge beating in the hospitality industry. I don’t know any bar owner who’s making a profit, and our finances are barely flatlining.

“It’s a further kick in the teeth, and I just don’t understand why they’re specifically targeting the hospitality industry again, for something that, really, is relatively trivial.

“I’m not a smoker, but if someone wants to stand outside with a pint and a cigarette, it’s up to them and it’s not going to massively hurt anyone.

“If they’re going to do this, they’d be as well banning smoking altogether – in the forest, everywhere.”

Final nail in the coffin for beer gardens? Pubs? Civil liberties?

As for our readers, fears of government overreach into people’s lives – as well as the financial impact on pubs and the hospitality industry – were the chief reasons.

Reader Derek Findlay said: “I’m not a smoker but pubs are struggling at the best of times. And realistically even if smokers move onto pavements outside the beer garden, you’re still going to get a waft of it through the beer garden so it’s a bit of a pointless exercise.”

Patrick Wilson called the plans “another effort to control our lives. Pubs are struggling as it is without this stupidity – and I’m a non-smoker.”

Trisha Bruce said: “You wanted smokers outside and got it. If you don’t want to be anywhere near them, stay inside. Why do you expect everyone else to make way for you? It reeks of self-entitlement.”

Alison Rogers said: “It’s people’s choice if they want to smoke, they should not be dictated to.

“It’s a bit like telling people not to drink. Out-of-control individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs cause more damage than anything else.

“You’re free to move away from someone who is smoking.”

‘They’d be as well just closing everything. That’s what it’s coming to. Can’t do this, can’t do that, can’t say this, can’t say that.’

Paul McKenzie said: “If they go ahead with this, they’d be as well just closing everything altogether – pubs, clubs, and restaurants. They’re struggling enough – this will kill them.”

Sandra Pirie said simply that “it’s up to the pubs to decide, not the government,” Brenda Boyes said there were “far more important issues to address before this nonsense,” and Tobiasz Sipowicz was one of several to complain of a “nanny state”.

Jamie Thomson thought we’d “be as well just closing everything. That’s what it’s coming to. Can’t do this, can’t do that, can’t say this, can’t say that.”

Pauline Clark added: “Why not ban drinking outside too? That can kill you too.”

Paul Hunter said: “We have forgotten that a lot of smokers funded these pubs. How will this help all the struggling landlords?”

Non-smokers come to the defence of beer garden smokers

Audrey Spratt was one of many non-smokers to come out in opposition to the ban.

“I hate smoke,” she said, “it makes me ill, but I don’t think smoking should be banned outside.

“Smoking goes hand-in-hand with drinking, socialising and being happy. Sometimes people need their smoke, it keeps them calm.”

Calvin Jones, another non-smoker, said: “There should be a good reason to deprive people of their liberties.

“Smoking outdoors does very little harm to anyone else so shouldn’t be banned.”

Karen Elrick said: “I’m not a smoker but this is going too far. If they want to ban it then make it illegal and don’t get tax from it. This country is becoming a dictatorship.”

Charlie Lawson said: “A beer garden is for everyone. What happens if you’re a non-smoker sitting in your garden and the next-door neighbour is smoking – are you going to tell your neighbour to go back inside their house?”

‘I’d like to see them police this ridiculous bit of attention-grabbing political nonsense’

Sharon Bradford said: “While I appreciate the health risks from smoking, it’s hugely concerning that our civil liberties and right to choose are yet again being taken away from us.”

And Lyn MacKay quipped: “They’ll be telling us when to go to the toilet next.”

Meanwhile, many questioned how a ban on smoking in outdoor places would be enforced.

“Who’s going to police this?”, said Brenda Clark. “You can’t get a policeman when you need one.”

Karen Knight said: “How is it going to be policed? I don’t smoke but I don’t think the government can tell people what to do.”

Kevin Stuart said: “They’ll be banning folk from breathing soon. I’d like to see them police this ridiculous bit of attention-grabbing political nonsense.”

Graham Black suggested designated pubs specifically for smokers. Carrol Mann said she and her husband – both non-smokers – visited one such while on holiday in Berlin and decided to stay for a couple of drinks. “We should be able to have that choice,” she said.

However, plenty support a ban on smoking in beer gardens

Although a minority, many readers welcomed a possible ban with open arms.

Dani Newman said: “It’s people’s choice to smoke, but have respect for other people and their lungs. It’s a gross, stinking habit. Outside Union Square is vile.”

Riki Douglas called smoking a “filthy habit of a dying breed.”

Belinda Ross said: “I totally agree with this. If people want a smoke, then stand away from others and go out onto the pavement.”

Allan Lindsay said: “The huge cloud created by vapes has to be addressed. I also hate how smokers inhale their final cigarette or vape when outside, then enter the pub before they exhale.”

Derek Gibson commented: “If I want to go to a restaurant or pub, I want to be able to reach it without having to go through direct or stale smoke which then gets on my clothes and hair.”

And William Law said: “We should have done this years ago, like in Australia.

“Clientele in pubs only dips for a short time and then recovers because it’s a healthier place to go.

“Most people prefer to eat and drink in comfort rather than in a smoking den.”