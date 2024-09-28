Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo on falling in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo on falling in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

In her first interview with the Press and Journal, the entrepreneur and TV star has opened up about her love of the local area.

By Rosemary Lowne
Georgia Toffolo says she has fallen in love with Aberdeenshire.
Georgia Toffolo says she has fallen in love with Aberdeenshire. Image: Georgia Toffolo

Sitting on a £4 Tesco deck chair with the sun on her face and a tatty book on her lap while watching the world go by at Gardenstown harbour is a moment that makes Georgia Toffolo’s heart sing.

“I grew up in Devon which couldn’t be further away so falling in love with this amazing part of the world has been unexpected but amazing,” Georgia told the Press and Journal.

It was Georgia’s other half, James Watt, the former CEO of BrewDog, who first introduced her to the beauty of Aberdeenshire and the pair now split their time between London and the north-east.

From picnics and paddleboarding to restaurants and running routes, here Georgia opens up about her love of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and what she enjoys doing when she’s visiting her ‘happy new home’…

Georgia Toffolo pictured at Gardenstown Harbour which she describes as her happy place.
Georgia pictured soaking up the sun at the harbour in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

That it is my happy new home! I grew up in Devon which couldn’t be further away so falling in love with this amazing part of the world has been unexpected but amazing.

Where do you stay when you visit Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

We live just outside of Ellon (close to BrewDog HQ). My partner James grew up around here so it’s important to us to be close to family and work.

Georgia and James enjoy an invigorating dip at the harbour in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Last New Year’s Eve at the DogTap bar at BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Seeing in the bells at midnight and hearing the bagpipes was superb – my first ever Hogmanay in Scotland.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire and why?

It’s called Pasta Plus on Rosemount in the city. The food is insane and it really does feel like you’re in Italy. Get a table near the back so you can catch a glimpse of the tiny kitchen. I have Italian blood (hence the surname!) and adore holidaying in Italy so this tiny little restaurant really impresses me.

Georgia enjoys a walk in Aberdeenshire with her adorable dog Monty. Image: Georgia Toffolo

Best place in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

Walking up to the Prop Of Ythsie just outside of Tarves. It is my favourite walk and the monument itself is breathtaking. I also love the history behind it and feel so peaceful and calm when I catch sight of it standing tall in the middle of rolling fields.

What is your first memory in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

Coming in to land at Aberdeen Airport for the first time and falling in love with the dramatic ragged coast line. It takes my breath away every single time (when not landing in a storm which I did a lot last winter!)

Georgia and James love taking Monty for walks in the glorious Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Georgia Toffolo

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

Coffee Apothecary in Udny. They really know everything there is to know about coffee.

How is 2024 going for you?

So well! It’s been a very happy year both work wise and professionally. A year of huge change in so many ways – happy change.

Georgia is happier than ever after finding love with James. Image: Georga Toffolo via Instagram

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I have two amazing businesses, one is a talent management agency I founded five years ago and the other is a raw dog food company called WiLD PACK. My work life is so busy and full, which I adore.

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

I would wake up and go for a run at Haddo, followed by a big food shop for delicious things for a picnic from Bare in Ellon. Afterwards I would go paddle boarding in the harbour in Gardenstown then enjoy our picnic while sat on my camping chair on the harbour side, then home to get all dressed up for a special dinner at Meldrum House.

Georgia has embraced Aberdeenshire life. Image: Georgia Toffolo via Instagram.

