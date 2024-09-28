Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo on falling in love with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Sitting on a £4 Tesco deck chair with the sun on her face and a tatty book on her lap while watching the world go by at Gardenstown harbour is a moment that makes Georgia Toffolo’s heart sing.

“I grew up in Devon which couldn’t be further away so falling in love with this amazing part of the world has been unexpected but amazing,” Georgia told the Press and Journal.

It was Georgia’s other half, James Watt, the former CEO of BrewDog, who first introduced her to the beauty of Aberdeenshire and the pair now split their time between London and the north-east.

From picnics and paddleboarding to restaurants and running routes, here Georgia opens up about her love of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and what she enjoys doing when she’s visiting her ‘happy new home’…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

That it is my happy new home! I grew up in Devon which couldn’t be further away so falling in love with this amazing part of the world has been unexpected but amazing.

Where do you stay when you visit Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

We live just outside of Ellon (close to BrewDog HQ). My partner James grew up around here so it’s important to us to be close to family and work.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

Last New Year’s Eve at the DogTap bar at BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Seeing in the bells at midnight and hearing the bagpipes was superb – my first ever Hogmanay in Scotland.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire and why?

It’s called Pasta Plus on Rosemount in the city. The food is insane and it really does feel like you’re in Italy. Get a table near the back so you can catch a glimpse of the tiny kitchen. I have Italian blood (hence the surname!) and adore holidaying in Italy so this tiny little restaurant really impresses me.

Best place in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

Walking up to the Prop Of Ythsie just outside of Tarves. It is my favourite walk and the monument itself is breathtaking. I also love the history behind it and feel so peaceful and calm when I catch sight of it standing tall in the middle of rolling fields.

What is your first memory in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

Coming in to land at Aberdeen Airport for the first time and falling in love with the dramatic ragged coast line. It takes my breath away every single time (when not landing in a storm which I did a lot last winter!)

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

Coffee Apothecary in Udny. They really know everything there is to know about coffee.

How is 2024 going for you?

So well! It’s been a very happy year both work wise and professionally. A year of huge change in so many ways – happy change.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I have two amazing businesses, one is a talent management agency I founded five years ago and the other is a raw dog food company called WiLD PACK. My work life is so busy and full, which I adore.

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire?

I would wake up and go for a run at Haddo, followed by a big food shop for delicious things for a picnic from Bare in Ellon. Afterwards I would go paddle boarding in the harbour in Gardenstown then enjoy our picnic while sat on my camping chair on the harbour side, then home to get all dressed up for a special dinner at Meldrum House.