How a new Keith business is offering a taste of Italy with homemade pizza, pasta and ice cream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a new Keith business is offering a taste of Italy with homemade pizza, pasta and ice cream

Greenhalgh's Ice Cream and Trattoria is a new addition to the Keith town centre.

By Sean McAngus
Martin Greenhalgh has opened Greenhalgh's Ice Cream & Trattoria in Keith.
Martin Greenhalgh has opened Greenhalgh's Ice Cream & Trattoria in Keith.

Martin Greenhalgh has always liked to experiment with food and adventurous flavours.

Before Covid, he and his wife Diane used to run a cafe EL Bistro on Elgin’s High Street.

When he spotted an empty shop at 159 Mid Street in Keith available to rent, it was seen as a opportunity to open up a new business offering homemade pizza, pasta and ice cream.

Greenhalgh’s Ice Cream & Trattoria has already become a hit with locals.

Earlier this month, in their opening weekend  they sold out all their ice cream.

Martin said: “We had a faith cafe in Elgin before Covid called EL Bistro which means God and powerful creator in Hebrew.

“All the food was homemade which people really enjoyed.

“Then at some point, we started to make ice cream to see if we could turn our hands it and all the flavours have a global influence.”

Inside the business.

The couple have funded the transformation of what was an empty unit into their shop with their own money.

He added: “It used to be a former tattoo shop and I noticed it was up to rent.

“Then I phoned up the number on the door and chatted to him about our plan for the space.

“We believe this shop was a gift from God and we are so thankful.

“Our faith is really important to us as we have been through a lot.”

The shop has a huge selection of flavours – and Martin is developing a vegan ice cream too.

He said: “We want to take customers on a journey around the world with different ice cream flavours.

“We want to keep experimenting with different flavours.

“But we do have the usual flavours like vanilla, and strawberry too.

“Also all the pizza and pastas are homemade.”

Some ice cream. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Grateful for the support’

He has praised locals for their overwhelming support.

Martin added: “When we first opened we ran out of ice cream and it was a chest freezer volume which was amazing.

“From then on, we have had really steady support from the locals which we are so grateful about.

“Many people are commenting that they have never had something like this before which is great to hear.

“It is great to see people enjoying our pizza, pasta and ice cream.”

Could Greenhalgh’s Ice Cream & Trattoria expand?

Martin Greenhalgh pictured outside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Martin has ambitions to grow the business.

He said: “Our ambitions are to see if we can become as big as possible to franchise and open up in different areas.

“That is the aim if we can hit the dizzy heights.”

The business is opened on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

He is hoping to hold retreats on Wednesday evenings.

Read more business stories

More from Moray

Demolition of Elgin homes.
Why two Elgin homes are being demolished at busy junction
2
Collage of David Mackay and Elgin High School
David Mackay: What will Moray schools look like when it's time for my daughter…
The Mcwhirters: (from left) Tom, Callum, Bruce and Darren at the Moray Motor Museum. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT
The racing Mcwhirters of Elgin, the family behind Decora and the Moray Motor Museum
Scottish Water is carrying out 'essential repair work' on the street. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin road closes for 'urgent repairs'
M.connect bus
Cash-strapped Moray Council rules out new bus for Findhorn and Kinloss
Yellow car parked on kerb.
The ONLY two pavements you can legally park on in Elgin
Hundreds of locals have signed a petition to save their park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin kids left in tears as playpark gets 'torn apart'
Graphic of Moray Council HQ and a council tax bill.
Shocking 10% council tax hike warning for Moray as 'drastic decisions' needed to balance…
3
Gulls in the air above cyclist in Doocot Park in Elgin.
Elgin seagull cull the 'only option' as costly efforts to deal with problem make…
4
Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business

Conversation