Love Italian food? Here’s 7 restaurants to get some of the best in Aberdeen

There’s a reason that La Dolche Vita is an Italian phrase.

The Good Life can be found all over Italy. And it is partly because of the quality of food.

Italian cuisine is some of the finest in the world, and a proper treat for anyone looking for a great dining experience.

Aberdeen has its fair share of fantastic eateries, so we’ve put together a list of the very best.

Whether it’s pasta, pizza or Italian salads, you will be sure to find something to suit your palate. And discover your very own Good Life on your doorstep.

Address: 62 Union Row, AB10 1SA

This family-owed trattoria promises to take diners back to the 1950s with its old-school selection of Italian dishes.

Rustico has been a fixture on the Aberdeen restaurant scene for some time now, and its experience shows in offering some of the best Italian food in the city.

And there’s always fun to be had exploring the nooks and cranies of the Summer Street stalwart.

Each visit seems to open up a new corner of the restaurant, which is definitely bigger on the inside than it looks from outside.

Address: 119 Rosemount Place, AB25 2YH

This Rosemount gem is something of a hidden secret. But once you discover its homemade pasta – and especially its tiramisu – you’ll tell everyone you know about it.

Both a shop and a restaurant, Pasta Plus sells a wide selection of deli products including Italian sausage, hams and sandwiches.

The restaurant is an extension of the shop and serves up authentic Italian dishes to the great and good of Rosemount.

Simple and well cooked is the Pasta Plus motto. Takeaway is also available.

Address: 7 Little Belmont Street, AB10 1JG

Poldino’s has been serving Aberdeen since 1977, accruing an outstanding reputation in the process.

Lee Godini, son of founder Leo, is now in charge and continues his father’s legacy of simple, quality ingredients and classic Italian dishes.

Pollo cacciatora, scallop and prawn pasta ravioli and a range of other pasta, pizza and salad dishes are the order of the day at Poldino’s.

A must-visit for anyone doing a tour of Aberdeen’s best Italian restaurants.

Address: 337 N Deeside Rd, Peterculter, AB14 0NA

This excellent restaurant is a little bit out of town – in nearby Peterculter – but well worth the visit for anyone looking for great Italian food in Aberdeen.

It’s certainly a lot closer than Italy. And why bother going all the way over there, when Borsalino brings Italy to you?

The restaurant is decorated in greens and whites that emulate the rolling Italian countryside.

And the food is as authentic as it gets in the north-east.

Just make sure to book ahead. The place gets busy.

Address: 80-82 Huntly St, AB10 1TD

Known by many as Mi Amore, this Huntly Street trattoria is held in high regard by Aberdeen’s Italian food lovers.

The dishes are unfussy, unpretentious but very tasty – the perfect place for a family meal or a cosy dinner for two.

The price is appropriately high, and a visit to Amore could easily set two people back more than £100 once you factor in wine and a couple of Italian beers.

But if Italian food is your thing, you will definitely get your money’s worth.

Address: 1 Alford Lane, AB10 1YB

If you’re looking for authentic Italian food in Aberdeen, Da Vinci Italian Restaurant has you covered.

The Alford Lane restaurant also has a wide selection of dishes for vegans or anyone looking to eat less meat.

There are five different starters to mains including vegan lasagna, mushroom and truffle penne, a layered Mediterranean dish with aubergines.